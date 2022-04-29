Mount Vernon police identify person of interest in hit and run case

Mount Vernon police have identified a person of interest in a hit and run that injured two people on Saturday, the police department announced Thursday.

The suspect is a 31-year-old man from Mount Vernon. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

The Skagit County Superior Court has issued a $500,000 warrant for his arrest for two counts of vehicular assault and one count of hit and run causing injury.

On Saturday, April 23, around 2 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Fir Street and North Laventure Road in Mount Vernon for a report of a car that had hit several bicyclists.

A 46-year-old man and 44-year-old woman were transported to the Skagit Valley Hospital emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries sustained from the crash.

Two other victims, a 10-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, were uninjured.

Police later determined that a vehicle traveling northbound on North Laventure Road crossed into the southbound lane before driving onto the sidewalk and striking a family of four who were riding their bicycles.

The male driver, who is the person of interest, and a female passenger briefly exited their vehicle before fleeing the scene traveling northbound.

They then traveled east on Kulsman Avenue, where the man struck several parked vehicles.

The man and woman abandoned their vehicle and fled in an unknown direction.

A K9 track was conducted but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information that may help authorities locate the man who is wanted for the hit and run is asked to call police dispatch at (360) 428-3211 or Mount Vernon Police Department at (360) 336-6271.