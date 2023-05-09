Mount Vernon man pleads not guilty by reason of insanity to charges in 3-year-old's murder

May 9—MITCHELL — A Mount Vernon man who is facing murder charges in the death of a 3-year-old child pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity on Tuesday.

Shawn Delancey, 35, of Mount Vernon, was charged on April 11 for allegedly killing the child while babysitting him at his residence. Delancey, who is facing life in prison without parole, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to second-degree murder, a Class B felony that carries a maximum sentence of mandatory life in prison; first-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony that carries a maximum sentence of life in prison; and abuse and cruelty to a minor, a Class 3 felony that carries maximum punishment of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

Judge Chris Giles is presiding over the case and tentatively scheduled an Aug. 7 jury trial for Delancey.

According to an arrest affidavit, the child died on March 14 after Delancey allegedly shook the child violently in an attempt to calm the 3-year-old down.

After authorities conducted an investigation into the child's death, Delancey was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and abuse, cruelty to a minor.

During questioning, Delancey told authorities that the child was "upset and acting out" when he attempted to calm him down, the affidavit explains.

Delancey explained to authorities that he gave the child a bath when he began acting out. He said the child started acting out again and "flailing around in the bathtub," which resulted in Delancey's shaking of the child, the affidavit alleges.

Delancey allegedly admitted to authorities of "grabbing the child by his upper chest" and shaking him while yelling at the 3-year-old to calm down during the incident.

The affidavit explains the child was unresponsive a short time after Delancey allegedly shook the child in a violent manner, which authorities stated resulted in the child's death.

Delancey is being held in custody on a $500,000 cash bond.

Attorney Chris Nipe is representing Delancey. Nipe was granted a request on Tuesday to add an attorney to join him in the case. Zach Flood will serve as co-counsel with Nipe in the murder case.