Mount Vernon police investigate two shootings, two stabbings, including one fatal

Mount Vernon police are investigating two shootings and two stabbings that occurred Friday in a five-block area, including the fatal stabbing of a man at a taxi stand.

Three other people suffered non-life threatening injuries in the unrelated incidents, which had not resulted in any arrests as of Saturday night.

The killing occurred shortly before 11 p.m. at New Line Taxi, 72 E. Third St. Firefighters and EMS were initially called about an unresponsive man but notified police that it appeared he had suffered a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It was determined he had been stabbed, not shot, during a fight in the back of the taxi stand, police said.

The victim, a New Rochelle resident, was not immediately identified, pending notification of his family.

The other violent incidents began shortly after 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Food Bazaar off East Third Street, where police responding to a report of shots fired found a 30-year-old man with a bullet wound to the leg.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a 45-year-old woman suffered a cut to her finger and two stab wounds to the arm near 107 S. Fourth Ave. She told police the stabbing followed an argument with her hairdresser.

Just over an hour later, a 42-year-old man was grazed by a bullet in the back of his head when shots were fired near 43 E. Third St.

The FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and Westchester County police are assisting Mount Vernon detectives investigating the two shootings and the fatal stabbing.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes is asked to call the Detective Division at 914-665-2510. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting “MVPD” and the tip to 847411.

Mike Randall contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon police investigate Friday shootings, stabbings