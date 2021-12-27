Mount Vernon police make arson arrest in South Seventh Avenue fire

MOUNT VERNON - Police have charged a man with arson in connection with a fire that heavily damaged two buildings on South Seventh Avenue on Dec. 20.

Shawn Gaillard, 33, of Mount Vernon, is charged with one count of third-degree arson and one count of fourth-degree arson, both felonies.

According to police, officers who were on patrol around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 20 saw a house at 505 South Seventh Ave. fully engulfed in flames, with the fire was spreading to a house next door.

Officers entered 507 South Seventh Ave. and got one resident out safely.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department then arrived on the scene and, with the help of the New Rochelle and Pelham fire departments, was able to get the fire under control and confine it to the buildings at 505 and 507 South Seventh Ave. Both buildings sustained major damage, police said.

Further investigation by the Mount Vernon Fire Department and a Westchester County Police arson investigator determined the fire had been intentionally set,

Gaillard was arrested on Wednesday. He is being held at Westchester County Jail pending further court action.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon arson: Shawn Gaillard charged in South 7th Avenue fire