Mount Vernon man faces murder charge for allegedly shooting, killing man at North Sound quarry

A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on Saturday morning in a quarry near Granite Falls.

The suspect is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on $3 million bond.

The fatal shooting has left Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives wondering why a brief encounter between two men ended so violently.

A witness told investigators that just before 11 a.m. his 27-year-old companion got into a brief verbal argument with a man he did not know. Then, the stranger pulled out a weapon and fired multiple rounds.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they performed lifesaving measures, but the victim died.

The suspected shooter was found driving a double-trailer dump truck only miles away, with the name of “Granite Falls Construction Company.” He was stopped and arrested.

“Whatever led to that altercation, we don’t know yet,” Lt. Rob Martin told KIRO 7 on Saturday. “What was said during that altercation, we don’t know yet. Major crimes is up there trying to piece it all together.”

The investigation is ongoing.