Mount Vernon school district one of three in NY in 'significant' fiscal stress, state says

The Mount Vernon school district is one of only three districts in the state identified as being in "significant" fiscal stress by the state Comptroller's Office.

Each year the comptroller's report assigns districts scores based on several factors, including fund balances at the end of the year and operating deficits and surpluses. The higher the score, the worse the district's financial situation.

This year, Mount Vernon was tied with another district for the second-highest score in the state.

Nether a spokesperson for the Mount Vernon district nor Acting Superintendent K. Veronica Smith responded Monday to emailed questions about Mount Vernon's financial situation.

The district has over 6,600 students, most of whom are Black (63%) or Hispanic or Latino (29%). Seventy percent of students were classified as economically disadvantaged in 2022-23.

The Mount Vernon school district's main offices.

A report by the Comptroller's Office listed a total of 16 districts in fiscal stress, a number Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said remained low because of federal pandemic relief money to school districts, which runs out this year.

Still, DiNapoli said in a news release "school officials should remain diligent and closely monitor their financial condition in the current and future budget cycles as one-time federal funds are depleted and state aid is uncertain."

Last year the comptroller's analysis found 14 districts to be in fiscal stress. In 2019 there were 33.

The other two districts in significant fiscal stress as of June 30, 2023 were both on Long Island: Amityville Union Free School District and New Suffolk Common School District.

One district in Albany County was listed as being in "moderate" fiscal stress. The remaining 12, spread throughout the state, were listed as "susceptible to fiscal stress."

The report relied on data submitted to the State Education Department by school districts.

State aid reported by districts increased from $15.1 billion during the 2021-22 school year to $16.7 billion in 2022-23, excluding the state's largest five districts, New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Yonkers, and Syracuse.

