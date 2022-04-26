Mount Vernon police launch effort to assist at-risk populations. Here's what's planned:

The Mount Vernon Police Department is seeking to address the social hurdles plaguing at-risk populations, from children and the elderly to the formerly incarcerated and those with behavioral health issues.

The department's Wellness and Community Affairs Division, to be formally introduced Tuesday, is teaming up with social service agencies to give city residents not only the assistance they need but the time, dedication and expertise that traditional patrol officers rarely had.

It will operate from its own precinct and will be involved in the School-Community Safety Partnership, an initiative with the Mount Vernon school district to curb teen violence and support at-risk students.

Site of Mount Vernon Police Department's new Wellness Precinct at 203 Gramatan Avenue

Police reform: Recommendations by Mount Vernon commission

Violence: Teens organize in wake of student stabbing

The new division is an outgrowth of recommendations made by the city's Police Reform Commission in the wake of the George Floyd killing. And while Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard spent most of a year putting it together, it comes at a time of renewed urgency following the downtown stabbing death of 16-year-old Kayla Green two weeks ago, allegedly by a 15-year-old rival cheerleader.

Jennifer Lackard was sworn in July 21, 2020, as Mount Vernon's Deputy Police Commissioner of Special Initiatives

The precinct opened last month on the ground floor of 203 Gramatan Ave. and will be operated by police officers trained in crisis intervention alongside specialists from the Guidance Center of Westchester and other agencies.

The professionals will respond to calls with police and provide follow up services as needed.to veterans, the homeless, those with mental health and substance abuse issues, victims of domestic violence and those who are currently or have previously had involvement with the criminal justice system.

The team approach will be particularly useful in what Lackard called "frequent flier" cases, the repeat calls where having familiar faces rather than different patrol officers each time can have a soothing and trusting effect.

Story continues

"We're law enforcement; we're not social workers," Lackard said Monday. "But we do have the ability to call in the right people to help."

Mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard said the effort was the first of its kind in the region and called it "a comprehensive model to violence prevention, intervention and restorative justice."

"We must address the root causes of both violence and community disengagement like mental health, trauma, anger, addiction, homelessness, under education, underemployment, housing and a myriad of social and emotional issues if we expect to build a safer and thriving community," she said in a statement.

How precinct works

Using space away from headquarters was a logical move as police frequently hear how city residents are reluctant to come in to make reports or speak with detectives, Lackard said.

But for the time being, it is not a walk-in-off-the-street operation. Rather, police and the clinicians will respond from there and later schedule follow up meetings in the precinct.

One reason for that is the limited staffing. The office is closed overnight and when police are on other calls, so Lackard did not want to create situations where police seemed unavailable.

Staffing issues that have plagued the department in recent years delayed the start of the program as half of the 10 officers who trained for it left by the end of last year.

Limited staffing will also keep the wellness efforts modest for the time being. The unit's commander, Lt. Krista Mann, and another officer will work the 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. shift, with two other officers working 4 p.m. to midnight.

Lackard is hopeful when the new police academy class graduates later this year there will be more availability to staff the wellness unit around the clock.

The school safety initiative will be staffed by the Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center and CLUSTER Community Services. It will offer restorative discipline, increase students' access to trauma services and assist with the re-entry of students to the district following temporary placement elsewhere.

Twitter: @jonbandler

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon police launch community, wellness help division