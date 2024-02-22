Mount Wachusett Community College employee salaries for 2023
Here are the salaries of all 869 Mount Wachusett Community College employees in fiscal 2023, which totaled $32,645,8793.
Employee
Job Title
Base Pay
Overtime Pay
Leave Buy Back
Other Pay
Total Earnings
James Vander Hooven
President
218969.19
0
0
0
218969.19
LeaAnn Scales
Vice President/Enroll&Publ Affairs
119724.56
0
50229.29
35779.76
205733.61
Sandra Quaye
VP/Finance & Administration
192183.65
0
0
0
192183.65
Eric Almeida
Professor/Automotive
160527.5
0
0
2477.3
163004.8
Heather Conn
Professor
157073.63
0
0
2115.79
159189.42
John Eisler
Interim VP Academic affairs
155824.55
0
0
0
155824.55
Meghan Picone
Professor/Nursing
145746.59
0
0
2594.73
148341.32
Adam Duggan
Vice President
147676.88
0
0
0
147676.88
Carrie Arnold
Professor/Biology
145203
0
0
1000
146203
Peter Sennett
Vice President/HR & AA
145436.33
0
0
0
145436.33
Daniel Horlander
Executive Director ITS
142584.62
0
0
0
142584.62
Marcia Rosbury-Henne
Associate Vice President
142584.62
0
0
0
142584.62
Jason Zelesky
Vice President
142584.59
0
0
0
142584.59
Stephanie Williams
Chief Diversity Executive
142584.57
0
0
0
142584.57
James Korman
Professor
140922.65
0
0
1243.3
142165.95
Gail Steele
Professor/Theatre
137447.69
0
0
4409.4
141857.09
Margaret Jaillet
Dean of Health Sciences
64427.66
0
39968.44
35895.38
140291.48
Judy Fredette
Professor
135473.37
0
0
2128.53
137601.9
Maureen Provost
Professor
136327.01
0
0
1049.39
137376.4
Festus Kiprono
Associate Professor/Math
132499.38
0
0
1000
133499.38
Lisa Naze
Associate Professor/Biology
132006.61
0
0
1000
133006.61
Julie Capozzi
Professor
130925.39
0
0
1502.83
132428.22
Carla Zottoli
Executive Director/Dev&Foundat
129853.84
0
0
0
129853.84
Heather Layton
Executive Director R & S I Dev
129853.78
0
0
0
129853.78
Arthur Collins
Director/Media Services
129694.08
0
0
0
129694.08
Laurie Occhipinti
Dean/Liberal Art Hum Comm&Educ
128197.35
0
0
0
128197.35
Kimberly Shea
Dean
128097.76
0
0
0
128097.76
Edward Mullen
Director of Enterprise Systems
128027.91
0
0
0
128027.91
Kathleen McGinn
Professor
71408.57
0
28579.85
27468.3
127456.72
William Lefrancois
Professor
122897.37
0
0
1253.73
124151.1
Glen Fox
Director Maintenace& Mech Syst
123750.01
0
0
0
123750.01
Daniel Soucy
Professor
121911.66
0
0
1200
123111.66
Kelley Martell
Assistant Professor/Allied Hea
118975.15
0
0
1000
119975.15
Jacqueline Shakar
Professor
116622.34
0
0
3249.89
119872.23
Melissa Sargent
Dean
119285.04
0
0
0
119285.04
Heather Ruland
Director Student Financial Svc
118938.06
0
0
0
118938.06
Heidi Swift
Comptroller
118426.71
0
0
0
118426.71
Fagan Forhan
Dean K-12 Partnershop Civic en
118022.57
0
0
0
118022.57
Collene Thaxton
Associate Professor/LPN
115176.69
0
0
1972.1
117148.79
Emily Turner
Instructor
116626.52
0
0
0
116626.52
Melissa Croteau
Chief/Public Safety & Security
115795.21
0
0
0
115795.21
Michelle Smith
Associate Professor
112008.38
0
0
2129.27
114137.65
Joyce Miller
Professor/Art
111018.96
0
0
2403.02
113421.98
Rosanne Morel
Professor/Early Childhood Educ
67919.42
0
30522.97
13849.2
112291.59
Robert Koch
Assistant Dean Collaborative
110938.47
0
0
0
110938.47
Lara Dowland
Professor/Biotechnology
109064.71
0
0
1057.89
110122.6
Patricia Meza
Professor/Nursing
108574.04
0
0
1367.64
109941.68
Candace Shivers
Associate Professor/Human Serv
108655.89
0
0
1036.43
109692.32
Paula Pitkiewicz
Professor/English
108165.4
0
0
1367.64
109533.04
Gaurav Khanna
Director/Trio SSS Programs
109531.49
0
0
0
109531.49
Kim Colangelo
Director Of Learning & Technol
109327.82
0
0
0
109327.82
Therese Manseau
Senior Programmer/Analyst
108338.55
0
0
0
108338.55
Peter Olszak
Professor/Math/Physics
106424.41
0
0
1819.19
108243.6
Cynthia Cadoret
Director/Dental Education Prog
106792.62
0
0
0
106792.62
James Halkola
Campus Police Officer III
81649.57
24525.18
0
447.79
106622.54
Sheila Murphy
Professor/Human Services/Psych
104728.96
0
0
1202.85
105931.81
James Miller
Senior Network Engineer
104116.23
0
0
0
104116.23
Zachary Buscher
Associate Professor
102932.85
0
0
1000
103932.85
Tiffany Parker
Executive Director
103883.1
0
0
0
103883.1
Colleen Clark
Executive Director
103883.1
0
0
0
103883.1
Kerrie Griffin
Assistant Professor/Psychology
102467.11
0
0
0
102467.11
Michelle Nicholson
Director/Ctr Civ Learn&ComEnga
101301.09
0
0
0
101301.09
Ellen Pratt
Coordinator Library Services
99181.73
0
0
1244.84
100426.57
Michelle Valois
Professor/English-Gen Studies
98796
0
0
1135.4
99931.4
Greta Guilbault
Senior Progammer Analyst
99809.19
0
0
0
99809.19
Sabine Dupoux
Assistant Dean of Student serv
99407.46
0
0
0
99407.46
Leslie Cullen
Associate Professor/CGD
98144.05
0
0
1163.85
99307.9
Donna Bouchard
Director/Payroll&Benefits
97985.7
0
0
0
97985.7
John Little
Professor
96622.68
0
0
1000
97622.68
Jeffery Thompson
Associate Professor
96087.82
0
0
1000
97087.82
Christopher Chouinard
EDP Systems Analyst II
94096.57
2027.18
0
0
96123.75
Megan Warfield
Registrar
95530.93
0
0
0
95530.93
John Pignataro
Assistant Professor/Auto Tech
95524.45
0
0
0
95524.45
Jo-Ann Meagher
Exec Asst to the President
94979.64
0
0
0
94979.64
Jody Lemoi
Budget Coord & Sr Fin Analyst
94207.68
0
0
0
94207.68
Jennifer Whitehead
Instructor/Nursing
93898.28
0
0
0
93898.28
Amanda Henrichs
Director
93511.04
0
21.1
0
93532.14
Nicholas Cochrane
Associate Professor
91507.95
0
0
1000
92507.95
Jodi Meagher
Assistant Comptroller
91661.52
0
0
0
91661.52
Elizabeth Austin
Director HR & Compliance
91661.52
0
0
0
91661.52
Stephanie England
Director/Marketing
91109.53
0
0
0
91109.53
Jennifer Welch
Senior Special Programs Coord.
89978.79
0
0
1061.99
91040.78
Tina Wilson
Professor/CIS
89557.91
0
0
1144.55
90702.46
Susan Cullinane
Coordinator of Financial Aid
87732
1857.7
0
1000
90589.7
Jose Mangual
Academic Coordinator
88573.28
597.82
0
1167.39
90338.49
Lorie Donahue
Professor/English
88679.59
0
0
1202.85
89882.44
George Locascio
Assistant Professor/Natural Re
89185.73
0
0
0
89185.73
Tara Novak
Director of Veterinary Tech
88606.24
0
0
0
88606.24
Denise Bolduc
Accountant IV
88448.36
0
0
0
88448.36
Veronica Guay
Dean/Math Science Engineering
61478.65
0
26830.47
0
88309.12
Lauren Mountain
Director/UWYV
88300.55
0
0
0
88300.55
Ramon Gonzalez
Senior Director College Access
87517.65
0
0
0
87517.65
Jeffrey Boisseau
Director Technical Theatre
87101.33
0
0
0
87101.33
Kimberly Kayser
Academic Counselor
86071.51
0
0
1000
87071.51
Elmer Eubanks-Archbold
Professor/Business
85814.66
0
0
1000
86814.66
Jessica Kuskey
Associate Professor/English
85672.62
0
0
1000
86672.62
Annmarie Dumont
Staff Associate
86569.24
0
0
0
86569.24
Marcus Williams
Admissions Coordinator
85452.61
0
0
1000
86452.61
John Bergeron
Building Maintenance Supv II
84383.64
0
0
1748.75
86132.39
Kristine Asselin
Grants Writer
84242.58
0
0
1069.53
85312.11
Alan Cumming
Forester
79996.53
4431.33
0
678.75
85106.61
Amy Moury
Academic Counselor/Retention
85100.83
0
0
0
85100.83
Sharmese Gunn
Academic Counselor
80559.34
3380.12
0
1070.54
85010
Thomas Linehan
Associate Professor
84002.32
0
0
1000
85002.32
Dawn Babineau
Academic Counselor
83900.75
0
0
1000
84900.75
Ana Gaillat
Sr Vice President
84869.24
0
0
0
84869.24
Sharon Rivers
Coordinator Transfer Affairs
83432.41
0
0
1000
84432.41
Kristi Bruwer
Senior Special Programs Coord.
83090
0
0
1000
84090
Sara Vettese
Director/Early College & Dual
83331.87
0
0
0
83331.87
Norman Boudreau
Utility Plant Operator
79996.56
3073.84
0
95
83165.4
Julie Sallet
Coord. Returning Adults Center
75139.28
0
7971.34
0
83110.62
Venusa Toomey
Associate Professor
81768.62
0
0
1000
82768.62
Kijah Gordon
Director Workforce Access & Ed
82685.73
0
0
0
82685.73
Donald Tourigny
Utility Plant Operator
79996.58
2255.62
0
9.5
82261.7
Jason Brunelle
Utility Plant Operator
79996.58
2170.08
0
84.5
82251.16
Shawn LaRoche
Senior Research Analyst
82091.13
0
0
0
82091.13
Kiel Szivos
Coord. Of Career Planning
81013.38
0
0
1000
82013.38
Danielle LaPlante
Accountant IV
81816.4
0
0
0
81816.4
Jonie Latimer-Brady
Director ECE Career Pathway
81457.27
0
0
0
81457.27
Catherine Grantz
Senior PR&Benefit Specialist
81139.43
0
0
0
81139.43
David Thibault-Munoz
Academic Counselor
79680.74
0
0
1044.26
80725
Maxwell Sumner
Campus Police Officer I
66053.1
13598.24
0
1067.12
80718.46
Monica Yesmentes
Accountant III
79996.56
0
0
0
79996.56
Theresa Kacian
Academic Coordinator
78908.73
0
0
1075.23
79983.96
Nicholas Colello
Director Adult Ed & Training
79885.28
0
0
0
79885.28
Elaine Murray
Academic Counselor
78411.56
428.58
0
1027.95
79868.09
Virginia Heroux
Associate Professor/Dental Hyg
78783.08
0
0
1000
79783.08
Jason Snoonian
Director Fitness and Wellness
79363.97
0
0
0
79363.97
Holly Kreidler-Phaneuf
Academic Coordinator
77894.15
0
0
1097.25
78991.4
Jesse Connor
Assistant Professor
78977.75
0
0
0
78977.75
Sara Williams
Associate Director Of Advising
78569.18
0
0
0
78569.18
Magnus Carlberg
Executive Director WBI
78092.27
0
0
0
78092.27
Cheryl Oliveri
Project Manager R & D Strategi
77912.26
0
0
0
77912.26
Ann Reynolds
Academic Counselor
76886.43
0
0
1000
77886.43
John Sirois
Assistant Professor/Chemistry
77805.16
0
0
0
77805.16
Shelby Bourisk
Senior Special Programs Coord.
77237.31
0
0
0
77237.31
Ellen McCracken
Associate Professor/DHY
76225.78
0
0
1000
77225.78
Otoniel Bolanos-Vargas
Associate Professor
75797.19
0
0
1200
76997.19
Eric Johnson
Enrollment Data Manager
76909.76
0
0
0
76909.76
Leonard Charbonneau
Motor Equipment Mechanic IV
72045.13
4211.92
0
476.26
76733.31
Betsy Johnston
SR Learning Specialist
76723.48
0
0
0
76723.48
Sarah Bolden
Administrative Assistant II
70220.46
10.32
0
6355.19
76585.97
Marianne Stoy
Administrative Assistant II
76575.53
0
0
0
76575.53
Tressa Stazinski
Director of Correctional Prg
76475.81
0
0
0
76475.81
Ralph Hogan
Assistant Director of Grants
76384.59
0
0
0
76384.59
Denise Whitney
Administrative Assistant II
76023.41
0
0
0
76023.41
Joyce Cormier
Administrative Assistant II
76023.4
0
0
0
76023.4
Donald Giardino
Building Maintenance Supv I
76023.36
0
0
0
76023.36
Luz Lopez
Administrative Assistant II
75596.79
0
0
0
75596.79
Raeanne O'Sullivan
Accountant III
75381.57
0
0
0
75381.57
Robert Mayer
Director/Veteran's Affairs
75315.21
0
0
0
75315.21
Kathleen Matson
Director Student Life
75315.18
0
0
0
75315.18
Matthew Raymond
Coordinator Library Services
75256.5
0
0
0
75256.5
Joyce Kirkwood
Campus Police Officer I
64591.85
10392.34
0
252.75
75236.94
Laurie Snoonian
Staff Associate
75176.13
0
0
0
75176.13
Chrystal Voorheis
Administrative Assistant II
74902.17
29.07
0
0
74931.24
Claudia Plasse
Assistant Professor/Media Arts
73867.01
0
0
1000
74867.01
Heidi Wharton
Coord. Returning Adults Center
73812.93
0
0
1018.62
74831.55
Brett Moulton
System Support Specialist
74795.83
0
0
0
74795.83
Nadia Abdulmagid
Sr Learning Specialist
74794.86
0
0
0
74794.86
Michael Oduro
Campus Police Officer I
65240.71
7911.18
0
1512.06
74663.95
Leanne Paradiso
Sr Learning Spec/Crit Thinking
74652.14
0
0
0
74652.14
Herby Louis
Sr Learning Specialist
74391.82
0
0
0
74391.82
Lisa Stejskal
Assistant Dean
74342.34
0
0
0
74342.34
Sarah Pingeton
Transfer Counselor
73306.44
0
0
1000
74306.44
Meghan Severance
Coord. Returning Adults Center
73202.59
0
0
1000
74202.59
Daniel Donovan
Professor/CIS
42540.9
0
31472.13
0
74013.03
Lynn Valeri
Assistant Professor Nursing
73966.27
0
0
0
73966.27
Sarah Savoie
Administrative Assistant II
68899.01
4839.09
0
0
73738.1
Stefanae Bowen
Academic Counselor
72400.66
0
0
1000
73400.66
Catherine Pina-McPartland
Coord. Returning Adults Center
73151.52
0
0
0
73151.52
Valerie LaPorte
Director/N.Central Career Oppo
73140.96
0
0
0
73140.96
Robin Dow
Coord of student support
72815.64
0
0
0
72815.64
Amy LaBarge
Coordinator Disability Srvs
67465.9
0
5339.89
0
72805.79
Amanda Clark
Sr Learning Spec/Crit Thinking
72724.48
0
0
0
72724.48
Karen McCabe
Coord. Returning Adults Center
72715.88
0
0
0
72715.88
Gloria Correa
Program Manager
72653.69
0
0
0
72653.69
Sara Macaloney
Career Development Counselor
72572.32
0
0
0
72572.32
Stephanie Chancey
Learn. Specialist Diabil. Srvs
72416.55
0
0
0
72416.55
Nijole Carignan
Assistant Director/Mktg & Comm
72316.29
0
0
0
72316.29
Richard Skinner
Senior Staff Associate
72302.68
0
0
0
72302.68
Alondra Pichardo Rosario
Academic Counselor
72297.16
0
0
0
72297.16
Deborah Holland
Administrative Assistant I
72175.15
0
0
0
72175.15
Robyn Butterfield
Associate Director of Fin Aid
72116.46
0
0
0
72116.46
Jennifer Crandall
Laboratory Techncian II
72015.14
0
0
0
72015.14
Lori Adams
Reproduction Service Superv
71345.99
510.18
0
0
71856.17
Thomas Valletta
Associate Professor/Math
70491.13
0
0
1000
71491.13
Linda Scullane
Academic Counselor
71463.04
0
0
0
71463.04
Michelle Contey
Academic Coordinator/Satellite
70385.72
0
0
1000
71385.72
Carla Morrissey
Librarian I
71362.96
0
0
0
71362.96
Kyle LeGrand
Assistant Manager/Dining Servi
71182.22
0
0
0
71182.22
Tracey Betts-Sarefield
Academic Counselor
71076.32
0
0
0
71076.32
Kara Roche
Associate Professor/English
69644.04
0
0
1000
70644.04
Sarah Dorsey
Associate Director/Enroll.Ope
70486.77
0
0
0
70486.77
Timothy Pare
Campus Police Officer I
60659.32
7242.1
0
2488.81
70390.23
Nancy Regan
Administrative Assistant II
70383.91
1.88
0
0
70385.79
Theodora Twumasi-Ankrah
Coord. Returning Adults Center
70156.28
0
0
0
70156.28
Peter Chirichiello
Director GEAR UP
69792.5
0
0
0
69792.5
Katie Fuller
Assistant Professor/English
69735.2
0
0
0
69735.2
Cara Breda
Transfer Counselor
69680.44
0
0
0
69680.44
Sandy Tavares
Academic Counselor duel enroll
69574.33
0
0
0
69574.33
James Siciliano
Instructor/Auto Tech
69509.22
0
0
0
69509.22
Stephanie Pollard
Assistant Professor/Math
67443.38
0
0
1520
68963.38
Jennifer Gentile
Academic Coordinator/PTA
68685.35
0
0
0
68685.35
Monique Coulson
Director/UBMS & NCMTS
68236.9
0
0
0
68236.9
Lauren Clifford
Academic Counselor/Trio SSS Pr
67081.76
0
0
1000
68081.76
James Njangi
Technical Services Manager
67846.92
0
0
0
67846.92
Zulma Torres
Clerk V
67752.21
0
0
0
67752.21
Laurene Minns
Storekeeper IV
67752.2
0
0
0
67752.2
Kelsie Potts
Assistant Director Adult Ed
67409.18
0
0
0
67409.18
Stephanie Borkowski
Clinical Instructor
66729.36
0
0
0
66729.36
Kaelan Adams
Accountant IV
66632.03
15.01
0
0
66647.04
Melissa Wilbur
Clinical Instructor
66633.95
0
0
0
66633.95
Michele Goderre
Coord. Returning Adults Center
65910.58
0
0
0
65910.58
Jeffrey Gibbs
Assessment Assistant
64603.99
0
0
1000
65603.99
James Bigelow
Associate Professor/Criminal J
63274.71
0
0
1000
64274.71
Nathan Haney
EDP Systems Analyst I
62136.9
2005.24
0
0
64142.14
Timothy Scanlon
EDP Systems Analyst I
62136.85
1941.02
0
0
64077.87
Robyn Hartin
Hlthcre Prog Compliance Coord
63470.09
0
0
0
63470.09
Fernando Garcia-Rodriguez
Assistant Director
63302.94
0
0
0
63302.94
Daniel McMilleon
Maintenance Equipment Operator
59810.65
3100.69
0
287.5
63198.84
Camilla Rojas
Assistant Director of Corp tra
63154.81
0
0
0
63154.81
Hilary Blair
Assistant Professor/Vet Tech
63138.95
0
0
0
63138.95
Akeva Morrison
Coord. Returning Adults Center
62906.11
0
0
0
62906.11
Peter Laitinen
Assistant Professor/Paramedic
61490.42
0
0
1000
62490.42
Jennifer Casey
Special Programs Coordinator
61193.32
0
0
1000
62193.32
Lynne Franciose
Dining Services Manager
32891.59
0
2288.33
27005.7
62185.62
Tara Smith
Assistant Professor
61875.37
0
0
0
61875.37
Alaina Lucchetti
Transfer Counselor
60734.64
0
0
1000
61734.64
Indira Smart
Assistant Director Workforce
61620.84
0
0
0
61620.84
Dana Plamondon
Heating Mechanic II
59421.69
1958.48
0
100
61480.17
Michel Cocuzza
Special Programs Coordinator
61347.6
0
0
0
61347.6
Victor Rojas
Assistant Director GEAR UP
61113.8
0
0
0
61113.8
Rhonda DiMatteo
Community/Outreach Counselor
60007.62
0
0
1000
61007.62
Jennifer Stephens
Workforce Instruct 7200
60812.5
0
0
0
60812.5
William Land
Maintainer III/Devens
59810.66
428
0
0
60238.66
Jessica Connors
Business Manager
60224.16
0
0
0
60224.16
Eileen Cote
Administrative Assistant II
60072.5
61.31
0
18.13
60151.94
Tracy Foster-Howdle
Assessment Assistant
60117.48
0
0
0
60117.48
Lisa Silvar
Instructor/Practical Nursing
59980.09
0
0
0
59980.09
Peggy Dow
Clerk IV
59810.63
0
0
0
59810.63
Shaunti Phillips
Academic Counselor
57849.58
0
0
1018.62
58868.2
Caryn Zelazo
Academic Coordinator
58776.66
0
0
0
58776.66
Angela Lunn-Marcustre
Test Administrator
58400.01
0
0
0
58400.01
Emily Griffin
Coord. Returning Adults Center
57465.29
0
0
0
57465.29
Kiara Logan
Administrative Assistant I
57429.91
0
0
0
57429.91
Josue Velez
Maintainer II
50041.86
4624.89
0
2119.38
56786.13
Michelle Mackie
Staff Assistant/Devens
56761.53
0
0
0
56761.53
Edgar Grinnell
Administrative Assistant II
56201.75
197.05
0
0
56398.8
Keith Farnsworth
Recruitment Counselor
55270.59
0
0
1000
56270.59
Jennifer Shortis
Assistant Director Fitness Cen
56015.42
0
0
0
56015.42
Bobbyjo Cartee
Instructor
56012.53
0
0
0
56012.53
Dennis Cormier
Senior Help Desk Tech
55548.27
0
0
0
55548.27
Neil Thomas
Maintainer II
47545.49
5969.7
0
1995
55510.19
Sarah Lopez
Recruitment Counselor
54270.43
0
0
1000
55270.43
Theodore Demosthenes
GEAR UP Counselor
54255.15
0
0
1000
55255.15
Kathleen Boucher
Staff Assistant
50064.41
0
0
5000
55064.41
Mark Brillon
Manager Community ed&youth
54880
0
0
0
54880
Iris Luna
Financial Aid Counselor
54380.87
110.6
0
0
54491.47
Alisa Scott
Coord. Returning Adults Center
54391.77
0
0
0
54391.77
Gardner Wood
Maintainer II
54099.36
244.22
0
0
54343.58
LeniRae Martyn-Seidl
Student Activity Officer
53266.25
0
0
1000
54266.25
Eleanor Gauthier
Maintainer II
54099.37
80.36
0
0
54179.73
Emma Delaney
Senior Admissions Counselor
53987.9
0
0
0
53987.9
Tanya Amato
Financial Aid Councelor
53847.18
0
0
0
53847.18
Alexandra Mahan
GEAR UP Counselor
52691.77
0
0
1000
53691.77
Cassandra Peltola
Community/Outreach Counselor
53640.65
0
0
0
53640.65
Rhonda Bettez
Administrative Assistant I
51665.16
1638.87
0
8.76
53312.79
Steven Penney
Maintainer I
50533.37
0
0
2090
52623.37
Paul Valila
Maintainer I
50346.36
15
0
2073
52434.36
Clare Condon-Grade
Coord. of enrollment
51975.42
0
0
0
51975.42
Leslie Cruz-Martinez
Administrative Assistant I
51742.03
182.09
0
0
51924.12
Kimberly Clark
Staff Assistant
51881.53
0
0
0
51881.53
Chelsea Coppenrath
Maintainer I
49362.85
288.34
0
2012.5
51663.69
Bonnie-Lou Wicklund
Gardner Adjunct II
51513
0
0
0
51513
Natalie Nelson
Staff Assistant K-12
50923.08
0
0
0
50923.08
Angela O'Connell
Help Desk Specialist
50828.64
0
0
0
50828.64
Travis Monahan
Maintainer I
47841.64
295.91
0
2075.63
50213.18
Elaina McDowell
Laboratory Technician I
50027.13
0
0
0
50027.13
Krystal Robichaud
Cook II
49766.07
106.16
0
0
49872.23
Heather Mazzaferro
Clerk IV
49816.51
0
0
0
49816.51
Theresa Cooper
Associate Professor/Nursing
49651.46
0
0
0
49651.46
Barbara Logan
Clerk III
46949.14
2586.43
0
8.75
49544.32
Emily Colon
Recruitment Counselor
49467.56
0
0
0
49467.56
Gwendalynn Budzinski
Administrative Assistant I
49363.61
0
0
3.13
49366.74
Jannette Mendez Cardona
Senior Special Programs Coord.
49197.31
0
0
0
49197.31
Margaret McNamara
Professional Tutors/Visions
49114.82
0
0
0
49114.82
Donna Toothaker
Accountant I
48916.92
0
0
0
48916.92
Gregory Lambert
Workforce Instructor
48750
0
0
0
48750
Lisa Tirado-Matos
Administrative Assistant I
48318.72
0
0
0
48318.72
Samantha Johnson
Laboratory Technician I
48250.79
0
0
0
48250.79
Nicole Chiarelli
Sr Learning Specialist
48018.67
0
0
0
48018.67
Chad Charbonneau
Mail Clerk II
44455.08
1541.35
0
1923.81
47920.24
Brandy Whitney
Student Activity Officer
47754.78
0
0
0
47754.78
Shane Martin
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
47330
0
0
0
47330
Buffie Whittaker
Coord. Returning Adults Center
34363.16
0
12953.81
0
47316.97
Alan Dernalowicz
Adjunct Faculty/Leominster Cyc
47010
0
0
0
47010
Linda Patient
Library Assistant II
46435.88
0
0
0
46435.88
Nancy Dileo
Gardner Adjunct II
46409.04
0
0
0
46409.04
Mary Browning
Academic Coordinator
46253.8
0
0
0
46253.8
Heather Almeida
Adjunct Faculty - Burbank
46025.2
0
0
0
46025.2
Kayla Coates
Clerk IV STUDENT SERVICES
45469.07
527.28
0
0
45996.35
Reed Fitzgerald
Clerk IV
44966.3
858.44
0
0
45824.74
Katherine Wahrer
Assistant Professor/Criminal J
45564.6
0
0
0
45564.6
Robert Thomas
Maintainer I
43298.51
134.05
0
1930
45362.56
John Henshaw
Curriculum Development 7400
45350
0
0
0
45350
Brandon Williams
Maintainer I
42693.25
1896.18
0
308
44897.43
Megan Schoonmaker
Aquatics Director
44841.82
0
0
0
44841.82
Patricia Carroll
SIMS Medical Lab Assistant
44491.23
0
0
0
44491.23
Christopher Starbard
Maintainer I
41520.14
547.64
0
2085.02
44152.8
Chandler Parker
Clerk III
40785.78
219.61
2927.82
0
43933.21
Yoav Elinevsky
Adjunct Web
43708
0
0
0
43708
Ian McBean
Help Desk Specialist
41538.47
0
1625.08
0
43163.55
John Bresnahan
Gardner Adjunct II
43144.12
0
0
0
43144.12
Stanford Hartshorn
Adjunct Faculty/DOC
42924.31
0
0
0
42924.31
Andrew Hood
Maintainer I
38882.59
1798
0
2170
42850.59
Melissa Manzi
Senior Academic Counselor
30000.09
0
12558.15
0
42558.24
Mark Clark
Maintainer I
38894.96
1041.84
0
2608
42544.8
Victoria Wilkins
Assessment Assistant
42239.22
0
0
0
42239.22
Daniel Minty
Maintainer I
39043.23
943.3
0
2245.52
42232.05
Paula Clapp
Learning Specialist
42211.62
0
0
0
42211.62
Alyson Verolini
Clinical Instructor
42173.64
0
0
0
42173.64
John Dristilaris
Academic Counselor HCOP
40877.05
0
731.41
0
41608.46
Liam O'Brien
Sr Learning Specialist
41547.4
0
0
0
41547.4
David Thrope
Adjunct Faculty/DOC
41315.04
0
0
0
41315.04
Jennifer Richard
Clerk III
41218.77
8.44
0
0
41227.21
Paula Richard
Staff Assistant/Fit&Wel
41203.26
0
0
0
41203.26
Lisa Foley
Lab Instructor
40979.4
0
0
0
40979.4
Debbie Jimenez
Administrative Assistant I
40679.43
0
0
0
40679.43
Kurtis Graeff
Senior Admissions Counselor
40556.16
0
0
0
40556.16
Priyadarshini Banerjee
Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus
40015
0
0
0
40015
Stanley Pitchko
Executive Director Facilities
33248.09
0
6708.96
0
39957.05
Erika Puccio
Academic Counselor HCOP
38464.12
0
0
1000
39464.12
John Szivos
Adjunct Web
39364
0
0
0
39364
Alison Waite
Clinical Instructor/DHY
39339.3
0
0
0
39339.3
Gerald Auger
Curriculum Development/SCCG
39200
0
0
0
39200
Kristen Chila
Clerk IV
39149.64
3.75
0
0
39153.39
Rohanji Novas
Outreach Liaison UWYV
38827.57
0
0
0
38827.57
Patricia Arsenault
Administrative Assistant I
37774.93
10.31
943.89
0
38729.13
Jessica Riopel
Clinical Instructor
38658.4
0
0
0
38658.4
Jeffery Himmelberger
Data Manager/Evaluator
31744.57
0
6557.93
0
38302.5
Julie Crowley
Community Outreach Counselor
38065.65
0
0
0
38065.65
Jacqueline Gormley
Clerk V
37754.08
145.66
0
3.75
37903.49
Kristina Sanders
Clinical Instructor/DHY
37841.71
0
0
0
37841.71
Susan Taylor
Professor
23392.05
0
14314.11
0
37706.16
Jean Oviatt Rothman
Sr Learning Specialist
37623.01
0
0
0
37623.01
Paula Packard
Gardner Adjunct II
37518.04
0
0
0
37518.04
Jeremiah Riordon
Adjunct Web
37461.72
0
0
0
37461.72
Jessica Shea
Academic Counselor
37297.08
0
0
0
37297.08
Danielle Benoit
Staff Assistant Campus Police
36839.71
0
0
0
36839.71
Ashley McDonald
Clerk IV
33513.97
183.66
1907.46
940.95
36546.04
Constance Mead
Career Develop Counselor/WIOA
36307.69
0
0
0
36307.69
Rianna Romano
Clinical Instructor
36213.6
0
0
0
36213.6
Amy Grniet
Clinical Instructor
35728.64
0
0
0
35728.64
Krysta Lopez
Recruitment Counselor
35649.49
0
0
0
35649.49
Traci Doiron
HR Generalist
34461.5
0
1139.86
0
35601.36
Rachel Vargeletis-Peguero
Outreach Liaison UWYV
35376.9
0
0
0
35376.9
Margaret Erickson
Academic Counselor
35051.22
0
0
0
35051.22
Mercy Frimpong
Recruitment Counselor
30965.44
0
3878.25
0
34843.69
Matthew Cogswell
Adjunct Faculty/Leominster
34793.56
0
0
0
34793.56
Ana Contreras
Maintainer I
34677.14
0
0
0
34677.14
Veronique Major
Clinical Instructor/DHY
34651.3
0
0
0
34651.3
Susan Hubbard
Clerk IV
34147.54
83.75
0
6.88
34238.17
Leonardo Da Silva Viana
Cook II
27867.15
19.13
5906.62
0
33792.9
Haley Caisse
Coordinator College Graphics
30095.16
0
3569.72
0
33664.88
John Palumbo
Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle
33073.65
0
0
0
33073.65
Thomas Montagno
Adjunct Web-2
32955
0
0
0
32955
Ashley Fletcher
Academic Counselor
32565.73
0
0
0
32565.73
Tendai Lupafya
Clinical Instructor
32201.4
0
0
0
32201.4
Seth Ridinger
Adjunct Web
31998.6
0
0
0
31998.6
Paul Swerzenski
Professor/FYE
16685.46
0
14944.11
0
31629.57
Annie Peterson
Clinical Instructor/DHY
31355.5
0
0
0
31355.5
Barbara Savoy
Workforce Instruct 7200
31300
0
0
0
31300
Stephen Brewer
Planner of Facilities Projects
31200
0
0
0
31200
Deborah Allain
WF Access & Ed Eve Prog Mgr
31053.82
0
0
0
31053.82
Karin Cormier
Staff Assistant F&W Center
30553.83
0
0
0
30553.83
Sonya Prince
Senior Admissions Counselor
30454.11
0
0
0
30454.11
Angele Buefort Goss
ABE Instructor FC340
30292.53
0
0
0
30292.53
Christopher Thompson
Adjunct Faculty/DOC
30193.04
0
0
0
30193.04
Cynthia Newsham
Associate Director/Student Acc
25357.34
0
4550.36
0
29907.7
Mandy Tonelli
Clinical Instructor
29853.3
0
0
0
29853.3
Deborah Kilgour
Assessment Assistant
29714.4
0
0
0
29714.4
Sarah Jodoin
Career Develop.Counselor FC340
29564.39
0
0
0
29564.39
Marie LeBlanc
Professional Tutor
29471.77
0
0
0
29471.77
Deborah Boyack
Gardner Adjunct II
29471.5
0
0
0
29471.5
Christopher Watson
Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle
28875.78
0
0
0
28875.78
Edmund Kozlowski
Professional Tutor
28868.44
0
0
0
28868.44
Kafi Beckles
Career Develop Counselor/7200
28855.82
0
0
0
28855.82
Ronald Miller
Institution Security Offcr III
26157.56
919.11
0
1706.62
28783.29
Constance Porter
Gardner Adjunct II
28616.56
0
0
0
28616.56
Tabitha Potvin
Comm Outreach Counselor/Shanno
28384.26
0
0
0
28384.26
Catherine Rahaim
Adjunct Web-2
28210.32
0
0
0
28210.32
Susan Deviney
Clinical Instructor
28184
0
0
0
28184
Donald Hosley
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
28098
0
0
0
28098
Patrick Aubuchon
Adjunct Web
28005.08
0
0
0
28005.08
Laura Rosmond
Gardner Adjunct II
27972.04
0
0
0
27972.04
Marylyn Gainan
Senior Admissions Counselor
19495.44
0
8093.33
0
27588.77
Veronika Ancukiewicz
Research Analyst
27513.75
0
0
0
27513.75
Gary Ackerman
Adjunct Web
27473.9
0
0
0
27473.9
Shontae Praileau
Coord. Returning Adults Center
27401.34
0
0
0
27401.34
Melissa Spinelli
Clerk IV
26677.82
51.98
602.7
0
27332.5
Melissa Bennett
Sr. Learning Specialist FC345
27178.23
0
0
0
27178.23
Diana Juodaitis
Clinical Instructor
26997.36
0
0
0
26997.36
Marc Rouleau
Professional Tutor
26973.95
0
0
0
26973.95
Veronica Greene
Career Develop.Counselor FC340
26970.82
0
0
0
26970.82
Liane Jablonski
Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle
26925.54
0
0
0
26925.54
Genevieve Castillo
Workforce Instruct 7200
26850
0
0
0
26850
Donna Andreason
Assessment Assistant
26676.23
0
0
0
26676.23
Nicole Zichella
Clinical Instructor
26647.52
0
0
0
26647.52
Maura Tighe Stickles
Adjunct Web
26535.48
0
0
0
26535.48
Eduardo Rivas
Adjunct Web
26370.04
0
0
0
26370.04
Kara Turini
Clinical Instructor
26366.72
0
0
0
26366.72
Sandra Auvil
Clinical Instructor
26287.8
0
0
0
26287.8
Christina Richardson
Associate Director/Student Acc
26153.83
0
0
0
26153.83
Paul Caouette
Clerk III
24542.55
1492.54
0
87.01
26122.1
Christopher Stewart
Institution Security Offcr III
24143.37
646.96
0
1121.4
25911.73
Deborah O'Sullivan
Director/Advising.Career Trans
22860.11
0
3024.83
0
25884.94
Samantha Provencher
Clinical Instructor
25823.2
0
0
0
25823.2
Kieran Dunn
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner Cycle
25543.9
0
0
0
25543.9
Robin Curley
Sr Learning Spec Humanitites
25508.63
0
0
0
25508.63
Danielle Douglas
Professional Tutors/Visions
25126.15
0
0
0
25126.15
Melissa DeLisle
ESOL Instructor/ECE
25046.21
0
0
0
25046.21
Stephen Zona
Adjunct Web
24976
0
0
0
24976
Nicole Galloway
Clinical Instructor/DHY
24862.6
0
0
0
24862.6
Albert Rolon
Clinical Instructor
23454.8
0
0
0
23454.8
Taylor Benoit
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
23440
0
0
0
23440
David Vilandre
Adjunct Web
23415
0
0
0
23415
Joan D'Argenis
Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus
23415
0
0
0
23415
Victoria Donarumo
Fitness Aide
23358.34
0
0
0
23358.34
Deborah Nichols
Clinical Instructor
23321.1
0
0
0
23321.1
Lynn Barrieau
Adjunct Web
23022.66
0
0
0
23022.66
Joseph Occhipinti
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
22959.71
0
0
0
22959.71
Deena Duranleau
Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus
22305
0
0
0
22305
Debra Holloway
Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus
22112.48
0
0
0
22112.48
Martha Morris
Adjunct Web
22059.19
0
0
0
22059.19
Deborah Fnine
Transcript Evaluator
21975
0
0
0
21975
Sean O'Connor
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner Cycle
21854
0
0
0
21854
Becky Doray
Clinical Instructor
21850.4
0
0
0
21850.4
Christina Rosi
Adjunct Web-2
21462.42
0
0
0
21462.42
Corrine Beauvais
Gardner Adjunct II
21268.64
0
0
0
21268.64
Olivia Timothy
Sr Learning Specialist/FC538
21055.14
0
0
0
21055.14
Stephen Koumantzelis
Sr Learning Specialist/FC538
21055.14
0
0
0
21055.14
Amy West
Sr Learning Specialist/FC538
21055.14
0
0
0
21055.14
Bernard Schultz
ESOL Instructor/TRAIN
20997.61
0
0
0
20997.61
Kellie Huckins
Workforce Instructor (FC340)
20950
0
0
0
20950
Richard Surrette
Adjunct Web
20809.92
0
0
0
20809.92
Michael LaDeau
Security Guard
20678.08
0
0
0
20678.08
Kathryn Smith
Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle
20502.18
0
0
0
20502.18
Amy Scott
Adjunct Web
20280
0
0
0
20280
Kristen Kane
Gardner Adjunct II
20209
0
0
0
20209
Pamela Mason
Sr. Learning Specialist FC345
20104.94
0
0
0
20104.94
Susan Palis
Professional Tutor
20094.68
0
0
0
20094.68
Jeanne Worthington
Assistant Professor/Nursing
14452.96
0
5582.26
0
20035.22
John Pacheco
Adjunct Web-2
20027.64
0
0
0
20027.64
Janice Huff
Clinical Instructor
20015.36
0
0
0
20015.36
Geoffrey Keston
Sr Learning Specialist/FC538
19903.14
0
0
0
19903.14
Maria Fernandez
Staff Assistant/FC340
19572
0
0
0
19572
Lillyan Carey
Program Aide UBMS
19539
0
0
0
19539
Emily Vient
Academic Counselor HCOP
19154.92
0
254.78
0
19409.7
Ann Taft
Sr Learning Spec/Crit Thinking
19353.65
0
0
0
19353.65
Pamela Reilly
Clinical Instructor
19333.14
0
0
0
19333.14
Michael Pecora
Adjunct Web-2
19326.18
0
0
0
19326.18
Leah Horeanopoulos
Learning Specialist
19312
0
0
0
19312
Kristy Rigiero
Clinical Instructor
19138.2
0
0
0
19138.2
Mary Crawford
Gardner Adjunct II
19032
0
0
0
19032
Kenneth Takvorian
Adjunct Web
18732
0
0
0
18732
Josephine Amato
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
18732
0
0
0
18732
Wanda Pothier-Hill
Adjunct Web
18732
0
0
0
18732
Norman Eggert
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
18631.98
0
0
0
18631.98
Katherine Jones
Sr. Learning Specialist FC345
18449.64
0
0
0
18449.64
Paul Smith
Workforce Instructor
18427.5
0
0
0
18427.5
Susan Blain
Adjunct Web
18340.42
0
0
0
18340.42
Mark Goldstein
Adjunct Web
18337.38
0
0
0
18337.38
Alfred Leblanc
Adjunct Web
18246
0
0
0
18246
Christopher England
Buyer II
18210
0
0
0
18210
Heidi Silkey
Adjunct Web-2
17949.6
0
0
0
17949.6
Daryl Statkus
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
17880
0
0
0
17880
Ann Tata
Sr. Learning Specialist FC345
17869.33
0
0
0
17869.33
Carlee Mills
Assistant Professor
17777.88
0
0
0
17777.88
Shelby Shaw
Director of Retention
15750.05
0
1750.01
0
17500.06
Noella Laitinen
Fitness Aide
17424.75
0
0
0
17424.75
Kelly Jancaitis
Lab Instructor/DAC
17241.2
0
0
0
17241.2
Anne Radford
Clinical Instructor
17213.92
0
0
0
17213.92
Sharyn Hinman
ABE Instructor FC340
17066.12
0
0
0
17066.12
Amy Wightman
Lab Instructor
16997.12
0
0
0
16997.12
Kyle Sebring
ESOL Instructor/FC340
16927.01
0
0
0
16927.01
Marlyn Tadros
Adjunct Web
16864.38
0
0
0
16864.38
Charles Barbera
Professional Tutor
16771.45
0
0
0
16771.45
Margaret Shugrue
Professional Tutor
16756.38
0
0
0
16756.38
Katelyn O'Neil
Sr Learning Specialist
16587.61
0
0
0
16587.61
Keryn Matson
ESOL Instructor/ECE
16531.47
0
0
0
16531.47
Rudi Montoya
ESOL Instructor/Career Pathway
16226.72
0
0
0
16226.72
Amanda Susa
Clinical Instructor
15795.7
0
0
0
15795.7
Karen Rich
Fitness Aide
15771.75
0
0
0
15771.75
Susan Netishen
Cafe Assistant
15625.53
0
0
0
15625.53
Ted Mann
Adjunct Web
15606.96
0
0
0
15606.96
Michael Kowalczyk-Fisher
Adjunct Faculty/DOC
15548.37
0
0
0
15548.37
Cindy Darcy
Gardner Adjunct II
15452.44
0
0
0
15452.44
John Paajanen
Professional Tutor
15441.73
0
0
0
15441.73
Kathleen Panagiotes
Clinical Instructor
15430.8
0
0
0
15430.8
Montana Vasquez Grinnell
Evening Program Mgr Masslinks
15409.62
0
0
0
15409.62
Pamela Buckley-Ebersold
ESOL Instructor/FC340
15360.17
0
0
0
15360.17
Maci Fusi
ESOL Instructor/FC340
14875.68
0
0
0
14875.68
Gary Niall
Cafe Assistant
14858.9
0
0
0
14858.9
Robin Kacprzicki
ESOL Instructor/FC340
14552.03
0
0
0
14552.03
Justin Nelson
Financial Aid Assistant
14550.77
0
0
0
14550.77
Phyllis Hamel
Cafe Assistant
14536.78
0
0
0
14536.78
Tracy Perkins
ABE Instructor FC340
14479.86
0
0
0
14479.86
Pamela Huckaby
Staff Assistant
14462.25
0
0
0
14462.25
John Blombach
Professional Tutor
14403.74
0
0
0
14403.74
Kayla Charlonne
Professional Tutor
14140.47
0
0
0
14140.47
Angela Snyder
Academic Counselor/Visions
14068.51
0
0
0
14068.51
Susan Goldstein
Adjunct Web
14049
0
0
0
14049
Christine Melgaard
Adjunct Web
14049
0
0
0
14049
Christopher Kinney
Adjunct Web-2
14049
0
0
0
14049
Leila Jabbour
Adjunct Web-2
14049
0
0
0
14049
David Patterson
Gardner Adjunct II
14049
0
0
0
14049
Tara Doheny
Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle
14049
0
0
0
14049
John Gearan
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
14049
0
0
0
14049
Melissa Bourque-Silva
Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle
14049
0
0
0
14049
Patrice Lincoln
Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle
14049
0
0
0
14049
Michael Greenwood
Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle
14049
0
0
0
14049
Emily Smith
Adjunct Web
14033.91
0
0
0
14033.91
Melissa Goldberg
Gardner Adjunct II
13986.04
0
0
0
13986.04
Eireann Doyle
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
13986.04
0
0
0
13986.04
Lee Howard
Adjunct Web-2
13915.18
0
0
0
13915.18
Anne Rodman
ESOL Instructor/FC340
13682.7
0
0
0
13682.7
Wayne Dejnak
Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle
13656.66
0
0
0
13656.66
Suzanne Asel
Clinical Instructor
13590
0
0
0
13590
Ursula McCraney
Admissions Assistant
13548
0
0
0
13548
Sarah Green
Test Proctor
13528.88
0
0
0
13528.88
Robert Shapiro
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
13426.04
0
0
0
13426.04
Sieglinde Anderson
Gardner Adjunct II
13365.04
0
0
0
13365.04
Carmen Castellanos
Adjunct Web
13266.6
0
0
0
13266.6
Karen Wrigley
Clinical Instructor
13212.96
0
0
0
13212.96
Mary Hurley
Gardner Adjunct II
13185
0
0
0
13185
Michael Sherman
ESOL Instructor/FC340
13132.98
0
0
0
13132.98
Carole Lyman
Non Credit Instructor
13059.16
0
0
0
13059.16
Earl Warren
ABE Instructor FC340
12919.5
0
0
0
12919.5
Andrea Stanislaw
Adjunct Web-2
12876.54
0
0
0
12876.54
Rocco Mammone
HR Generalist
12626.91
0
0
0
12626.91
Rachel Allain
Clinical Instructor
12623.2
0
0
0
12623.2
David Skamarycz
Facilities/Ground Helper
12562.5
0
0
0
12562.5
Richard Gilbert
Adjunct Faculty/Leominster
12488
0
0
0
12488
Brian Roche
Lab Technician/Auto
12480
0
0
0
12480
Jennifer Glinos
Staff Assistant
12456
0
0
0
12456
Timothy Stewart
Campus Police Officer I
11131.15
198.68
671.16
415
12415.99
Kevin Ticas Reyes
Professional Tutor/Rx
12405.53
0
0
0
12405.53
Linda Jenks
Cafe Assistant
12357.04
0
0
0
12357.04
Allysia Hartley
Campus Police Officer I
11470.6
189.3
479.79
180
12319.69
Nora Lynn Holland
Clinical Instructor
12227.52
0
0
0
12227.52
Beatriz Falcon
Sr Learning Specialist/FC538
12096
0
0
0
12096
Nancy Thibodeau
Staff Assistant
12036.76
0
0
0
12036.76
Susan Meagher
Program Aide/Brewer Ctr.
11910
0
0
0
11910
Sharleen Goguen
Lifeguard
11846.25
0
0
0
11846.25
Bethany Mazarelli
Clinical Instructor
11842
0
0
0
11842
Tricia Loxton
Sr Learning Specialist/FC538
11839.14
0
0
0
11839.14
Heather Wironen
Clinical Instructor
11803.8
0
0
0
11803.8
Patrick Haverty
Adjunct Web-2
11719.92
0
0
0
11719.92
Steven Dubzinski
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
11706.4
0
0
0
11706.4
Jody Clapp
Gardner Adjunct II
11676.04
0
0
0
11676.04
Amber Eaton
Fitness Aide
11560.13
0
0
0
11560.13
Arelis Velez
Community/Outreach Counselor
11543.54
0
0
0
11543.54
Marissa Shea
Special Program Coordinator
11520
0
0
0
11520
Sharon Morrissey
Fitness Aide
11472.56
0
0
0
11472.56
Thomas Hill
Lab Assistant
11337
0
0
0
11337
Lynne Walker
Clinical Instructor
11143.52
0
0
0
11143.52
Leah Hamilton
Adjunct Web
10924.41
0
0
0
10924.41
Candy Reilly
Workforce Instructor
10865.64
0
0
0
10865.64
William Burch
Professional Tutor
10829.91
0
0
0
10829.91
Nellipher Lewis Mchenga
Clinical Instructor
10753.28
0
0
0
10753.28
Kerry Thompson
Office Assistant/ECE
10608
0
0
0
10608
Catherine Buell
Adjunct Faculty/DOC
10535
0
0
0
10535
Jacqueline Nguyen
Workforce Instructor/23001
10400
0
0
0
10400
Joshua Robichaud
Cook I
10222.32
0
0
16.88
10239.2
Leeanne Hadsel
Senior Academic Counselor
10084.84
0
0
0
10084.84
Jessica Francis
Lifeguard
10012.5
0
0
0
10012.5
Philip DeCharles Jr
Professional Tutor
9857.3
0
0
0
9857.3
Paul Bergeron
Cook II
9344.17
123.28
200.94
0
9668.39
William Coleman
Program Aide/GearUp
9664.78
0
0
0
9664.78
Narolyn Vasquez German
Program Aide/GearUp
9660
0
0
0
9660
Kelly Machunsky
ESOL Instructor/FC340
9570.14
0
0
0
9570.14
Amy Yevcak
Clinical Instructor
9406.32
0
0
0
9406.32
John Kelly
Adjunct Faculty/Leominster
9366.04
0
0
0
9366.04
Thomas Smith
Adjunct Web
9366
0
0
0
9366
Cameron Hewitt
Gardner Adjunct II
9366
0
0
0
9366
Kristin Riordon
Adjunct Web
9366
0
0
0
9366
Todd Goodwin
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
9366
0
0
0
9366
Christina Dietrich
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
9366
0
0
0
9366
John Reilly
Gardner Adjunct II
9366
0
0
0
9366
Francine Meigs
Adjunct Faculty/Leominster Cyc
9366
0
0
0
9366
Lonnie Pidel
Adjunct Faculty/Leominster
9366
0
0
0
9366
Carly Sebastian
Gardner Adjunct II
9366
0
0
0
9366
Amy Regan
Adjunct Web-2
9366
0
0
0
9366
Rosemary Solar
Comm Outreach Counselor/EOC
9308.6
0
0
0
9308.6
Kayla Baez
Clinical Instructor
9244.4
0
0
0
9244.4
Christina Sutcliffe
Gardner Adjunct II
8973.79
0
0
0
8973.79
Shelby Gauthier
ABE Instructor FC340
8809.23
0
0
0
8809.23
Lynn Cormier-Sayarath
Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus
8790
0
0
0
8790
Gretchen DiGeronimo
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
8790
0
0
0
8790
Elissa Chase
Adjunct Web
8790
0
0
0
8790
Theresa Gleason
Adjunct Web
8790
0
0
0
8790
Gary Childs
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
8728.83
0
0
0
8728.83
Deborah Fukuda
Sr. Learning Specialist FC538
8640
0
0
0
8640
Cynthia Faulkner
Sr. Learning Specialist FC538
8640
0
0
0
8640
Madison Lashua
Fitness Aide
8631.01
0
0
0
8631.01
Sean Ryder
Academic Support Ser.Mgmt.Asst
8593.5
0
0
0
8593.5
Max Zbikowski
Lifeguard
8550
0
0
0
8550
Kelly Calamari
Non-Credit Instructor
8500
0
0
0
8500
Abbie Takvorian
STEM Starter Academy Mentor
8470.93
0
0
0
8470.93
Laura Sanders
Gardner Adjunct II
8430
0
0
0
8430
Erika Kirby
ESOL Instructor/FC340
8428.8
0
0
0
8428.8
Irma Gibson-Hall
Adjunct Web-2
8423.64
0
0
0
8423.64
Katherine Crespo
Adjunct Web
8423.64
0
0
0
8423.64
Sally Goodhile
Gardner Adjunct II
8414
0
0
0
8414
Heidi Vorce
Workforce Instructor/23001
8400
0
0
0
8400
Kylie Rolston
Coordinator College Graphics
8275.69
0
0
0
8275.69
Cole Shattuck
Fitness Aide
8270.44
0
0
0
8270.44
Timothy Shea
Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus
8250.04
0
0
0
8250.04
Mary-Elizabeth Maynard
Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus
8250.04
0
0
0
8250.04
Judy Welch
Sr Learning Spec/Crit Thinking
7479
0
739.04
0
8218.04
Maribel Fournier
Adjunct Web-2
8057.4
0
0
0
8057.4
SaraAnn Morin
Academic Counselor/Visions
8014.08
0
0
0
8014.08
Cynthia Sullivan
Workforce Instructor
8000
0
0
0
8000
Adriana Arcila Rojas
Adjunct Web
7995
0
0
0
7995
Patrick Sullivan
Adjunct Web
7907.8
0
0
0
7907.8
Diana Ringer
Lifeguard
7882.5
0
0
0
7882.5
Llanet Montoya
ESOL Instructor/Career Pathway
7746.72
0
0
0
7746.72
Jarrod Roberts
Gardner Adjunct II
7746.04
0
0
0
7746.04
Rya Bennett
Clinical Instructor
7716.4
0
0
0
7716.4
John Parker
Gardner Adjunct II
7660.33
0
0
0
7660.33
Joanne Fay
PTA Laboratory Assistant
7610.7
0
0
0
7610.7
Kevin Nivala
Adjunct Web-2
7586.82
0
0
0
7586.82
Jianelis Delgado
Program Aide/ETS 22523
7528.5
0
0
0
7528.5
Bailey Brewster
Sr. Learning Specialist FC538
7488
0
0
0
7488
Bethany DeLollis
Sr. Learning Specialist FC538
7488
0
0
0
7488
Stephanie West
Sr. Learning Specialist FC538
7488
0
0
0
7488
Jessica Luong
Group Exercise
7172.35
0
0
0
7172.35
Jennifer Davis
Gardner Adjunct II
7043.04
0
0
0
7043.04
Pamela Rose
Lecturer
7032
0
0
0
7032
Jennifer Ramirez
Clinical Instructor
6963.12
0
0
0
6963.12
Jennifer Targett
Adjunct Web
6958.56
0
0
0
6958.56
Lorna Rouleau
Professional Tutor/Rx
6746.83
0
0
0
6746.83
Sky Green
Fitness Aide
6730.5
0
0
0
6730.5
Stephanie Kennelly
Clerk IV
6705.02
0
0
0
6705.02
Kathleen Wylie
Staff Assistant/Visions
6667.2
0
0
0
6667.2
Linda Bolduc
Adjunct Web-2
6633.3
0
0
0
6633.3
Lynne Zarozinski
Fitness Aide
6528.75
0
0
0
6528.75
Christa Pineda
Group Exercise
6502.5
0
0
0
6502.5
Karin Bump
Group Exercise
6400.5
0
0
0
6400.5
Theresa Steele
Clinical Instructor
6393.04
0
0
0
6393.04
Mary Alpaugh
Sr Learning Specialist/FC538
6336
0
0
0
6336
Aldo Bianco
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
6244
0
0
0
6244
Deborah Siplas
Clinical Instructor
6157.12
0
0
0
6157.12
Judith Burgess
Sr. Learning Specialist FC345
6144
0
0
0
6144
Hali Carter Egan
Lifeguard
6000
0
0
0
6000
Emily Killmer
Professional Tutor
5904
0
0
0
5904
Katherine Soal
Adjunct Faculty/Burbank Cycle
5894
0
0
0
5894
Bonnie Marabello
Lifeguard
5827.5
0
0
0
5827.5
Charlotte Newell
Gardner Adjunct II
5795.61
0
0
0
5795.61
Stacy O'Day
Sr. Learning Specialist FC345
5760
0
0
0
5760
Marcy Beaupre
Sr. Learning Specialist FC345
5760
0
0
0
5760
David Twiss
Theatre Staff
5700
0
0
0
5700
Stacey-Rae Panageotes
Group Exercise
5673.75
0
0
0
5673.75
Tracie Pouliot
Gardner Adjunct II
5500
0
0
0
5500
Nicholas Kakalecz
Professional Tutor
5393.82
0
0
0
5393.82
James Deveau
Lifeguard
5377.5
0
0
0
5377.5
Mandie Sullivan-Flynn
Lifeguard
5325
0
0
0
5325
Ana Olivar
Clinical Instructor
5224.88
0
0
0
5224.88
Kathleen Derzius
Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle
5072.3
0
0
0
5072.3
Eliza Vello
Lifeguard
5018.06
0
0
0
5018.06
Katrina Baer
Theatre Staff
5000
0
0
0
5000
Stephanie Seifert
Instructor Summer Academic Adv
4900
0
0
0
4900
Brian Army
Professional Tutor
4892.55
0
0
0
4892.55
Kaitlyn Geise
Workforce Instructor
4800
0
0
0
4800
Michael Hurley
Instructor Adv Manuf/RENEW
4750
0
0
0
4750
Laura Ambrozy
Gardner Adjunct II
4683
0
0
0
4683
Anne Goewey
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
4683
0
0
0
4683
Yvonne Andrews
Adjunct FacultyGardner Cycle
4683
0
0
0
4683
Donna Fiore
Adjunct Faculty/Leominster
4683
0
0
0
4683
Mackinsey LeBlanc
Fitness Aide
4656
0
0
0
4656
Kaitrin O'Rourke
Instructor Summer Academic Adv
4587.5
0
0
0
4587.5
Giovanni Toledo
Program Aide/Food for Thought
4536
0
0
0
4536
Fiona St. Pierre
Gardner Adjunct II
4492
0
0
0
4492
Kevin Curran
Lifeguard
4482.94
0
0
0
4482.94
Mallory Griczika
Lifeguard
4481.25
0
0
0
4481.25
Charles Wiley
Fitness Aide
4425
0
0
0
4425
Joanne Caidor
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
4395.04
0
0
0
4395.04
Elizabeth Fiedler
Gardner Adjunct II
4395.04
0
0
0
4395.04
Catherine Goguen
Gardner Adjunct II
4395
0
0
0
4395
Bethany Rappleyea
Gardner Adjunct II
4395
0
0
0
4395
Joyce Conlon
Gardner Adjunct II
4395
0
0
0
4395
James Monette
Adjunct Faculty/Leominster
4395
0
0
0
4395
Peter Kaufmann
Adjunct Faculty/Auto
4395
0
0
0
4395
Sarah Janssens
Fitness Aide
4391.25
0
0
0
4391.25
Angela Boynton
Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle
4375.36
0
0
0
4375.36
Diane Cushing
Group Exercise
4360.5
0
0
0
4360.5
Nicholas Lutz
Studio Assistant
4353.75
0
0
0
4353.75
Sara Curran
Lifeguard
4338.75
0
0
0
4338.75
Judd Olshan
Lifeguard
4312.5
0
0
0
4312.5
Jennifer Snow
Professional TutorSUCCESS
4304
0
0
0
4304
Brady Burpee
Fitness Aide
4155.94
0
0
0
4155.94
Thomas Duggan
Non Credit Instructor/UBMS
4095
0
0
0
4095
Matthew Bernard
Residential Assistant (UBMS)
4080
0
0
0
4080
K-La Vazquez
Residential Assistant (UBMS)
4080
0
0
0
4080
Dorothy Bui
Residential Assistant (UBMS)
4080
0
0
0
4080
Bernard Joseph
Residential Assistant (UBMS)
4080
0
0
0
4080
Rachel Groenhout
Adjunct Web
4063.68
0
0
0
4063.68
Dominic Miranda
Professional Tutor
4032
0
0
0
4032
Christopher Previte
Adjunct Web-2
3906.56
0
0
0
3906.56
Xolchit Polanco-Roman
Lab Instructor/DHY
3900
0
0
0
3900
Gabrielle Holland
Outreach Specialist
3880
0
0
0
3880
Cassandra Leclerc
Gardner Adjunct II
3873
0
0
0
3873
Sean Romanski
Adjunct Faculty/Leominster
3873
0
0
0
3873
Christina Cronin
Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus
3873
0
0
0
3873
Margaret Delano
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
3871
0
0
0
3871
Sherry Rickan
Clinical Instructor
3815.68
0
0
0
3815.68
Kimberly Schoonmaker
Fitness Aide
3791.25
0
0
0
3791.25
Jane Greenleaf Cheney
Lifeguard
3750
0
0
0
3750
Samuel Gagnon
Theatre Staff
3722.5
0
0
0
3722.5
Dawna Ross
Theatre Staff
3700
0
0
0
3700
David Gordon
Non Credit Instructor
3680
0
0
0
3680
Jarrod Tshudy
Instructor Summer Academic Adv
3650
0
0
0
3650
Danielle Riach
Group Exercise
3638.25
0
0
0
3638.25
Karen Beaton
Clinical Instructor
3598.88
0
0
0
3598.88
Claire Hefti
Outreach Specialist
3565
0
0
0
3565
Brian Burpee
Fitness Aide
3541.5
0
0
0
3541.5
Kathleen Rowe
Water Safety Exercise
3418.88
0
0
0
3418.88
Joseph Provost
Sr Learning Spec
3113.66
0
256.7
0
3370.36
Courtney Burns
Professional Tutor/HCOP
3352.96
0
0
0
3352.96
Sean Kyle
Theatre Staff
3200
0
0
0
3200
Jessica Boutell
Adjunct Web
3114.6
0
0
0
3114.6
Ruddy De La Rosa
Professional Tutor
3017.74
0
0
0
3017.74
Elizabeth West
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
2930
0
0
0
2930
Callum MacDuffie
Clinical Instructor
2922.3
0
0
0
2922.3
Maria Plummer
Staff Assistant/Visions
2912
0
0
0
2912
Maria Leger
Counselor Summer Adventures
2810
0
0
0
2810
Edwina Polanco
Outreach Specialist
2715
0
0
0
2715
Maria Vazquez
Comm Outreach CounselorShanno
2703.83
0
0
0
2703.83
Kimberly Soel
Theatre Staff
2700
0
0
0
2700
Coralie Sainvil
Fitness Aide
2677.5
0
0
0
2677.5
Alexandra Conlon
Instructor Summer Academic Adv
2625
0
0
0
2625
Stewart Swain
Fitness Aide
2553.75
0
0
0
2553.75
Cindy Montilla
Med Assisting Lab Assistant
2512
0
0
0
2512
Craig Cormier
Theatre Staff
2500
0
0
0
2500
Mark Bowers
Lifeguard
2475
0
0
0
2475
Madisyn McDonald
Fitness Aide
2452.5
0
0
0
2452.5
Jesus Puerta Lopez
Professional Tutor
2423.38
0
0
0
2423.38
Mary Ann Allen
Theatre Staff
2400
0
0
0
2400
Tyler Schwabe
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
2360.75
0
0
0
2360.75
Sarah Kipp
Learning Specialist
2346.59
0
0
0
2346.59
Alison Hall
Theatre Staff
2300
0
0
0
2300
Gerald Padilla
MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf
2275
0
0
0
2275
Melanie Wittmier
Group Exercise
2218.5
0
0
0
2218.5
Katherine Sheridan
Theatre Staff
2200
0
0
0
2200
Joy Rose
Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle
2187.68
0
0
0
2187.68
Laura Constantinescu
Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus
2168
0
0
0
2168
Vicki Cartee
Cafe Assistant
2135.13
0
0
0
2135.13
Ellen Brooks
Lifeguard
2096.25
0
0
0
2096.25
Aloura Smith
Theatre Staff
2060
0
0
0
2060
John Leslie
Theatre Staff
2000
0
0
0
2000
Terrie Hyde
Theatre Staff
2000
0
0
0
2000
Lorien Corbelletti
Theatre Staff
2000
0
0
0
2000
Joel Seger
Theatre Staff
2000
0
0
0
2000
Jillian Whitney
Instructor Summer Academic Adv
2000
0
0
0
2000
Daniel Berry
Fitness Aide
1943.63
0
0
0
1943.63
Laura Gull
Adjunct Faculty/Gardner
1910
0
0
0
1910
Lorenzo Sordoni
Paramedic Helper/Gardner
1875
0
0
0
1875
Colleen Hirons
Test Proctor
1849.5
0
0
0
1849.5
Olivia Brobeck
Group Exercise
1848.75
0
0
0
1848.75
Bryan Landgren
Theatre Staff
1800
0
0
0
1800
Amanda Lawton
Instructor Summer Academic Adv
1800
0
0
0
1800
Michelle Heffner
Instructor Summer Academic Adv
1800
0
0
0
1800
Alana Popp
Paraprofessional Tutor
1792.5
0
0
0
1792.5
Lukas Paine
Fitness Aide
1788.75
0
0
0
1788.75
Ashley Whitney
Clerk IV
1734.05
1.88
0
0
1735.93
Evelyn Haley
Fitness Aide
1638.75
0
0
0
1638.75
Drew Sumner
Fitness Aide
1582.5
0
0
0
1582.5
Mary Beth Carpenterr
Lecturer
1567.5
0
0
0
1567.5
Elizabeth Bond
Group Exercise
1523.63
0
0
0
1523.63
Raquel Ramirez
Professional TutorRx
1440
0
0
0
1440
Derrick Graham
Personal Trainer
1402.75
0
0
0
1402.75
Stacey Lipkin
PTA Laboratory Assistant
1366.44
0
0
0
1366.44
Derek Skapars
Non-Credit Instructor
1350
0
0
0
1350
Sherry Charland-Gallant
Group Exercise
1300.5
0
0
0
1300.5
Jamie Tessitore
MAS Lab Assistant
1287.19
0
0
0
1287.19
Tyler Robar
Studio Assistant
1275
0
0
0
1275
Jacquelyn Wyatt
Instructor Summer Academic Adv
1200
0
0
0
1200
Lynne Dumais
Instructor Summer Academic Adv
1200
0
0
0
1200
Karen Brown
Group Exercise
1173
0
0
0
1173
Rylee Litchfield
Workforce Instructor
1120
0
0
0
1120
Paige Newsham
Non-Credit Instructor
1120
0
0
0
1120
Jean Merriam
Sr. Learning Specialist
1111.08
0
0
0
1111.08
Courtney Ruble
Counselor Summer Adventures
1100
0
0
0
1100
Kevin Apolinario
Workforce InstructorSCCG
1100
0
0
0
1100
Laura Moran
Professional Tutor
1080.7
0
0
0
1080.7
Theresa Sarrette
Professional Tutor
984.53
0
0
0
984.53
Michael Ross
Theatre Staff
900
0
0
0
900
Jill Markley
MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf
875
0
0
0
875
Laurynn Bedard
Professional Tutor
872.86
0
0
0
872.86
Lee Doyle
Figure Model
869
0
0
0
869
Lacy Gonzalez
Education Training Board Se
868.09
0
0
0
868.09
Michelle Caissey
Theatre Staff
800
0
0
0
800
David Prescott
Theatre Staff
800
0
0
0
800
Timothy Smith
Theatre Staff
800
0
0
0
800
Miranda Smith
Staff AssistantVisions
776
0
0
0
776
Julianne Jones
Figure Model
755.48
0
0
0
755.48
Helkiah Tinkham
Instructor Summer Academic Adv
720
0
0
0
720
Lars Henke
Sr. Learning Specialist
692.74
0
0
0
692.74
Emily Murphy
Lifeguard
652.5
0
0
0
652.5
Chantal Froystein
Group Exercise
634.5
0
0
0
634.5
Scott Murphy
Non-Credit Instructor
600
0
0
0
600
James Doughty
Video Editor
558.75
0
0
0
558.75
Claire Higgins
Lifeguard
558.75
0
0
0
558.75
William Howard
Workforce Instructor
540
0
0
0
540
Benjamin Gosselin
MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf
525
0
0
0
525
Emma Gosselin
MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf
525
0
0
0
525
Diego Rozo
MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf
525
0
0
0
525
Savannah Pineda
MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf
525
0
0
0
525
Lauren Laperriere
Group Exercise
522.75
0
0
0
522.75
Donald Branagan
Figure Model
517
0
0
0
517
Nicholas Babin
MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf
500
0
0
0
500
Julie Bouchard
Non-Credit Instructor
480
0
0
0
480
Karen Keenan
Non-Credit Instructor/HCOP
480
0
0
0
480
Nigel Battye
Portrait Model
451
0
0
0
451
Jim Zebrowski
Instructor Summer Academic Adv
448
0
0
0
448
Kelly Keena
Fitness Aide
427.5
0
0
0
427.5
Beshoy Lawindy
Professional TutorRx
422.48
0
0
0
422.48
Mary Newton
Sr. Learning Specialist
403.15
0
0
0
403.15
Evan Schakenbach
Video Editor
390
0
0
0
390
Katie Blair
Clinical Instructor
382
0
0
0
382
Samuel Johnson
EMT Helper/Gardner/3100
360
0
0
0
360
Susan Blake
Adjunct Web
336.21
0
0
0
336.21
Joseph Bernardini
Support Staff EMTParamedic
330
0
0
0
330
Therese Packard
Non Credit Instructor
330
0
0
0
330
Mary Roth
Professional TutorsVisions
299.17
0
0
0
299.17
Michael Gemelli
Program AideDHE Early College
292.88
0
0
0
292.88
Alexandra Stech
PTA Lab Assistant
272
0
0
0
272
Kelly-Anne Harewood
Workforce Instructor
270
0
0
0
270
Kyle Daniels
Support Staff EMTParamedic
250
0
0
0
250
Cameron Alden
Lifeguard
236.25
0
0
0
236.25
Sarah Adams
Professional Tutor
235.97
0
0
0
235.97
Brendan Hurley
Support Staff EMTParamedic
210
0
0
0
210
Janet Providakes
Professional Tutor
207.21
0
0
0
207.21
Madeline Monahan
Academic CounselorAT
203.83
0
0
0
203.83
David Dion
Professional Tutor
195.95
0
0
0
195.95
Timothy Newton
Professional Tutor
183.69
0
0
0
183.69
Jacqueline Cao
Senior Admissions Counselor
180.18
0
0
0
180.18
Del Gadd
Non-Credit Instructor
180
0
0
0
180
Amy Simmons
Figure Model
176
0
0
0
176
Timothy Toth
Paramedic Helper/Gardner
170
0
0
0
170
Paula Lashua-Brisbois
Group Exercise
165.75
0
0
0
165.75
Jennifer Fortunato
Non Credit Instructor
135
0
0
0
135
Angela Belliveau
Group Exercise
127.5
0
0
0
127.5
Cassandra Bergeron
Personal Trainer
126.8
0
0
0
126.8
Adrienne Mercier
Fitness Aide
103.31
0
0
0
103.31
Mary Cadle
ESOL InstructorFC340
90.09
0
0
0
90.09
Monica Kwan
Professional Tutor
88
0
0
0
88
Roseann Bartok
Professional TutorHCOP
63.81
0
0
0
63.81
Benjamin Tucker
Water Safety Exercise
60
0
0
0
60
Mays Asfari
MAS Lab Assistant
41.86
0
0
0
41.86
Felipe Payan
Sr Learning SpecialistFC538
35.46
0
0
0
35.46
Diane Bouvier
Professional Tutor
30.03
0
0
0
30.03
Mallory Dutton
Professional Tutor
27.03
0
0
0
27.03
Cydney Armstrong
Professional Tutor
16.89
0
0
0
16.89
Jane Flagg
Academic CounselorAT
16.52
0
0
0
16.52
Phillip Stan
Professional Tutor
13.51
0
0
0
13.51
Sofia Villa-Aguilar
Professional Tutor
7.6
0
0
0
7.6
Nicole Richard
Professional Tutor
5.63
0
0
0
5.63
