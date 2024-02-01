Mount Vernon teen missing for weeks found in Michigan with 30-year-old man

A teenager missing from Mount Vernon was founded unharmed in Michigan on Thursday.

Ella Jones had been missing for over three weeks before Mount Vernon police got information on Tuesday regarding a man named Keith who had appeared to order a rideshare for her in South Haven, Michigan.

Detectives partnered with local police in Michigan to follow that address, where they found Ella and a 30-year-old male suspect. The man was taken into custody and is now being held in the state on suspicion of first degree criminal sexual contact among other charges.

Because it involves multiple locations between Washington and Michigan, formal criminal charges are still being figured out.

Mount Vernon investigators then reached out to Ella’s parents “who were elated with the news,” police say.

“Locating Ella safely is directly attributed to the family, friends and many who showed concern and compassion for her well-being,” Mount Vernon Police Lieutenant Dave Shackleton said. “It’s also directly attributed to our Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement partners who helped when investigative leads went beyond our jurisdictional boundaries or abilities. In particular, we thank the Van Buren County Sheriffs Office for their efforts in ultimately locating Ella.”



