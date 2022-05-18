Mount Vernon man takes plea deal in domestic assault case

May 18—MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 61-year-old defendant accepted a plea offer recently granting him a suspended imposition of sentence for hitting his girlfriend on the head with a beer bottle.

Todd J. Cypher, of Mount Vernon, entered an Alford plea May 11 in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a charge of first-degree domestic assault in a plea deal calling for the suspended imposition of sentence. An Alford plea admits no guilt but acknowledges the likelihood of a conviction if the matter were to proceed to trial.

Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and placed Cypher on probation for five years.

The case concerned a Dec. 28, 2019, argument between Cypher and his girlfriend at a residence in Mount Vernon. According to a probable-cause affidavit, the couple got into an argument and Cypher hit her with the beer bottle, opening a gash over her eye. She told police that he also threatened her with a knife.