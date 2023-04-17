Mount Vernon man charged with murder in death of 3-year-old child

Apr. 17—MITCHELL — A Mount Vernon man is facing murder charges in the death of a 3-year-old child.

Shawn Delancey, 35, of Mount Vernon, was arrested on April 11 for allegedly killing the child while babysitting him at his Mount Vernon residence.

According to an arrest affidavit, the child died on Mar. 14 after Delancey allegedly shook the child violently in an attempt to calm the 3-year-old down. He's facing life in prison for the charges.

After authorities conducted an investigation into the child's death, Delancey was charged with second-degree murder, a Class B felony that carries a maximum sentence of mandatory life in prison, first-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison, and abuse, cruelty to a minor, a Class 3 felony that carries maximum punishment of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

During questioning, Delancey told authorities that the child was "upset and acting out" when he attempted to calm him down, the affidavit explains.

Delancey told authorities that he gave the child a bath when he began acting out. Delancey said the child was acting out again and "flailing around in the bathtub," which resulted in Delancey's shaking of the child, the affidavit alleges.

As the child began acting out in the bathtub, Delancey admitted to authorities of "grabbing the child by his upper chest" and shaking him while yelling at the 3-year-old to calm down.

After Delancey allegedly shook the child, the affidavit explains the child was unresponsive a short time later. The injuries that resulted from Delancey allegedly shaking the child in a violent manner resulted in the child's death, authorities stated in the affidavit.

Delancey is being held in custody on a $500,000 cash bond.