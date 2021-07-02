Mount Vernon man pleads guilty to hit and run

Skagit Valley Herald, Mount Vernon, Wash.
·1 min read

Jul. 1—MOUNT VERNON — A 20-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of hit and run from an injury accident for his role in a November 2020 collision that left a 16-year-old girl with severe injuries.

Luke Minor was arrested Nov. 24, about a week after the incident that required the girl to be placed in a medically induced coma at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, court records show.

According to court documents, Minor had a friend in the car when the incident occurred. Despite the friend telling Minor he needed to stop after his vehicle struck the girl, who was walking home at the time, Minor did not. He instead drove from the scene, according to court records.

Minor is set to be sentenced in August.

