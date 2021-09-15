Mount Vernon man to stand trial on domestic assault charges

Sep. 15—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A judge on Monday ordered a 30-year-old defendant to stand trial on domestic assault charges after a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court.

Associate Judge Scott Sifferman decided there was probable cause for Quinten M. Aust, of Mount Vernon, to stand trial on charges of first-degree domestic assault and third-degree assault of a special victim, and set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Oct. 12.

Aust is accused of assaulting his girlfriend, Ashley Ebeling, on July 21 at her apartment in Mount Vernon. A probable-cause affidavit alleges that he choked her, grabbed her wrists in a manner that left bruises and punched her in an eye and in her mouth, leaving the eye swollen and breaking a tooth.

After arrest by police, he was taken to Mercy Hospital Aurora for medical clearance before being placed in the Lawrence County Jail and hit a nurse in the arm, authorities said.