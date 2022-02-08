Mount Vernon man arrested on identity theft charges, warrants

Feb. 8—A Mount Vernon man faces identity theft charges.

Joshua B. Baker, Mount Vernon, was arrested on Feb. 1 and charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, non-payment of court fees, license to be in possession, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), failure to appear in court, and theft of the identity of another without consent.

Late on the night of Jan. 31, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Department saw a vehicle with a verify proof of insurance indicator in NCIC. The vehicle pulled into the Shell Station at the Peggy Flatts area.

While speaking with the officer, the driver (who was later identified as Joshua B. Baker) allegedly said he did not have a driver's license and that he did not have his social security number memorized.

According to an arrest citation, he identified himself as William Christopher Baker and gave a birth date. The deputy looked up William Baker in the NCIC and observed William had blue eyes and red hair, while the driver of the car had brown eyes and brown hair as well as several different facial features.

Due to the different appearances of William Baker and the driver, the deputy once again asked for his name and social identification. The driver allegedly gave the name of William Baker a second time.

The driver was detained at this time and gave the name of William Baker to several different officers who arrived on the scene within the next hour. The arresting deputy contacted the Laurel County Correctional Facility where William Baker had been incarcerated and asked them if they could help identify the driver.

According to text in the citation, the name of Joshua Baker was given to the deputy by the London corrections facility. They also told officers Joshua Baker was William Baker's brother.

The driver was identified as Joshua B. Baker. An NCIC check on his name revealed he had three active warrants for his arrest from a Rockcastle County Court and a suspended driver's license.

The warrants for Baker out of Rockcastle County were for two charges of first degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, and license to be in possession.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.