As Mount Vernon marches for Kayla Green, family denounces 'preventable tragedy'

Christian Burgos’ voice boomed through a bullhorn, the words spreading over a crowd of more than one hundred.

“We, as the youth of Mount Vernon, need to be the change for what’s right,” the 17-year-old told the crowd gathered outside the Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon. “It starts with us, not the adults who always say they want to help us change that never do.”

Moments earlier, 12 miles north in White Plains, a 15-year-old girl plead not guilty in the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green. The incident occurred Friday afternoon, toward the end of what was an otherwise joyous occasion in which the Mount Vernon community celebrated its state champion varsity boys basketball team with a parade.

It was an incident Green's family called a "preventable tragedy," casting blame not only on their daughter's alleged killer, but also on officials that did not respond, they said in a statement, to reports of bullying that preceded the attack.

Death: Mount Vernon mourns 16-year-old cheerleader; officials appeal for help curbing violence

Mount Vernon: Teen faces manslaughter charge in connection to fatal stabbing

Gangs Next Door: Decades of gang violence rooted in some Hudson Valley neighborhoods

The statement, read by a family spokesperson on behalf of Green's mother, Lavern Gordon, and father, Marlon Green, thanked the Mount Vernon community for their support and the actions of officers on Friday. But it also called for "immediate changes at Mount Vernon City Hall and the Mount Vernon City School District," including "resignations, removals and prosecutions of bureaucrats that did nothing" to prevent the attack from "wrecking our lives and children's lives forever."

Change was pushed on the streets of Mount Vernon, as well. As they did for a vigil Saturday, community members gathered again Monday for a walk in memory of Green, organized by teen members of the Boys & Girls Club. The organization pushed a slogan — "Make the resolution violence is not a solution." — which many wore on shirts.

Story continues

“It starts with us,” Burgos said, “we are the change and we want to change the violence going on in Mount Vernon.”

'An inspiration'

Green was a sophomore at Mount Vernon and a cheerleader on the junior varsity team. Outside Westchester County Courthouse Monday afternoon, a family spokesperson read the statement that recalled her life, noting she was active with the Mount Vernon Youth Police Academy, among other activities.

The memorial for 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon April 11, 2022. The teenager was stabbed to death at the site on Friday afternoon.

Green, the statement read, “was a beautiful big sister and special young woman with dreams and ambitions of becoming a doctor one day. She was a cheerleader. A captain. An inspiration.”

Just before 4 pm. Friday neat Gramatan and East Prospect avenues in Mount Vernon, Green and her 15-year-old friend, Mainece Simpson, were stabbed numerous times in an altercation that, video recordings appear to show, involved a group of teens. Simpson is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident came roughly seven months after The Journal News and the USA TODAY Network Hudson Valley region published an investigation focusing on the cycle of gang violence, including that involving teen perpetrators and victims, that has kept cities around the region like Mount Vernon frustrated and scarred.

Over one-hundred young people marched in Mount Vernon April 11, 2022 calling for an end to violence. The march came after Kayla Green, a sophomore cheerleader for Mount Vernon High School was stabbed to death last Friday. Another Mount Vernon teenager has been arrested in the stabbing.

The family in their statement made special mention to thank "the police officer that risked his life to stop a mob of misguided, violent teens. We thank him and his partner for recognizing that Kayla needed lifesaving treatment and their efforts to save her have not gone unnoticed."

The family also expressed it hoped "federal charges are added" to what the 15-year-old faces "to send a stronger message that bullying must stop."

'Tragic incident'

The defendant, also a Mount Vernon resident, plead not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault at an arraignment in the Youth Part of the Westchester County Criminal Court Monday. She was sent to Woodfield Cottage, a secure holding facility in Valhalla for defendants her age. The case was adjourned to May 3 and an order of protection issued Saturday remains in place.

Over one-hundred young people marched in Mount Vernon April 11, 2022 calling for an end to violence. The march came after Kayla Green, a sophomore cheerleader for Mount Vernon High School was stabbed to death last Friday. Another Mount Vernon teenager has been arrested in the stabbing.

The name of the defendant has not been released in the interest of her age. Her attorney, Pamela Hayes, said the ninth-grade student has no prior criminal record.

“This was a very tragic, tragic incident,” Hayes said.

The defendant lives with her mother and stepfather, Hayes told the judge, but she was staying with a cousin in Dobbs Ferry as her mother was away on Friday.

The defense attorney requested bail to be set, but the prosecution asked for bail to be denied, referring to “the senseless nature of the violence.” He said it occurred in broad daylight, not far from the police station, and said the accused discarded the knife and deactivated her phone for a time.

Michael P. McKinney is a breaking news reporter for The Journal News. Staff visual journalist Seth Harrison contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon's Kayla Green remembered at march