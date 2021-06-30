Mount Vernon man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

Jun. 30—A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal drug charge accusing him of distributing the drugs that caused at least one death.

Jiovanni Nunez pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Seattle to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Nunez and Rosaliana Lopez-Rodriguez, 23, also of Mount Vernon, were arrested in late 2019 after a 17-year-old Bellingham boy died from the drugs given to him by Lopez-Rodriguez, who had gotten them from Nunez, the release states.

According to the news release, after Nunez's arrest, law enforcement officers serving a search warrant at his home recovered more than 900 fake oxycodone pills matching one that was found next to the body of the boy who died.

At least one other person overdosed from the drugs they received from the pair, the release states.

The pair had been distributing counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl in both Skagit and Whatcom counties, the release states.

Lopez-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to her role in the case in January. Sentencing is set for August.

Nunez faces a mandatory five years in federal prison, the release states. Prosecutors will recommend he serve between seven and nine years, although he could face up to 40 years in prison, the release states.

He will be sentenced in October.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports