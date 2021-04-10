Mount Vernon woman found guilty of plotting to kill ex-husband

Apr. 9—MOUNT VERNON — A Mount Vernon woman was found guilty Friday of solicitation to commit murder after a jury found she had tried to convince her 10-year-old son to kill his father by tainting his food and drink with rat poison.

Vanessa Valdiglesias-Lavalle, 37, was also found guilty of solicitation to commit first-degree assault with a noxious substance.

During the 2 1/2-day trial, Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich asserted that Valdiglesias-Lavalle and her ex-husband were in the midst of a divorce, where Valdiglesias-Lavalle had over the years lost custody of her two sons and by June 2020 had to pay her ex-husband child support.

During a four-hour visit with her sons on June 3, 2020, the older of the two boys — who was a day away from turning 11 — covertly recorded a conversation with his mother where she told him he could kill his father by putting "venom" or rat poison into his food and drink.

Valdiglesias-Lavalle told her son that once his father was dead, she and the boys would be able to live together forever.

During the trial, the boy, his younger brother and the father testified, as did the boy's best friend and the best friend's mother — who was the one to alert authorities after her son played for her the recording that had been shared with him.

Jurors also watched and listened to the recording the boy had taken on his cellphone.

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled, but should be set within the next week. According to state law, the minimum sentence Valdiglesias-Lavalle could receive is 20 years with no potential for early release.

— Reporter Kera Wanielista: 360-416-2141, kwanielista@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Kera_SVH, facebook.com/KeraReports