Mount Vernon mourns 16-year-old cheerleader; officials appeal for help curbing violence

MOUNT VERNON – Nazarene Duncan said she was flooded with the most horrible sense of déjà vu Friday afternoon.

Her 15-year-old great niece, Mainece Simpson, had been involved in an altercation in which she and her friend were attacked and stabbed numerous times. Simpson is expected to make a full recovery. Her Simpson's 16-year-old friend died.

Though the name of the 16-year-old has not officially been released by law enforcement or school leaders, she has been identified widely by family and friends online and at community events as Kayla Green, a sophomore cheerleader for Mount Vernon High School.

A pedestrian looks at the memorial for 16-year-old Kayla Green April 11, 2022 in Mount Vernon. The teenager was stabbed to death at the site on Friday afternoon.

The incident, just before 4 p.m. near Gramatan and East Prospect avenues shortly after the Mount Vernon community had feted the high school’s boys basketball state championship, thrust the community into a time of mourning for a teen taken too soon. She’s not the first, Duncan said.

“That instant — it brought everything back to June 16 when I got that call,” Duncan said, recalling the day in 2016 when her son, Wilbert Francis, 24, was shot and killed. “When I heard that that little girl didn't make it ... my anxiety went from the tip of my toes to the top of my head.

"My niece will get over her wounds, but she'll never forget her best friend being killed," Duncan said. "This is going to stick with her for life. She's very distraught."

In the wake of the killing, city officials are making a renewed push for the community to help deter a surge of violence in Mount Vernon. The Boys & Girls Club on social media pushed a slogan: "Make the resolution violence is not a solution."

A 15-year-old Mount Vernon resident plead not guilty to charges of first-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault at an arraignment in the Youth Part of the Westchester County Criminal Court Monday. She was sent to Woodfield Cottage, a secure holding facility in Valhalla for defendants her age. The case was adjourned to May 3 and an order of protection issued Saturday remains in place.

The memorial for 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon April 11, 2022. The teenager was stabbed to death at the site on Friday afternoon.

Green’s mother, Lavern Gordon, mourned the loss of her daughter, a sophomore Honor Roll student and cheerleading captain, in several posts on Instagram over the weekend.

“They took my baby away from me, they murdered my child and then bragging about it but I leave all vengeance to God,” Gordon wrote in one.

She started a GoFundMe page Sunday, Justice for Kayla Green, that had raised over $17,000 as of Monday afternoon.

A vigil in Green's memory was held Saturday, and more events were set for Monday. The Mount Vernon Boys & Girls Club scheduled a "Walk for Kayla" at 4:30 p.m. Monday, which was to be followed by a release of pink and white balloons.

The incident came roughly seven months after The Journal News and the USA TODAY Network Hudson Valley region published an investigation focusing on the cycle of gang violence, including that involving teen perpetrators and victims, that has kept cities around the region like Mount Vernon frustrated and scarred.

Ple a at 'critical moment'

While it remains unclear what led to the altercation, videos circulating from Friday indicate there was a group involved, rather than just the two victims and teen facing charges.

“This was a senseless and inexcusable act of violence. There is no other way to say it,” Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a Facebook Live address Sunday. “Mount Vernon’s young people are hurting. They are hurting. Their mental, their emotional, their social, and their spiritual health are at an all-time low.

“I'm asking at this critical moment that we come together as a community and we wrap our arms around our babies,” Patterson-Howard said. “Take time to have the hard conversations with them. Take time to find out what is going on in their lives.”

The mayor encouraged parents to go through their children's’ drawers, monitor their relationships with their friends, and keep a close eye on how they are using social media.

“Parents, please take time to sit down tonight and talk with your children,” she said. “Have the talks that you've been afraid to have with them because you might see that they're struggling or because you might be concerned about some of the people that they're hanging out with. It's time to get into our children's business. They don't have any business that's not our business.”

While the altercation involved Mount Vernon students, adults and youth from other areas were also present, according to Superintendent Kenneth Hamilton.

Addressing the public via Facebook Live, Hamilton also emphasized the importance of understanding how children use social media and noted videos of violent fights are being posted on certain websites and “being sensationalized.”

“That really needs to stop,” he said. “Obviously we can't monitor everybody's social media. We don't have the resources, we don't have the wherewithal, and we don't have the authority. But parents do. So we need your help with that.”

School changes

Hamilton acknowledged Mount Vernon has seen a recent uptick in violent crime and said the district is "working around the clock to do all that we can to try to heal our community and to heal our students and to help our staff members get back to a place where they feel safe."

A student visits the memorial for 16-year-old Kayla Green April 11, 2022 in Mount Vernon. The teenager was stabbed to death at the site on Friday afternoon.

The school board, he said, approved of the hiring of additional mental health clinicians and security officers as a response to the incident. He added that he hopes to soon establish a hotline where community members can give anonymous tips related to potential violence.

"What we want to do is come together as a community and try to get our arms around what's bothering our children so much that violence is so prevalent and and their default when addressing conflict," he said.

Hamilton noted that counseling services are available to students and staff at the Education Center, located at 165 North Columbus Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day through April 16.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Mount Vernon Police Association urged young people to reach out to the police if they are concerned about violence and expressed their "deepest condolences to the family of the young lady that lost her life.

"Our members, especially those that were there and directly involved in this incident, are deeply shaken by this senseless killing," the statement said. "To witness the death of a child who barely begin their life's journey is a lot to bare even for the toughest and strongest amongst us."

'Inseparable' friends

According to Duncan, her great niece was “inseparable" from Green.

“They've been best friends for years,” she said. “They would spend so much time together. They were best, best, best friends.”

The two teens planned to stop at McDonald’s on the way home from the parade celebrating the school's basketball team, when they were attacked.

Lt. Nicholas Mastrogiorgio, president of the Mount Vernon police union, said officers who frantically tried to save the girl were devastated that they couldn’t.

He said the first officers who arrived at the scene realized the severity of her wounds and put her in the back of a patrol car to rush her to Jacobi Medical Center, with one of the officers performing CPR en route.

Duncan said she's been sent numerous photos and videos taken by both kids and adults which depicted the scene during and after the fight.

"These kids are numb to death. They are numb. They talk about it as if its nothing," she said. "We can't have our kids becoming numb to death and violence, but this is the way its going."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon teenager killed amid surge in violence