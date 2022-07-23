Here’s how Mount Vernon Police made an arrest in last week’s Walmart shooting

The Mount Vernon Police Department arrested one youth Friday, July 22, in connection with the Sunday, July 17, shooting at Walmart that injured five people, according to Lt. Mike Moore.

Several firearms were located early Friday as warrants were served at two locations in Mount Vernon with the assistance of the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Sedro Woolley and Burlington police departments, Moore wrote in a news release.

One juvenile male surrendered and was booked into the Skagit County Juvenile Detention on five counts of 1st-degree assault. Two juvenile males are still sought, the release stated.

A 72-year-old male customer and a 24-year-old male employee of the store, along with a 19-year-old man suspected to be involved in the incident, were taken to Harborview Medical Center for further treatment for their injuries, according to earlier reporting in The Bellingham Herald.

Officers were called at approximately 9:50 p.m. July 17, to the Walmart in the 2300 block of Freeway Drive of Mount Vernon for a report that there had been shots fired inside the building, according to a Mount Vernon Police Department. The store is located approximately 30 miles south of Bellingham.

Police investigation found that a group of men arrived at the Walmart, entered the store and got in an argument with a second group of men that was already in the store. During the argument, shots were fired.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that would assist investigators are asked to call the 24-hour dispatch number 360-428-3211 or during business hours call Mount Vernon Police at 360-336-6271.