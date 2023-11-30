Mount Vernon man sentenced to prison for residential burglaries

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Thursday that a Mount Vernon man was sentenced to up to 14 years in state prison for two robberies in January.

Rocah said Nathaniel Gordon, 65, pleaded guilty on Sept. 28 to two felony counts of third-degree burglary after he allegedly broke into two Mount Vernon homes in January.

Rocah said Gordon was caught on home security video stealing a box of cookware from a multi-family residence on South 10th Ave. at around 11:56 a.m. on Jan. 3. He allegedly returned to the residence the same day and stole a bag of tools.

Rocah said he was seen on security camera footage breaking into another home through a basement window on South 7th Ave at around 6:44 a.m. and stealing three laptops.

Mount Vernon Police said it opened an investigation after receiving reports of other attempted break-ins at other homes in Mount Vernon. Gordon was arrested on Jan. 20. Police said he was wearing the same jacket he was seen wearing in the security videos.

Rocah said Gordon was sentenced to two consecutive indeterminate terms of 3½ to seven years in state prison as a second felony offender.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon NY burglaries: man sentenced to prison for robberies