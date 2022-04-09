Mount Vernon teenager faces manslaughter charge in fatal stabbing

A Mount Vernon teenager faces a charge of manslaughter in connection with a fatal stabbing in Mount Vernon Friday afternoon.

The stabbing occurred around 3:55 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Gramatan and East Prospect avenues, according to Mount Vernon police.

A second person suffered several stab wounds during the altercation and was treated at Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, police said, noting they are expected to make a full recovery.

Police did not release the names or descriptions of any of the people involved, due to their ages, the department said in a release.

Mount Vernon police detectives identified the suspect after a review of videos recovered from the scene, the department said. The suspect was located with the help of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the detective division of the Westchester County Police Department.

The suspect, identified only as a 15-year-old Mount Vernon resident, was expected to be arraigned on charges of first-degree manslaughter and attempted first-degree assault, both felonies, Saturday.

The case will be handled by the Youth Part of the Westchester County Criminal Court.

Mount Vernon police are asking anyone who has information about the stabbing to call their detective division at 914-665-2510. All calls will be kept confidential, the department said. Anonymous tips also can be submitted by texting MVPD and your tip to 8474011.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon fatal stabbing: Teen faces manslaughter