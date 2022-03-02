Mount View High teacher indicted for soliciting juvenile online

Mar. 2—WELCH — A man who taught at a local school has been indicted by the February 2022 McDowell County Grand Jury on charges that he solicited a minor over the internet.

Noah B. Mitchem, 28, of Bluefield was indicted on two counts of solicitation of a minor by computer, according to the docket issued by the McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

The case began on May 29, 2021 when Trooper R.L. Jones of the West Virginia State Police Welch Detachment received a complaint from a mother that a teacher at Mount View High School, Noah Mitchem, had propositioned her child using Snapchat while the juvenile was at home, according to the criminal complaint.

There was no listing Tuesday for Mitchem in the school's faculty directory. Superintendent Carolyn Falin was unavailable Tuesday.

Jones said in the report that he obtained an audio statement from the male juvenile who since that time has graduated. The juvenile said that sometime between Dec. 1, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021, he was at home playing a video game with a friend when Mitchem was added online to the game. Shortly afterward, Mitchem added the juvenile to Snapchat.

The juvenile stated that the conversations "started out innocently with the conversations centering around playing video games," Jones said in the report. Sometime between January and February 2021, "the tone of the conversations started to change and Mitchem would send him memes that would spell out requests for pictures and others that were sexually explicit. The juvenile stated that sometime in January 2021, Mitch propositioned him for a sex act, telling the juvenile that he would give him $500.

The juvenile said that he denied this request and Mitchem "stated he could possibly give him $800" to perform a sex act, and the juvenile again denied him and "told him that he would think about it for a billion dollars; however, he was joking and said that to deflect the conversation." Then the juvenile told Jones that sometime in February, he removed Mitchem from Snapchat.

In his report, Jones said the juvenile recalled that in the middle of May 2021, Mitchem added him back to Snapchat "to congratulate him on his upcoming graduation from high school" and on May 19 or 20, 2021, "propositioned him" for a sex act again. The juvenile said that the only social media platform they communicated through other than talking while playing video games online was Snapchat. The juvenile stated that he never added Mitchem on Facebook or provided him with his cellular number, and never met with Mitchem; all communication was completed over Snapchat.

Jones said that he was provided information from Snapchat where he found the meme Mitchem sent to the juvenile with "noodles" spelling out requests for explicit pictures as well as showing the messages were sent from Mitchem's phone.

According to the West Virginia Code, solicitation of a minor by computer is a felony with a possible sentence of two to 10 years in prison.

