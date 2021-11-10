Mount Vernon man charged with two counts of murder after married couple was found dead

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. -- A Mount Vernon, Indiana, man has been preliminarily charged with murder after a married couple was found dead in their home over the weekend.

Indiana State Police arrested Austin Kusturin, 28, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in connection to the deaths of 74-year-olds John and Elizabeth Hall.

According to ISP, a family member found the Halls dead inside a house at 727 Mulberry St. in Mount Vernon on Saturday. Their deaths were ruled as homicides.

Kusturin faces two counts of murder, ISP stated in a news release.

