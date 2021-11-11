Mount Vernon man sent to prison for vehicular assault of officer

Nov. 11—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge sent a 37-year-old defendant to prison this week for 13 years on convictions for a vehicular assault of a Pierce City police officer.

Judge David Cole assessed Mount Vernon resident Brandon S. Sandnes concurrent terms of 13 years on each of two convictions for first-degree assault and five years on a count of armed criminal action at a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

The charges pertain to a high-speed vehicle pursuit June 22, 2019, that began when an officer on patrol in Pierce City spotted a truck parked in front of a car at the armory with its lights on at 1:40 a.m.

As the officer approached, the truck sped off. In the ensuing chase, the driver of the truck twice struck the side of the officer's patrol car as the officer pulled alongside the fleeing vehicle. The truck swung west on Farm Road 2000, and the occupants of the bed of the truck began throwing traffic cones, buckets, tree branches, a hacksaw and a crowbar at the deputy's car, hitting its windshield and hood.

The truck eventually crashed in nearby Newton County, and the occupants were caught and arrested.

Two co-defendants in the case, Colton Davis, who was driving the truck, and Isaac Hamilton, pleaded guilty previously, with Davis receiving suspended 10-year sentences and Hamilton serving 120 days of shock incarceration before being placed on probation.

Sandnes was prosecuted in the case as a prior and persistent offender and faced enhanced punishment ranges.