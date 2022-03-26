Mount Vernon man sent to prison for fatally shooting roommate

Mike Randall, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
·1 min read

A Mount Vernon man was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in state prison for the fatal 2020 shooting of his roommate.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Akeem Palmer, 25, received the sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, a felony. He was also sentenced to eight years of post-release supervision.

According to prosecutors, Palmer shot 23-year-old Ryan Solomon on April 26, 2020, during an argument at the apartment they shared on South Third Avenue in Mount Vernon.

Westchester County Courthouse in White Plains.
Fatal shooting: Cops say dispute led to roommate's death

Mount Vernon: City gets $3 million for long-delayed sewer repairs

Missing: Advocates say people of color don't get resources needed to find them

Solomon was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he died. Palmer was arrested by Mount Vernon police later the same day.

According to court documents, Palmer initially denied he was involved in the shooting. He later admitted that he had a .25-caliber handgun but said he aimed at the ground when he fired it, according to the court documents.

His attorney, Anne Bianchi of the Legal Aid Society of Westchester County, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The fatal shooting was one of five in Mount Vernon over a period of four and a half weeks.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon man sentenced for killing roommate Ryan Solomon

