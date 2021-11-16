Mount Vernon schools cancel classes due to police manhunt in area

Evansville police are still assisting in the manhunt for multiple people in an attempted ATM theft that started in Evansville and led to a police chase that's still ongoing in the area around Mount Vernon, Indiana.

An EPD spokesperson said city police officers, K-9 units and drone operators are helping out in the ongoing search for the suspects in the area around Tile Factory Road in Mount Vernon, which is located within a half-mile of both Mount Vernon High School and Mount Vernon Junior High. The pursuit began after an Evansville police officer located a suspected vehicle in an attempted ATM theft from a Regions Bank branch in Evansville and tried to make a traffic stop.

The suspects allegedly fled in their vehicle, sparking a police chase into Posey County that turned into a manhunt in Mount Vernon when the suspects crashed on Indiana 69 at Old Indiana 62.

The manhunt's proximity to the two schools led to the Metropolitan School District of Mount Vernon cancelling classes for the day, MSD Superintendent Jack Parker said.

Parker said "a lot" of students live in the area around Tile Factory Road and bus transportation for them would've been too dangerous.

