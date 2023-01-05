Mount Vernon police investigating after woman found dead near Skagit River

Mount Vernon police are investigating after a woman was found dead Wednesday morning in a Skagit River fishing access location known as Young’s Bar.

According to police, officers were called to a death investigation in the 18000 block of North Barker Street in Mount Vernon just after 7:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a dead 47-year-old woman with no obvious signs of trauma. Police said the woman’s death was not water-related.

Mount Vernon police and the Skagit County Coroner’s Office are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help investigators is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch information number at 360-428-3211 or call Mount Vernon police during business hours at 360-336-6271.