Mount Vernon man charged with identity theft

Aug. 14—The morning of Aug. 12, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on a Mazda 3 on North Third Street after running the vehicles plates through NCIC.

The driver, later identified as Steven D. Frederick of Mount Vernon, allegedly did not have a drivers license on his person. In response to this, the deputy asked for his social security number.

According to arrest citations, the photo matched with the social security number given to the officer did not depict Frederick.

The deputy returned to Frederick and allegedly told him that providing false information to a police officer is a crime. He asked Frederick to provide his actual social security number, which he allegedly did.

After running the new social security number, the deputy identified the driver as Frederick — who police documents say — had warrants out for his arrest on charges of parole violation and having a suspended drivers license.

Frederick was arrested and allegedly consented to a search of his vehicle, which revealed a substance believed to be marijuana.

Frederick was charged with theft of identity of another without consent, possession of marijuana, operating on a revoked or suspended license, contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order, and serving a parole violation warrant.

Other arrests:

Jaron C. McIntosh, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with fourth assault and menacing.

Joshua R. Holden, Waco, was arrested on Aug. 12 and charged with theft by unlawful taking or shoplifting, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), prescription controlled substance not properly contained, and tampering with physical evidence.

Susan Thomas, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

Sara Elizabeth Baker, Sand Gap, was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

Robin D. Goins, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 10 and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.

Jordan Graham, Richmond, was arrested on Aug. 9 and charged with fourth-degree assault.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.