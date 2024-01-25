Mount Vernon woman wins $3 million off scratch-off Lottery ticket

A Mount Vernon woman won a $3 million prize with a scratch-off ticket bought in the city.

The New York Lottery said in a news release Tuesday that Andrea Garvey, of Mount Vernon, won the $3 million prize from the lottery's Triple Jackpot 777 scratch-off game.

The lottery said the winning ticket was sold at Memorial Stationery at 414 E. Sandford Blvd. in Mount Vernon.

Garvey chose to receive a one-time payment that amounted to $1,386,630 after withholdings, the New York Lottery said.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 23, there were two more top prizes on Triple Jackpot 777 ticket remaining, according to the state Lottery.

Players with a ticket can check the status of any game — and their chance to win — by downloading the games report on the New York Lottery website.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Mount Vernon NY woman wins big in New York Lottery scratch-off