Mount Wachusett Community College employee salaries for 2023

Emilia Cardona, The Gardner News
·51 min read

Here are the salaries of all 869 Mount Wachusett Community College employees in fiscal 2023, which totaled $32,645,8793.

For an analysis of the salaries of the top-earning employees and more information about the salaries of the community college employees, please see our related story.

Employee

Job Title

Base Pay

Overtime Pay

Leave Buy Back

Other Pay

Total Earnings

James Vander Hooven

President

218969.19

0

0

0

218969.19

LeaAnn Scales

Vice President/Enroll&Publ Affairs

119724.56

0

50229.29

35779.76

205733.61

Sandra Quaye

VP/Finance & Administration

192183.65

0

0

0

192183.65

Eric Almeida

Professor/Automotive

160527.5

0

0

2477.3

163004.8

Heather Conn

Professor

157073.63

0

0

2115.79

159189.42

John Eisler

Interim VP Academic affairs

155824.55

0

0

0

155824.55

Meghan Picone

Professor/Nursing

145746.59

0

0

2594.73

148341.32

Adam Duggan

Vice President

147676.88

0

0

0

147676.88

Carrie Arnold

Professor/Biology

145203

0

0

1000

146203

Peter Sennett

Vice President/HR & AA

145436.33

0

0

0

145436.33

Daniel Horlander

Executive Director ITS

142584.62

0

0

0

142584.62

Marcia Rosbury-Henne

Associate Vice President

142584.62

0

0

0

142584.62

Jason Zelesky

Vice President

142584.59

0

0

0

142584.59

Stephanie Williams

Chief Diversity Executive

142584.57

0

0

0

142584.57

James Korman

Professor

140922.65

0

0

1243.3

142165.95

Gail Steele

Professor/Theatre

137447.69

0

0

4409.4

141857.09

Margaret Jaillet

Dean of Health Sciences

64427.66

0

39968.44

35895.38

140291.48

Judy Fredette

Professor

135473.37

0

0

2128.53

137601.9

Maureen Provost

Professor

136327.01

0

0

1049.39

137376.4

Festus Kiprono

Associate Professor/Math

132499.38

0

0

1000

133499.38

Lisa Naze

Associate Professor/Biology

132006.61

0

0

1000

133006.61

Julie Capozzi

Professor

130925.39

0

0

1502.83

132428.22

Carla Zottoli

Executive Director/Dev&Foundat

129853.84

0

0

0

129853.84

Heather Layton

Executive Director R & S I Dev

129853.78

0

0

0

129853.78

Arthur Collins

Director/Media Services

129694.08

0

0

0

129694.08

Laurie Occhipinti

Dean/Liberal Art Hum Comm&Educ

128197.35

0

0

0

128197.35

Kimberly Shea

Dean

128097.76

0

0

0

128097.76

Edward Mullen

Director of Enterprise Systems

128027.91

0

0

0

128027.91

Kathleen McGinn

Professor

71408.57

0

28579.85

27468.3

127456.72

William Lefrancois

Professor

122897.37

0

0

1253.73

124151.1

Glen Fox

Director Maintenace& Mech Syst

123750.01

0

0

0

123750.01

Daniel Soucy

Professor

121911.66

0

0

1200

123111.66

Kelley Martell

Assistant Professor/Allied Hea

118975.15

0

0

1000

119975.15

Jacqueline Shakar

Professor

116622.34

0

0

3249.89

119872.23

Melissa Sargent

Dean

119285.04

0

0

0

119285.04

Heather Ruland

Director Student Financial Svc

118938.06

0

0

0

118938.06

Heidi Swift

Comptroller

118426.71

0

0

0

118426.71

Fagan Forhan

Dean K-12 Partnershop Civic en

118022.57

0

0

0

118022.57

Collene Thaxton

Associate Professor/LPN

115176.69

0

0

1972.1

117148.79

Emily Turner

Instructor

116626.52

0

0

0

116626.52

Melissa Croteau

Chief/Public Safety & Security

115795.21

0

0

0

115795.21

Michelle Smith

Associate Professor

112008.38

0

0

2129.27

114137.65

Joyce Miller

Professor/Art

111018.96

0

0

2403.02

113421.98

Rosanne Morel

Professor/Early Childhood Educ

67919.42

0

30522.97

13849.2

112291.59

Robert Koch

Assistant Dean Collaborative

110938.47

0

0

0

110938.47

Lara Dowland

Professor/Biotechnology

109064.71

0

0

1057.89

110122.6

Patricia Meza

Professor/Nursing

108574.04

0

0

1367.64

109941.68

Candace Shivers

Associate Professor/Human Serv

108655.89

0

0

1036.43

109692.32

Paula Pitkiewicz

Professor/English

108165.4

0

0

1367.64

109533.04

Gaurav Khanna

Director/Trio SSS Programs

109531.49

0

0

0

109531.49

Kim Colangelo

Director Of Learning & Technol

109327.82

0

0

0

109327.82

Therese Manseau

Senior Programmer/Analyst

108338.55

0

0

0

108338.55

Peter Olszak

Professor/Math/Physics

106424.41

0

0

1819.19

108243.6

Cynthia Cadoret

Director/Dental Education Prog

106792.62

0

0

0

106792.62

James Halkola

Campus Police Officer III

81649.57

24525.18

0

447.79

106622.54

Sheila Murphy

Professor/Human Services/Psych

104728.96

0

0

1202.85

105931.81

James Miller

Senior Network Engineer

104116.23

0

0

0

104116.23

Zachary Buscher

Associate Professor

102932.85

0

0

1000

103932.85

Tiffany Parker

Executive Director

103883.1

0

0

0

103883.1

Colleen Clark

Executive Director

103883.1

0

0

0

103883.1

Kerrie Griffin

Assistant Professor/Psychology

102467.11

0

0

0

102467.11

Michelle Nicholson

Director/Ctr Civ Learn&ComEnga

101301.09

0

0

0

101301.09

Ellen Pratt

Coordinator Library Services

99181.73

0

0

1244.84

100426.57

Michelle Valois

Professor/English-Gen Studies

98796

0

0

1135.4

99931.4

Greta Guilbault

Senior Progammer Analyst

99809.19

0

0

0

99809.19

Sabine Dupoux

Assistant Dean of Student serv

99407.46

0

0

0

99407.46

Leslie Cullen

Associate Professor/CGD

98144.05

0

0

1163.85

99307.9

Donna Bouchard

Director/Payroll&Benefits

97985.7

0

0

0

97985.7

John Little

Professor

96622.68

0

0

1000

97622.68

Jeffery Thompson

Associate Professor

96087.82

0

0

1000

97087.82

Christopher Chouinard

EDP Systems Analyst II

94096.57

2027.18

0

0

96123.75

Megan Warfield

Registrar

95530.93

0

0

0

95530.93

John Pignataro

Assistant Professor/Auto Tech

95524.45

0

0

0

95524.45

Jo-Ann Meagher

Exec Asst to the President

94979.64

0

0

0

94979.64

Jody Lemoi

Budget Coord & Sr Fin Analyst

94207.68

0

0

0

94207.68

Jennifer Whitehead

Instructor/Nursing

93898.28

0

0

0

93898.28

Amanda Henrichs

Director

93511.04

0

21.1

0

93532.14

Nicholas Cochrane

Associate Professor

91507.95

0

0

1000

92507.95

Jodi Meagher

Assistant Comptroller

91661.52

0

0

0

91661.52

Elizabeth Austin

Director HR & Compliance

91661.52

0

0

0

91661.52

Stephanie England

Director/Marketing

91109.53

0

0

0

91109.53

Jennifer Welch

Senior Special Programs Coord.

89978.79

0

0

1061.99

91040.78

Tina Wilson

Professor/CIS

89557.91

0

0

1144.55

90702.46

Susan Cullinane

Coordinator of Financial Aid

87732

1857.7

0

1000

90589.7

Jose Mangual

Academic Coordinator

88573.28

597.82

0

1167.39

90338.49

Lorie Donahue

Professor/English

88679.59

0

0

1202.85

89882.44

George Locascio

Assistant Professor/Natural Re

89185.73

0

0

0

89185.73

Tara Novak

Director of Veterinary Tech

88606.24

0

0

0

88606.24

Denise Bolduc

Accountant IV

88448.36

0

0

0

88448.36

Veronica Guay

Dean/Math Science Engineering

61478.65

0

26830.47

0

88309.12

Lauren Mountain

Director/UWYV

88300.55

0

0

0

88300.55

Ramon Gonzalez

Senior Director College Access

87517.65

0

0

0

87517.65

Jeffrey Boisseau

Director Technical Theatre

87101.33

0

0

0

87101.33

Kimberly Kayser

Academic Counselor

86071.51

0

0

1000

87071.51

Elmer Eubanks-Archbold

Professor/Business

85814.66

0

0

1000

86814.66

Jessica Kuskey

Associate Professor/English

85672.62

0

0

1000

86672.62

Annmarie Dumont

Staff Associate

86569.24

0

0

0

86569.24

Marcus Williams

Admissions Coordinator

85452.61

0

0

1000

86452.61

John Bergeron

Building Maintenance Supv II

84383.64

0

0

1748.75

86132.39

Kristine Asselin

Grants Writer

84242.58

0

0

1069.53

85312.11

Alan Cumming

Forester

79996.53

4431.33

0

678.75

85106.61

Amy Moury

Academic Counselor/Retention

85100.83

0

0

0

85100.83

Sharmese Gunn

Academic Counselor

80559.34

3380.12

0

1070.54

85010

Thomas Linehan

Associate Professor

84002.32

0

0

1000

85002.32

Dawn Babineau

Academic Counselor

83900.75

0

0

1000

84900.75

Ana Gaillat

Sr Vice President

84869.24

0

0

0

84869.24

Sharon Rivers

Coordinator Transfer Affairs

83432.41

0

0

1000

84432.41

Kristi Bruwer

Senior Special Programs Coord.

83090

0

0

1000

84090

Sara Vettese

Director/Early College & Dual

83331.87

0

0

0

83331.87

Norman Boudreau

Utility Plant Operator

79996.56

3073.84

0

95

83165.4

Julie Sallet

Coord. Returning Adults Center

75139.28

0

7971.34

0

83110.62

Venusa Toomey

Associate Professor

81768.62

0

0

1000

82768.62

Kijah Gordon

Director Workforce Access & Ed

82685.73

0

0

0

82685.73

Donald Tourigny

Utility Plant Operator

79996.58

2255.62

0

9.5

82261.7

Jason Brunelle

Utility Plant Operator

79996.58

2170.08

0

84.5

82251.16

Shawn LaRoche

Senior Research Analyst

82091.13

0

0

0

82091.13

Kiel Szivos

Coord. Of Career Planning

81013.38

0

0

1000

82013.38

Danielle LaPlante

Accountant IV

81816.4

0

0

0

81816.4

Jonie Latimer-Brady

Director ECE Career Pathway

81457.27

0

0

0

81457.27

Catherine Grantz

Senior PR&Benefit Specialist

81139.43

0

0

0

81139.43

David Thibault-Munoz

Academic Counselor

79680.74

0

0

1044.26

80725

Maxwell Sumner

Campus Police Officer I

66053.1

13598.24

0

1067.12

80718.46

Monica Yesmentes

Accountant III

79996.56

0

0

0

79996.56

Theresa Kacian

Academic Coordinator

78908.73

0

0

1075.23

79983.96

Nicholas Colello

Director Adult Ed & Training

79885.28

0

0

0

79885.28

Elaine Murray

Academic Counselor

78411.56

428.58

0

1027.95

79868.09

Virginia Heroux

Associate Professor/Dental Hyg

78783.08

0

0

1000

79783.08

Jason Snoonian

Director Fitness and Wellness

79363.97

0

0

0

79363.97

Holly Kreidler-Phaneuf

Academic Coordinator

77894.15

0

0

1097.25

78991.4

Jesse Connor

Assistant Professor

78977.75

0

0

0

78977.75

Sara Williams

Associate Director Of Advising

78569.18

0

0

0

78569.18

Magnus Carlberg

Executive Director WBI

78092.27

0

0

0

78092.27

Cheryl Oliveri

Project Manager R & D Strategi

77912.26

0

0

0

77912.26

Ann Reynolds

Academic Counselor

76886.43

0

0

1000

77886.43

John Sirois

Assistant Professor/Chemistry

77805.16

0

0

0

77805.16

Shelby Bourisk

Senior Special Programs Coord.

77237.31

0

0

0

77237.31

Ellen McCracken

Associate Professor/DHY

76225.78

0

0

1000

77225.78

Otoniel Bolanos-Vargas

Associate Professor

75797.19

0

0

1200

76997.19

Eric Johnson

Enrollment Data Manager

76909.76

0

0

0

76909.76

Leonard Charbonneau

Motor Equipment Mechanic IV

72045.13

4211.92

0

476.26

76733.31

Betsy Johnston

SR Learning Specialist

76723.48

0

0

0

76723.48

Sarah Bolden

Administrative Assistant II

70220.46

10.32

0

6355.19

76585.97

Marianne Stoy

Administrative Assistant II

76575.53

0

0

0

76575.53

Tressa Stazinski

Director of Correctional Prg

76475.81

0

0

0

76475.81

Ralph Hogan

Assistant Director of Grants

76384.59

0

0

0

76384.59

Denise Whitney

Administrative Assistant II

76023.41

0

0

0

76023.41

Joyce Cormier

Administrative Assistant II

76023.4

0

0

0

76023.4

Donald Giardino

Building Maintenance Supv I

76023.36

0

0

0

76023.36

Luz Lopez

Administrative Assistant II

75596.79

0

0

0

75596.79

Raeanne O'Sullivan

Accountant III

75381.57

0

0

0

75381.57

Robert Mayer

Director/Veteran's Affairs

75315.21

0

0

0

75315.21

Kathleen Matson

Director Student Life

75315.18

0

0

0

75315.18

Matthew Raymond

Coordinator Library Services

75256.5

0

0

0

75256.5

Joyce Kirkwood

Campus Police Officer I

64591.85

10392.34

0

252.75

75236.94

Laurie Snoonian

Staff Associate

75176.13

0

0

0

75176.13

Chrystal Voorheis

Administrative Assistant II

74902.17

29.07

0

0

74931.24

Claudia Plasse

Assistant Professor/Media Arts

73867.01

0

0

1000

74867.01

Heidi Wharton

Coord. Returning Adults Center

73812.93

0

0

1018.62

74831.55

Brett Moulton

System Support Specialist

74795.83

0

0

0

74795.83

Nadia Abdulmagid

Sr Learning Specialist

74794.86

0

0

0

74794.86

Michael Oduro

Campus Police Officer I

65240.71

7911.18

0

1512.06

74663.95

Leanne Paradiso

Sr Learning Spec/Crit Thinking

74652.14

0

0

0

74652.14

Herby Louis

Sr Learning Specialist

74391.82

0

0

0

74391.82

Lisa Stejskal

Assistant Dean

74342.34

0

0

0

74342.34

Sarah Pingeton

Transfer Counselor

73306.44

0

0

1000

74306.44

Meghan Severance

Coord. Returning Adults Center

73202.59

0

0

1000

74202.59

Daniel Donovan

Professor/CIS

42540.9

0

31472.13

0

74013.03

Lynn Valeri

Assistant Professor Nursing

73966.27

0

0

0

73966.27

Sarah Savoie

Administrative Assistant II

68899.01

4839.09

0

0

73738.1

Stefanae Bowen

Academic Counselor

72400.66

0

0

1000

73400.66

Catherine Pina-McPartland

Coord. Returning Adults Center

73151.52

0

0

0

73151.52

Valerie LaPorte

Director/N.Central Career Oppo

73140.96

0

0

0

73140.96

Robin Dow

Coord of student support

72815.64

0

0

0

72815.64

Amy LaBarge

Coordinator Disability Srvs

67465.9

0

5339.89

0

72805.79

Amanda Clark

Sr Learning Spec/Crit Thinking

72724.48

0

0

0

72724.48

Karen McCabe

Coord. Returning Adults Center

72715.88

0

0

0

72715.88

Gloria Correa

Program Manager

72653.69

0

0

0

72653.69

Sara Macaloney

Career Development Counselor

72572.32

0

0

0

72572.32

Stephanie Chancey

Learn. Specialist Diabil. Srvs

72416.55

0

0

0

72416.55

Nijole Carignan

Assistant Director/Mktg & Comm

72316.29

0

0

0

72316.29

Richard Skinner

Senior Staff Associate

72302.68

0

0

0

72302.68

Alondra Pichardo Rosario

Academic Counselor

72297.16

0

0

0

72297.16

Deborah Holland

Administrative Assistant I

72175.15

0

0

0

72175.15

Robyn Butterfield

Associate Director of Fin Aid

72116.46

0

0

0

72116.46

Jennifer Crandall

Laboratory Techncian II

72015.14

0

0

0

72015.14

Lori Adams

Reproduction Service Superv

71345.99

510.18

0

0

71856.17

Thomas Valletta

Associate Professor/Math

70491.13

0

0

1000

71491.13

Linda Scullane

Academic Counselor

71463.04

0

0

0

71463.04

Michelle Contey

Academic Coordinator/Satellite

70385.72

0

0

1000

71385.72

Carla Morrissey

Librarian I

71362.96

0

0

0

71362.96

Kyle LeGrand

Assistant Manager/Dining Servi

71182.22

0

0

0

71182.22

Tracey Betts-Sarefield

Academic Counselor

71076.32

0

0

0

71076.32

Kara Roche

Associate Professor/English

69644.04

0

0

1000

70644.04

Sarah Dorsey

Associate Director/Enroll.Ope

70486.77

0

0

0

70486.77

Timothy Pare

Campus Police Officer I

60659.32

7242.1

0

2488.81

70390.23

Nancy Regan

Administrative Assistant II

70383.91

1.88

0

0

70385.79

Theodora Twumasi-Ankrah

Coord. Returning Adults Center

70156.28

0

0

0

70156.28

Peter Chirichiello

Director GEAR UP

69792.5

0

0

0

69792.5

Katie Fuller

Assistant Professor/English

69735.2

0

0

0

69735.2

Cara Breda

Transfer Counselor

69680.44

0

0

0

69680.44

Sandy Tavares

Academic Counselor duel enroll

69574.33

0

0

0

69574.33

James Siciliano

Instructor/Auto Tech

69509.22

0

0

0

69509.22

Stephanie Pollard

Assistant Professor/Math

67443.38

0

0

1520

68963.38

Jennifer Gentile

Academic Coordinator/PTA

68685.35

0

0

0

68685.35

Monique Coulson

Director/UBMS & NCMTS

68236.9

0

0

0

68236.9

Lauren Clifford

Academic Counselor/Trio SSS Pr

67081.76

0

0

1000

68081.76

James Njangi

Technical Services Manager

67846.92

0

0

0

67846.92

Zulma Torres

Clerk V

67752.21

0

0

0

67752.21

Laurene Minns

Storekeeper IV

67752.2

0

0

0

67752.2

Kelsie Potts

Assistant Director Adult Ed

67409.18

0

0

0

67409.18

Stephanie Borkowski

Clinical Instructor

66729.36

0

0

0

66729.36

Kaelan Adams

Accountant IV

66632.03

15.01

0

0

66647.04

Melissa Wilbur

Clinical Instructor

66633.95

0

0

0

66633.95

Michele Goderre

Coord. Returning Adults Center

65910.58

0

0

0

65910.58

Jeffrey Gibbs

Assessment Assistant

64603.99

0

0

1000

65603.99

James Bigelow

Associate Professor/Criminal J

63274.71

0

0

1000

64274.71

Nathan Haney

EDP Systems Analyst I

62136.9

2005.24

0

0

64142.14

Timothy Scanlon

EDP Systems Analyst I

62136.85

1941.02

0

0

64077.87

Robyn Hartin

Hlthcre Prog Compliance Coord

63470.09

0

0

0

63470.09

Fernando Garcia-Rodriguez

Assistant Director

63302.94

0

0

0

63302.94

Daniel McMilleon

Maintenance Equipment Operator

59810.65

3100.69

0

287.5

63198.84

Camilla Rojas

Assistant Director of Corp tra

63154.81

0

0

0

63154.81

Hilary Blair

Assistant Professor/Vet Tech

63138.95

0

0

0

63138.95

Akeva Morrison

Coord. Returning Adults Center

62906.11

0

0

0

62906.11

Peter Laitinen

Assistant Professor/Paramedic

61490.42

0

0

1000

62490.42

Jennifer Casey

Special Programs Coordinator

61193.32

0

0

1000

62193.32

Lynne Franciose

Dining Services Manager

32891.59

0

2288.33

27005.7

62185.62

Tara Smith

Assistant Professor

61875.37

0

0

0

61875.37

Alaina Lucchetti

Transfer Counselor

60734.64

0

0

1000

61734.64

Indira Smart

Assistant Director Workforce

61620.84

0

0

0

61620.84

Dana Plamondon

Heating Mechanic II

59421.69

1958.48

0

100

61480.17

Michel Cocuzza

Special Programs Coordinator

61347.6

0

0

0

61347.6

Victor Rojas

Assistant Director GEAR UP

61113.8

0

0

0

61113.8

Rhonda DiMatteo

Community/Outreach Counselor

60007.62

0

0

1000

61007.62

Jennifer Stephens

Workforce Instruct 7200

60812.5

0

0

0

60812.5

William Land

Maintainer III/Devens

59810.66

428

0

0

60238.66

Jessica Connors

Business Manager

60224.16

0

0

0

60224.16

Eileen Cote

Administrative Assistant II

60072.5

61.31

0

18.13

60151.94

Tracy Foster-Howdle

Assessment Assistant

60117.48

0

0

0

60117.48

Lisa Silvar

Instructor/Practical Nursing

59980.09

0

0

0

59980.09

Peggy Dow

Clerk IV

59810.63

0

0

0

59810.63

Shaunti Phillips

Academic Counselor

57849.58

0

0

1018.62

58868.2

Caryn Zelazo

Academic Coordinator

58776.66

0

0

0

58776.66

Angela Lunn-Marcustre

Test Administrator

58400.01

0

0

0

58400.01

Emily Griffin

Coord. Returning Adults Center

57465.29

0

0

0

57465.29

Kiara Logan

Administrative Assistant I

57429.91

0

0

0

57429.91

Josue Velez

Maintainer II

50041.86

4624.89

0

2119.38

56786.13

Michelle Mackie

Staff Assistant/Devens

56761.53

0

0

0

56761.53

Edgar Grinnell

Administrative Assistant II

56201.75

197.05

0

0

56398.8

Keith Farnsworth

Recruitment Counselor

55270.59

0

0

1000

56270.59

Jennifer Shortis

Assistant Director Fitness Cen

56015.42

0

0

0

56015.42

Bobbyjo Cartee

Instructor

56012.53

0

0

0

56012.53

Dennis Cormier

Senior Help Desk Tech

55548.27

0

0

0

55548.27

Neil Thomas

Maintainer II

47545.49

5969.7

0

1995

55510.19

Sarah Lopez

Recruitment Counselor

54270.43

0

0

1000

55270.43

Theodore Demosthenes

GEAR UP Counselor

54255.15

0

0

1000

55255.15

Kathleen Boucher

Staff Assistant

50064.41

0

0

5000

55064.41

Mark Brillon

Manager Community ed&youth

54880

0

0

0

54880

Iris Luna

Financial Aid Counselor

54380.87

110.6

0

0

54491.47

Alisa Scott

Coord. Returning Adults Center

54391.77

0

0

0

54391.77

Gardner Wood

Maintainer II

54099.36

244.22

0

0

54343.58

LeniRae Martyn-Seidl

Student Activity Officer

53266.25

0

0

1000

54266.25

Eleanor Gauthier

Maintainer II

54099.37

80.36

0

0

54179.73

Emma Delaney

Senior Admissions Counselor

53987.9

0

0

0

53987.9

Tanya Amato

Financial Aid Councelor

53847.18

0

0

0

53847.18

Alexandra Mahan

GEAR UP Counselor

52691.77

0

0

1000

53691.77

Cassandra Peltola

Community/Outreach Counselor

53640.65

0

0

0

53640.65

Rhonda Bettez

Administrative Assistant I

51665.16

1638.87

0

8.76

53312.79

Steven Penney

Maintainer I

50533.37

0

0

2090

52623.37

Paul Valila

Maintainer I

50346.36

15

0

2073

52434.36

Clare Condon-Grade

Coord. of enrollment

51975.42

0

0

0

51975.42

Leslie Cruz-Martinez

Administrative Assistant I

51742.03

182.09

0

0

51924.12

Kimberly Clark

Staff Assistant

51881.53

0

0

0

51881.53

Chelsea Coppenrath

Maintainer I

49362.85

288.34

0

2012.5

51663.69

Bonnie-Lou Wicklund

Gardner Adjunct II

51513

0

0

0

51513

Natalie Nelson

Staff Assistant K-12

50923.08

0

0

0

50923.08

Angela O'Connell

Help Desk Specialist

50828.64

0

0

0

50828.64

Travis Monahan

Maintainer I

47841.64

295.91

0

2075.63

50213.18

Elaina McDowell

Laboratory Technician I

50027.13

0

0

0

50027.13

Krystal Robichaud

Cook II

49766.07

106.16

0

0

49872.23

Heather Mazzaferro

Clerk IV

49816.51

0

0

0

49816.51

Theresa Cooper

Associate Professor/Nursing

49651.46

0

0

0

49651.46

Barbara Logan

Clerk III

46949.14

2586.43

0

8.75

49544.32

Emily Colon

Recruitment Counselor

49467.56

0

0

0

49467.56

Gwendalynn Budzinski

Administrative Assistant I

49363.61

0

0

3.13

49366.74

Jannette Mendez Cardona

Senior Special Programs Coord.

49197.31

0

0

0

49197.31

Margaret McNamara

Professional Tutors/Visions

49114.82

0

0

0

49114.82

Donna Toothaker

Accountant I

48916.92

0

0

0

48916.92

Gregory Lambert

Workforce Instructor

48750

0

0

0

48750

Lisa Tirado-Matos

Administrative Assistant I

48318.72

0

0

0

48318.72

Samantha Johnson

Laboratory Technician I

48250.79

0

0

0

48250.79

Nicole Chiarelli

Sr Learning Specialist

48018.67

0

0

0

48018.67

Chad Charbonneau

Mail Clerk II

44455.08

1541.35

0

1923.81

47920.24

Brandy Whitney

Student Activity Officer

47754.78

0

0

0

47754.78

Shane Martin

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

47330

0

0

0

47330

Buffie Whittaker

Coord. Returning Adults Center

34363.16

0

12953.81

0

47316.97

Alan Dernalowicz

Adjunct Faculty/Leominster Cyc

47010

0

0

0

47010

Linda Patient

Library Assistant II

46435.88

0

0

0

46435.88

Nancy Dileo

Gardner Adjunct II

46409.04

0

0

0

46409.04

Mary Browning

Academic Coordinator

46253.8

0

0

0

46253.8

Heather Almeida

Adjunct Faculty - Burbank

46025.2

0

0

0

46025.2

Kayla Coates

Clerk IV STUDENT SERVICES

45469.07

527.28

0

0

45996.35

Reed Fitzgerald

Clerk IV

44966.3

858.44

0

0

45824.74

Katherine Wahrer

Assistant Professor/Criminal J

45564.6

0

0

0

45564.6

Robert Thomas

Maintainer I

43298.51

134.05

0

1930

45362.56

John Henshaw

Curriculum Development 7400

45350

0

0

0

45350

Brandon Williams

Maintainer I

42693.25

1896.18

0

308

44897.43

Megan Schoonmaker

Aquatics Director

44841.82

0

0

0

44841.82

Patricia Carroll

SIMS Medical Lab Assistant

44491.23

0

0

0

44491.23

Christopher Starbard

Maintainer I

41520.14

547.64

0

2085.02

44152.8

Chandler Parker

Clerk III

40785.78

219.61

2927.82

0

43933.21

Yoav Elinevsky

Adjunct Web

43708

0

0

0

43708

Ian McBean

Help Desk Specialist

41538.47

0

1625.08

0

43163.55

John Bresnahan

Gardner Adjunct II

43144.12

0

0

0

43144.12

Stanford Hartshorn

Adjunct Faculty/DOC

42924.31

0

0

0

42924.31

Andrew Hood

Maintainer I

38882.59

1798

0

2170

42850.59

Melissa Manzi

Senior Academic Counselor

30000.09

0

12558.15

0

42558.24

Mark Clark

Maintainer I

38894.96

1041.84

0

2608

42544.8

Victoria Wilkins

Assessment Assistant

42239.22

0

0

0

42239.22

Daniel Minty

Maintainer I

39043.23

943.3

0

2245.52

42232.05

Paula Clapp

Learning Specialist

42211.62

0

0

0

42211.62

Alyson Verolini

Clinical Instructor

42173.64

0

0

0

42173.64

John Dristilaris

Academic Counselor HCOP

40877.05

0

731.41

0

41608.46

Liam O'Brien

Sr Learning Specialist

41547.4

0

0

0

41547.4

David Thrope

Adjunct Faculty/DOC

41315.04

0

0

0

41315.04

Jennifer Richard

Clerk III

41218.77

8.44

0

0

41227.21

Paula Richard

Staff Assistant/Fit&Wel

41203.26

0

0

0

41203.26

Lisa Foley

Lab Instructor

40979.4

0

0

0

40979.4

Debbie Jimenez

Administrative Assistant I

40679.43

0

0

0

40679.43

Kurtis Graeff

Senior Admissions Counselor

40556.16

0

0

0

40556.16

Priyadarshini Banerjee

Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus

40015

0

0

0

40015

Stanley Pitchko

Executive Director Facilities

33248.09

0

6708.96

0

39957.05

Erika Puccio

Academic Counselor HCOP

38464.12

0

0

1000

39464.12

John Szivos

Adjunct Web

39364

0

0

0

39364

Alison Waite

Clinical Instructor/DHY

39339.3

0

0

0

39339.3

Gerald Auger

Curriculum Development/SCCG

39200

0

0

0

39200

Kristen Chila

Clerk IV

39149.64

3.75

0

0

39153.39

Rohanji Novas

Outreach Liaison UWYV

38827.57

0

0

0

38827.57

Patricia Arsenault

Administrative Assistant I

37774.93

10.31

943.89

0

38729.13

Jessica Riopel

Clinical Instructor

38658.4

0

0

0

38658.4

Jeffery Himmelberger

Data Manager/Evaluator

31744.57

0

6557.93

0

38302.5

Julie Crowley

Community Outreach Counselor

38065.65

0

0

0

38065.65

Jacqueline Gormley

Clerk V

37754.08

145.66

0

3.75

37903.49

Kristina Sanders

Clinical Instructor/DHY

37841.71

0

0

0

37841.71

Susan Taylor

Professor

23392.05

0

14314.11

0

37706.16

Jean Oviatt Rothman

Sr Learning Specialist

37623.01

0

0

0

37623.01

Paula Packard

Gardner Adjunct II

37518.04

0

0

0

37518.04

Jeremiah Riordon

Adjunct Web

37461.72

0

0

0

37461.72

Jessica Shea

Academic Counselor

37297.08

0

0

0

37297.08

Danielle Benoit

Staff Assistant Campus Police

36839.71

0

0

0

36839.71

Ashley McDonald

Clerk IV

33513.97

183.66

1907.46

940.95

36546.04

Constance Mead

Career Develop Counselor/WIOA

36307.69

0

0

0

36307.69

Rianna Romano

Clinical Instructor

36213.6

0

0

0

36213.6

Amy Grniet

Clinical Instructor

35728.64

0

0

0

35728.64

Krysta Lopez

Recruitment Counselor

35649.49

0

0

0

35649.49

Traci Doiron

HR Generalist

34461.5

0

1139.86

0

35601.36

Rachel Vargeletis-Peguero

Outreach Liaison UWYV

35376.9

0

0

0

35376.9

Margaret Erickson

Academic Counselor

35051.22

0

0

0

35051.22

Mercy Frimpong

Recruitment Counselor

30965.44

0

3878.25

0

34843.69

Matthew Cogswell

Adjunct Faculty/Leominster

34793.56

0

0

0

34793.56

Ana Contreras

Maintainer I

34677.14

0

0

0

34677.14

Veronique Major

Clinical Instructor/DHY

34651.3

0

0

0

34651.3

Susan Hubbard

Clerk IV

34147.54

83.75

0

6.88

34238.17

Leonardo Da Silva Viana

Cook II

27867.15

19.13

5906.62

0

33792.9

Haley Caisse

Coordinator College Graphics

30095.16

0

3569.72

0

33664.88

John Palumbo

Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle

33073.65

0

0

0

33073.65

Thomas Montagno

Adjunct Web-2

32955

0

0

0

32955

Ashley Fletcher

Academic Counselor

32565.73

0

0

0

32565.73

Tendai Lupafya

Clinical Instructor

32201.4

0

0

0

32201.4

Seth Ridinger

Adjunct Web

31998.6

0

0

0

31998.6

Paul Swerzenski

Professor/FYE

16685.46

0

14944.11

0

31629.57

Annie Peterson

Clinical Instructor/DHY

31355.5

0

0

0

31355.5

Barbara Savoy

Workforce Instruct 7200

31300

0

0

0

31300

Stephen Brewer

Planner of Facilities Projects

31200

0

0

0

31200

Deborah Allain

WF Access & Ed Eve Prog Mgr

31053.82

0

0

0

31053.82

Karin Cormier

Staff Assistant F&W Center

30553.83

0

0

0

30553.83

Sonya Prince

Senior Admissions Counselor

30454.11

0

0

0

30454.11

Angele Buefort Goss

ABE Instructor FC340

30292.53

0

0

0

30292.53

Christopher Thompson

Adjunct Faculty/DOC

30193.04

0

0

0

30193.04

Cynthia Newsham

Associate Director/Student Acc

25357.34

0

4550.36

0

29907.7

Mandy Tonelli

Clinical Instructor

29853.3

0

0

0

29853.3

Deborah Kilgour

Assessment Assistant

29714.4

0

0

0

29714.4

Sarah Jodoin

Career Develop.Counselor FC340

29564.39

0

0

0

29564.39

Marie LeBlanc

Professional Tutor

29471.77

0

0

0

29471.77

Deborah Boyack

Gardner Adjunct II

29471.5

0

0

0

29471.5

Christopher Watson

Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle

28875.78

0

0

0

28875.78

Edmund Kozlowski

Professional Tutor

28868.44

0

0

0

28868.44

Kafi Beckles

Career Develop Counselor/7200

28855.82

0

0

0

28855.82

Ronald Miller

Institution Security Offcr III

26157.56

919.11

0

1706.62

28783.29

Constance Porter

Gardner Adjunct II

28616.56

0

0

0

28616.56

Tabitha Potvin

Comm Outreach Counselor/Shanno

28384.26

0

0

0

28384.26

Catherine Rahaim

Adjunct Web-2

28210.32

0

0

0

28210.32

Susan Deviney

Clinical Instructor

28184

0

0

0

28184

Donald Hosley

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

28098

0

0

0

28098

Patrick Aubuchon

Adjunct Web

28005.08

0

0

0

28005.08

Laura Rosmond

Gardner Adjunct II

27972.04

0

0

0

27972.04

Marylyn Gainan

Senior Admissions Counselor

19495.44

0

8093.33

0

27588.77

Veronika Ancukiewicz

Research Analyst

27513.75

0

0

0

27513.75

Gary Ackerman

Adjunct Web

27473.9

0

0

0

27473.9

Shontae Praileau

Coord. Returning Adults Center

27401.34

0

0

0

27401.34

Melissa Spinelli

Clerk IV

26677.82

51.98

602.7

0

27332.5

Melissa Bennett

Sr. Learning Specialist FC345

27178.23

0

0

0

27178.23

Diana Juodaitis

Clinical Instructor

26997.36

0

0

0

26997.36

Marc Rouleau

Professional Tutor

26973.95

0

0

0

26973.95

Veronica Greene

Career Develop.Counselor FC340

26970.82

0

0

0

26970.82

Liane Jablonski

Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle

26925.54

0

0

0

26925.54

Genevieve Castillo

Workforce Instruct 7200

26850

0

0

0

26850

Donna Andreason

Assessment Assistant

26676.23

0

0

0

26676.23

Nicole Zichella

Clinical Instructor

26647.52

0

0

0

26647.52

Maura Tighe Stickles

Adjunct Web

26535.48

0

0

0

26535.48

Eduardo Rivas

Adjunct Web

26370.04

0

0

0

26370.04

Kara Turini

Clinical Instructor

26366.72

0

0

0

26366.72

Sandra Auvil

Clinical Instructor

26287.8

0

0

0

26287.8

Christina Richardson

Associate Director/Student Acc

26153.83

0

0

0

26153.83

Paul Caouette

Clerk III

24542.55

1492.54

0

87.01

26122.1

Christopher Stewart

Institution Security Offcr III

24143.37

646.96

0

1121.4

25911.73

Deborah O'Sullivan

Director/Advising.Career Trans

22860.11

0

3024.83

0

25884.94

Samantha Provencher

Clinical Instructor

25823.2

0

0

0

25823.2

Kieran Dunn

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner Cycle

25543.9

0

0

0

25543.9

Robin Curley

Sr Learning Spec Humanitites

25508.63

0

0

0

25508.63

Danielle Douglas

Professional Tutors/Visions

25126.15

0

0

0

25126.15

Melissa DeLisle

ESOL Instructor/ECE

25046.21

0

0

0

25046.21

Stephen Zona

Adjunct Web

24976

0

0

0

24976

Nicole Galloway

Clinical Instructor/DHY

24862.6

0

0

0

24862.6

Albert Rolon

Clinical Instructor

23454.8

0

0

0

23454.8

Taylor Benoit

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

23440

0

0

0

23440

David Vilandre

Adjunct Web

23415

0

0

0

23415

Joan D'Argenis

Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus

23415

0

0

0

23415

Victoria Donarumo

Fitness Aide

23358.34

0

0

0

23358.34

Deborah Nichols

Clinical Instructor

23321.1

0

0

0

23321.1

Lynn Barrieau

Adjunct Web

23022.66

0

0

0

23022.66

Joseph Occhipinti

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

22959.71

0

0

0

22959.71

Deena Duranleau

Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus

22305

0

0

0

22305

Debra Holloway

Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus

22112.48

0

0

0

22112.48

Martha Morris

Adjunct Web

22059.19

0

0

0

22059.19

Deborah Fnine

Transcript Evaluator

21975

0

0

0

21975

Sean O'Connor

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner Cycle

21854

0

0

0

21854

Becky Doray

Clinical Instructor

21850.4

0

0

0

21850.4

Christina Rosi

Adjunct Web-2

21462.42

0

0

0

21462.42

Corrine Beauvais

Gardner Adjunct II

21268.64

0

0

0

21268.64

Olivia Timothy

Sr Learning Specialist/FC538

21055.14

0

0

0

21055.14

Stephen Koumantzelis

Sr Learning Specialist/FC538

21055.14

0

0

0

21055.14

Amy West

Sr Learning Specialist/FC538

21055.14

0

0

0

21055.14

Bernard Schultz

ESOL Instructor/TRAIN

20997.61

0

0

0

20997.61

Kellie Huckins

Workforce Instructor (FC340)

20950

0

0

0

20950

Richard Surrette

Adjunct Web

20809.92

0

0

0

20809.92

Michael LaDeau

Security Guard

20678.08

0

0

0

20678.08

Kathryn Smith

Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle

20502.18

0

0

0

20502.18

Amy Scott

Adjunct Web

20280

0

0

0

20280

Kristen Kane

Gardner Adjunct II

20209

0

0

0

20209

Pamela Mason

Sr. Learning Specialist FC345

20104.94

0

0

0

20104.94

Susan Palis

Professional Tutor

20094.68

0

0

0

20094.68

Jeanne Worthington

Assistant Professor/Nursing

14452.96

0

5582.26

0

20035.22

John Pacheco

Adjunct Web-2

20027.64

0

0

0

20027.64

Janice Huff

Clinical Instructor

20015.36

0

0

0

20015.36

Geoffrey Keston

Sr Learning Specialist/FC538

19903.14

0

0

0

19903.14

Maria Fernandez

Staff Assistant/FC340

19572

0

0

0

19572

Lillyan Carey

Program Aide UBMS

19539

0

0

0

19539

Emily Vient

Academic Counselor HCOP

19154.92

0

254.78

0

19409.7

Ann Taft

Sr Learning Spec/Crit Thinking

19353.65

0

0

0

19353.65

Pamela Reilly

Clinical Instructor

19333.14

0

0

0

19333.14

Michael Pecora

Adjunct Web-2

19326.18

0

0

0

19326.18

Leah Horeanopoulos

Learning Specialist

19312

0

0

0

19312

Kristy Rigiero

Clinical Instructor

19138.2

0

0

0

19138.2

Mary Crawford

Gardner Adjunct II

19032

0

0

0

19032

Kenneth Takvorian

Adjunct Web

18732

0

0

0

18732

Josephine Amato

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

18732

0

0

0

18732

Wanda Pothier-Hill

Adjunct Web

18732

0

0

0

18732

Norman Eggert

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

18631.98

0

0

0

18631.98

Katherine Jones

Sr. Learning Specialist FC345

18449.64

0

0

0

18449.64

Paul Smith

Workforce Instructor

18427.5

0

0

0

18427.5

Susan Blain

Adjunct Web

18340.42

0

0

0

18340.42

Mark Goldstein

Adjunct Web

18337.38

0

0

0

18337.38

Alfred Leblanc

Adjunct Web

18246

0

0

0

18246

Christopher England

Buyer II

18210

0

0

0

18210

Heidi Silkey

Adjunct Web-2

17949.6

0

0

0

17949.6

Daryl Statkus

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

17880

0

0

0

17880

Ann Tata

Sr. Learning Specialist FC345

17869.33

0

0

0

17869.33

Carlee Mills

Assistant Professor

17777.88

0

0

0

17777.88

Shelby Shaw

Director of Retention

15750.05

0

1750.01

0

17500.06

Noella Laitinen

Fitness Aide

17424.75

0

0

0

17424.75

Kelly Jancaitis

Lab Instructor/DAC

17241.2

0

0

0

17241.2

Anne Radford

Clinical Instructor

17213.92

0

0

0

17213.92

Sharyn Hinman

ABE Instructor FC340

17066.12

0

0

0

17066.12

Amy Wightman

Lab Instructor

16997.12

0

0

0

16997.12

Kyle Sebring

ESOL Instructor/FC340

16927.01

0

0

0

16927.01

Marlyn Tadros

Adjunct Web

16864.38

0

0

0

16864.38

Charles Barbera

Professional Tutor

16771.45

0

0

0

16771.45

Margaret Shugrue

Professional Tutor

16756.38

0

0

0

16756.38

Katelyn O'Neil

Sr Learning Specialist

16587.61

0

0

0

16587.61

Keryn Matson

ESOL Instructor/ECE

16531.47

0

0

0

16531.47

Rudi Montoya

ESOL Instructor/Career Pathway

16226.72

0

0

0

16226.72

Amanda Susa

Clinical Instructor

15795.7

0

0

0

15795.7

Karen Rich

Fitness Aide

15771.75

0

0

0

15771.75

Susan Netishen

Cafe Assistant

15625.53

0

0

0

15625.53

Ted Mann

Adjunct Web

15606.96

0

0

0

15606.96

Michael Kowalczyk-Fisher

Adjunct Faculty/DOC

15548.37

0

0

0

15548.37

Cindy Darcy

Gardner Adjunct II

15452.44

0

0

0

15452.44

John Paajanen

Professional Tutor

15441.73

0

0

0

15441.73

Kathleen Panagiotes

Clinical Instructor

15430.8

0

0

0

15430.8

Montana Vasquez Grinnell

Evening Program Mgr Masslinks

15409.62

0

0

0

15409.62

Pamela Buckley-Ebersold

ESOL Instructor/FC340

15360.17

0

0

0

15360.17

Maci Fusi

ESOL Instructor/FC340

14875.68

0

0

0

14875.68

Gary Niall

Cafe Assistant

14858.9

0

0

0

14858.9

Robin Kacprzicki

ESOL Instructor/FC340

14552.03

0

0

0

14552.03

Justin Nelson

Financial Aid Assistant

14550.77

0

0

0

14550.77

Phyllis Hamel

Cafe Assistant

14536.78

0

0

0

14536.78

Tracy Perkins

ABE Instructor FC340

14479.86

0

0

0

14479.86

Pamela Huckaby

Staff Assistant

14462.25

0

0

0

14462.25

John Blombach

Professional Tutor

14403.74

0

0

0

14403.74

Kayla Charlonne

Professional Tutor

14140.47

0

0

0

14140.47

Angela Snyder

Academic Counselor/Visions

14068.51

0

0

0

14068.51

Susan Goldstein

Adjunct Web

14049

0

0

0

14049

Christine Melgaard

Adjunct Web

14049

0

0

0

14049

Christopher Kinney

Adjunct Web-2

14049

0

0

0

14049

Leila Jabbour

Adjunct Web-2

14049

0

0

0

14049

David Patterson

Gardner Adjunct II

14049

0

0

0

14049

Tara Doheny

Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle

14049

0

0

0

14049

John Gearan

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

14049

0

0

0

14049

Melissa Bourque-Silva

Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle

14049

0

0

0

14049

Patrice Lincoln

Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle

14049

0

0

0

14049

Michael Greenwood

Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle

14049

0

0

0

14049

Emily Smith

Adjunct Web

14033.91

0

0

0

14033.91

Melissa Goldberg

Gardner Adjunct II

13986.04

0

0

0

13986.04

Eireann Doyle

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

13986.04

0

0

0

13986.04

Lee Howard

Adjunct Web-2

13915.18

0

0

0

13915.18

Anne Rodman

ESOL Instructor/FC340

13682.7

0

0

0

13682.7

Wayne Dejnak

Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle

13656.66

0

0

0

13656.66

Suzanne Asel

Clinical Instructor

13590

0

0

0

13590

Ursula McCraney

Admissions Assistant

13548

0

0

0

13548

Sarah Green

Test Proctor

13528.88

0

0

0

13528.88

Robert Shapiro

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

13426.04

0

0

0

13426.04

Sieglinde Anderson

Gardner Adjunct II

13365.04

0

0

0

13365.04

Carmen Castellanos

Adjunct Web

13266.6

0

0

0

13266.6

Karen Wrigley

Clinical Instructor

13212.96

0

0

0

13212.96

Mary Hurley

Gardner Adjunct II

13185

0

0

0

13185

Michael Sherman

ESOL Instructor/FC340

13132.98

0

0

0

13132.98

Carole Lyman

Non Credit Instructor

13059.16

0

0

0

13059.16

Earl Warren

ABE Instructor FC340

12919.5

0

0

0

12919.5

Andrea Stanislaw

Adjunct Web-2

12876.54

0

0

0

12876.54

Rocco Mammone

HR Generalist

12626.91

0

0

0

12626.91

Rachel Allain

Clinical Instructor

12623.2

0

0

0

12623.2

David Skamarycz

Facilities/Ground Helper

12562.5

0

0

0

12562.5

Richard Gilbert

Adjunct Faculty/Leominster

12488

0

0

0

12488

Brian Roche

Lab Technician/Auto

12480

0

0

0

12480

Jennifer Glinos

Staff Assistant

12456

0

0

0

12456

Timothy Stewart

Campus Police Officer I

11131.15

198.68

671.16

415

12415.99

Kevin Ticas Reyes

Professional Tutor/Rx

12405.53

0

0

0

12405.53

Linda Jenks

Cafe Assistant

12357.04

0

0

0

12357.04

Allysia Hartley

Campus Police Officer I

11470.6

189.3

479.79

180

12319.69

Nora Lynn Holland

Clinical Instructor

12227.52

0

0

0

12227.52

Beatriz Falcon

Sr Learning Specialist/FC538

12096

0

0

0

12096

Nancy Thibodeau

Staff Assistant

12036.76

0

0

0

12036.76

Susan Meagher

Program Aide/Brewer Ctr.

11910

0

0

0

11910

Sharleen Goguen

Lifeguard

11846.25

0

0

0

11846.25

Bethany Mazarelli

Clinical Instructor

11842

0

0

0

11842

Tricia Loxton

Sr Learning Specialist/FC538

11839.14

0

0

0

11839.14

Heather Wironen

Clinical Instructor

11803.8

0

0

0

11803.8

Patrick Haverty

Adjunct Web-2

11719.92

0

0

0

11719.92

Steven Dubzinski

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

11706.4

0

0

0

11706.4

Jody Clapp

Gardner Adjunct II

11676.04

0

0

0

11676.04

Amber Eaton

Fitness Aide

11560.13

0

0

0

11560.13

Arelis Velez

Community/Outreach Counselor

11543.54

0

0

0

11543.54

Marissa Shea

Special Program Coordinator

11520

0

0

0

11520

Sharon Morrissey

Fitness Aide

11472.56

0

0

0

11472.56

Thomas Hill

Lab Assistant

11337

0

0

0

11337

Lynne Walker

Clinical Instructor

11143.52

0

0

0

11143.52

Leah Hamilton

Adjunct Web

10924.41

0

0

0

10924.41

Candy Reilly

Workforce Instructor

10865.64

0

0

0

10865.64

William Burch

Professional Tutor

10829.91

0

0

0

10829.91

Nellipher Lewis Mchenga

Clinical Instructor

10753.28

0

0

0

10753.28

Kerry Thompson

Office Assistant/ECE

10608

0

0

0

10608

Catherine Buell

Adjunct Faculty/DOC

10535

0

0

0

10535

Jacqueline Nguyen

Workforce Instructor/23001

10400

0

0

0

10400

Joshua Robichaud

Cook I

10222.32

0

0

16.88

10239.2

Leeanne Hadsel

Senior Academic Counselor

10084.84

0

0

0

10084.84

Jessica Francis

Lifeguard

10012.5

0

0

0

10012.5

Philip DeCharles Jr

Professional Tutor

9857.3

0

0

0

9857.3

Paul Bergeron

Cook II

9344.17

123.28

200.94

0

9668.39

William Coleman

Program Aide/GearUp

9664.78

0

0

0

9664.78

Narolyn Vasquez German

Program Aide/GearUp

9660

0

0

0

9660

Kelly Machunsky

ESOL Instructor/FC340

9570.14

0

0

0

9570.14

Amy Yevcak

Clinical Instructor

9406.32

0

0

0

9406.32

John Kelly

Adjunct Faculty/Leominster

9366.04

0

0

0

9366.04

Thomas Smith

Adjunct Web

9366

0

0

0

9366

Cameron Hewitt

Gardner Adjunct II

9366

0

0

0

9366

Kristin Riordon

Adjunct Web

9366

0

0

0

9366

Todd Goodwin

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

9366

0

0

0

9366

Christina Dietrich

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

9366

0

0

0

9366

John Reilly

Gardner Adjunct II

9366

0

0

0

9366

Francine Meigs

Adjunct Faculty/Leominster Cyc

9366

0

0

0

9366

Lonnie Pidel

Adjunct Faculty/Leominster

9366

0

0

0

9366

Carly Sebastian

Gardner Adjunct II

9366

0

0

0

9366

Amy Regan

Adjunct Web-2

9366

0

0

0

9366

Rosemary Solar

Comm Outreach Counselor/EOC

9308.6

0

0

0

9308.6

Kayla Baez

Clinical Instructor

9244.4

0

0

0

9244.4

Christina Sutcliffe

Gardner Adjunct II

8973.79

0

0

0

8973.79

Shelby Gauthier

ABE Instructor FC340

8809.23

0

0

0

8809.23

Lynn Cormier-Sayarath

Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus

8790

0

0

0

8790

Gretchen DiGeronimo

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

8790

0

0

0

8790

Elissa Chase

Adjunct Web

8790

0

0

0

8790

Theresa Gleason

Adjunct Web

8790

0

0

0

8790

Gary Childs

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

8728.83

0

0

0

8728.83

Deborah Fukuda

Sr. Learning Specialist FC538

8640

0

0

0

8640

Cynthia Faulkner

Sr. Learning Specialist FC538

8640

0

0

0

8640

Madison Lashua

Fitness Aide

8631.01

0

0

0

8631.01

Sean Ryder

Academic Support Ser.Mgmt.Asst

8593.5

0

0

0

8593.5

Max Zbikowski

Lifeguard

8550

0

0

0

8550

Kelly Calamari

Non-Credit Instructor

8500

0

0

0

8500

Abbie Takvorian

STEM Starter Academy Mentor

8470.93

0

0

0

8470.93

Laura Sanders

Gardner Adjunct II

8430

0

0

0

8430

Erika Kirby

ESOL Instructor/FC340

8428.8

0

0

0

8428.8

Irma Gibson-Hall

Adjunct Web-2

8423.64

0

0

0

8423.64

Katherine Crespo

Adjunct Web

8423.64

0

0

0

8423.64

Sally Goodhile

Gardner Adjunct II

8414

0

0

0

8414

Heidi Vorce

Workforce Instructor/23001

8400

0

0

0

8400

Kylie Rolston

Coordinator College Graphics

8275.69

0

0

0

8275.69

Cole Shattuck

Fitness Aide

8270.44

0

0

0

8270.44

Timothy Shea

Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus

8250.04

0

0

0

8250.04

Mary-Elizabeth Maynard

Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus

8250.04

0

0

0

8250.04

Judy Welch

Sr Learning Spec/Crit Thinking

7479

0

739.04

0

8218.04

Maribel Fournier

Adjunct Web-2

8057.4

0

0

0

8057.4

SaraAnn Morin

Academic Counselor/Visions

8014.08

0

0

0

8014.08

Cynthia Sullivan

Workforce Instructor

8000

0

0

0

8000

Adriana Arcila Rojas

Adjunct Web

7995

0

0

0

7995

Patrick Sullivan

Adjunct Web

7907.8

0

0

0

7907.8

Diana Ringer

Lifeguard

7882.5

0

0

0

7882.5

Llanet Montoya

ESOL Instructor/Career Pathway

7746.72

0

0

0

7746.72

Jarrod Roberts

Gardner Adjunct II

7746.04

0

0

0

7746.04

Rya Bennett

Clinical Instructor

7716.4

0

0

0

7716.4

John Parker

Gardner Adjunct II

7660.33

0

0

0

7660.33

Joanne Fay

PTA Laboratory Assistant

7610.7

0

0

0

7610.7

Kevin Nivala

Adjunct Web-2

7586.82

0

0

0

7586.82

Jianelis Delgado

Program Aide/ETS 22523

7528.5

0

0

0

7528.5

Bailey Brewster

Sr. Learning Specialist FC538

7488

0

0

0

7488

Bethany DeLollis

Sr. Learning Specialist FC538

7488

0

0

0

7488

Stephanie West

Sr. Learning Specialist FC538

7488

0

0

0

7488

Jessica Luong

Group Exercise

7172.35

0

0

0

7172.35

Jennifer Davis

Gardner Adjunct II

7043.04

0

0

0

7043.04

Pamela Rose

Lecturer

7032

0

0

0

7032

Jennifer Ramirez

Clinical Instructor

6963.12

0

0

0

6963.12

Jennifer Targett

Adjunct Web

6958.56

0

0

0

6958.56

Lorna Rouleau

Professional Tutor/Rx

6746.83

0

0

0

6746.83

Sky Green

Fitness Aide

6730.5

0

0

0

6730.5

Stephanie Kennelly

Clerk IV

6705.02

0

0

0

6705.02

Kathleen Wylie

Staff Assistant/Visions

6667.2

0

0

0

6667.2

Linda Bolduc

Adjunct Web-2

6633.3

0

0

0

6633.3

Lynne Zarozinski

Fitness Aide

6528.75

0

0

0

6528.75

Christa Pineda

Group Exercise

6502.5

0

0

0

6502.5

Karin Bump

Group Exercise

6400.5

0

0

0

6400.5

Theresa Steele

Clinical Instructor

6393.04

0

0

0

6393.04

Mary Alpaugh

Sr Learning Specialist/FC538

6336

0

0

0

6336

Aldo Bianco

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

6244

0

0

0

6244

Deborah Siplas

Clinical Instructor

6157.12

0

0

0

6157.12

Judith Burgess

Sr. Learning Specialist FC345

6144

0

0

0

6144

Hali Carter Egan

Lifeguard

6000

0

0

0

6000

Emily Killmer

Professional Tutor

5904

0

0

0

5904

Katherine Soal

Adjunct Faculty/Burbank Cycle

5894

0

0

0

5894

Bonnie Marabello

Lifeguard

5827.5

0

0

0

5827.5

Charlotte Newell

Gardner Adjunct II

5795.61

0

0

0

5795.61

Stacy O'Day

Sr. Learning Specialist FC345

5760

0

0

0

5760

Marcy Beaupre

Sr. Learning Specialist FC345

5760

0

0

0

5760

David Twiss

Theatre Staff

5700

0

0

0

5700

Stacey-Rae Panageotes

Group Exercise

5673.75

0

0

0

5673.75

Tracie Pouliot

Gardner Adjunct II

5500

0

0

0

5500

Nicholas Kakalecz

Professional Tutor

5393.82

0

0

0

5393.82

James Deveau

Lifeguard

5377.5

0

0

0

5377.5

Mandie Sullivan-Flynn

Lifeguard

5325

0

0

0

5325

Ana Olivar

Clinical Instructor

5224.88

0

0

0

5224.88

Kathleen Derzius

Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle

5072.3

0

0

0

5072.3

Eliza Vello

Lifeguard

5018.06

0

0

0

5018.06

Katrina Baer

Theatre Staff

5000

0

0

0

5000

Stephanie Seifert

Instructor Summer Academic Adv

4900

0

0

0

4900

Brian Army

Professional Tutor

4892.55

0

0

0

4892.55

Kaitlyn Geise

Workforce Instructor

4800

0

0

0

4800

Michael Hurley

Instructor Adv Manuf/RENEW

4750

0

0

0

4750

Laura Ambrozy

Gardner Adjunct II

4683

0

0

0

4683

Anne Goewey

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

4683

0

0

0

4683

Yvonne Andrews

Adjunct FacultyGardner Cycle

4683

0

0

0

4683

Donna Fiore

Adjunct Faculty/Leominster

4683

0

0

0

4683

Mackinsey LeBlanc

Fitness Aide

4656

0

0

0

4656

Kaitrin O'Rourke

Instructor Summer Academic Adv

4587.5

0

0

0

4587.5

Giovanni Toledo

Program Aide/Food for Thought

4536

0

0

0

4536

Fiona St. Pierre

Gardner Adjunct II

4492

0

0

0

4492

Kevin Curran

Lifeguard

4482.94

0

0

0

4482.94

Mallory Griczika

Lifeguard

4481.25

0

0

0

4481.25

Charles Wiley

Fitness Aide

4425

0

0

0

4425

Joanne Caidor

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

4395.04

0

0

0

4395.04

Elizabeth Fiedler

Gardner Adjunct II

4395.04

0

0

0

4395.04

Catherine Goguen

Gardner Adjunct II

4395

0

0

0

4395

Bethany Rappleyea

Gardner Adjunct II

4395

0

0

0

4395

Joyce Conlon

Gardner Adjunct II

4395

0

0

0

4395

James Monette

Adjunct Faculty/Leominster

4395

0

0

0

4395

Peter Kaufmann

Adjunct Faculty/Auto

4395

0

0

0

4395

Sarah Janssens

Fitness Aide

4391.25

0

0

0

4391.25

Angela Boynton

Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle

4375.36

0

0

0

4375.36

Diane Cushing

Group Exercise

4360.5

0

0

0

4360.5

Nicholas Lutz

Studio Assistant

4353.75

0

0

0

4353.75

Sara Curran

Lifeguard

4338.75

0

0

0

4338.75

Judd Olshan

Lifeguard

4312.5

0

0

0

4312.5

Jennifer Snow

Professional TutorSUCCESS

4304

0

0

0

4304

Brady Burpee

Fitness Aide

4155.94

0

0

0

4155.94

Thomas Duggan

Non Credit Instructor/UBMS

4095

0

0

0

4095

Matthew Bernard

Residential Assistant (UBMS)

4080

0

0

0

4080

K-La Vazquez

Residential Assistant (UBMS)

4080

0

0

0

4080

Dorothy Bui

Residential Assistant (UBMS)

4080

0

0

0

4080

Bernard Joseph

Residential Assistant (UBMS)

4080

0

0

0

4080

Rachel Groenhout

Adjunct Web

4063.68

0

0

0

4063.68

Dominic Miranda

Professional Tutor

4032

0

0

0

4032

Christopher Previte

Adjunct Web-2

3906.56

0

0

0

3906.56

Xolchit Polanco-Roman

Lab Instructor/DHY

3900

0

0

0

3900

Gabrielle Holland

Outreach Specialist

3880

0

0

0

3880

Cassandra Leclerc

Gardner Adjunct II

3873

0

0

0

3873

Sean Romanski

Adjunct Faculty/Leominster

3873

0

0

0

3873

Christina Cronin

Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus

3873

0

0

0

3873

Margaret Delano

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

3871

0

0

0

3871

Sherry Rickan

Clinical Instructor

3815.68

0

0

0

3815.68

Kimberly Schoonmaker

Fitness Aide

3791.25

0

0

0

3791.25

Jane Greenleaf Cheney

Lifeguard

3750

0

0

0

3750

Samuel Gagnon

Theatre Staff

3722.5

0

0

0

3722.5

Dawna Ross

Theatre Staff

3700

0

0

0

3700

David Gordon

Non Credit Instructor

3680

0

0

0

3680

Jarrod Tshudy

Instructor Summer Academic Adv

3650

0

0

0

3650

Danielle Riach

Group Exercise

3638.25

0

0

0

3638.25

Karen Beaton

Clinical Instructor

3598.88

0

0

0

3598.88

Claire Hefti

Outreach Specialist

3565

0

0

0

3565

Brian Burpee

Fitness Aide

3541.5

0

0

0

3541.5

Kathleen Rowe

Water Safety Exercise

3418.88

0

0

0

3418.88

Joseph Provost

Sr Learning Spec

3113.66

0

256.7

0

3370.36

Courtney Burns

Professional Tutor/HCOP

3352.96

0

0

0

3352.96

Sean Kyle

Theatre Staff

3200

0

0

0

3200

Jessica Boutell

Adjunct Web

3114.6

0

0

0

3114.6

Ruddy De La Rosa

Professional Tutor

3017.74

0

0

0

3017.74

Elizabeth West

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

2930

0

0

0

2930

Callum MacDuffie

Clinical Instructor

2922.3

0

0

0

2922.3

Maria Plummer

Staff Assistant/Visions

2912

0

0

0

2912

Maria Leger

Counselor Summer Adventures

2810

0

0

0

2810

Edwina Polanco

Outreach Specialist

2715

0

0

0

2715

Maria Vazquez

Comm Outreach CounselorShanno

2703.83

0

0

0

2703.83

Kimberly Soel

Theatre Staff

2700

0

0

0

2700

Coralie Sainvil

Fitness Aide

2677.5

0

0

0

2677.5

Alexandra Conlon

Instructor Summer Academic Adv

2625

0

0

0

2625

Stewart Swain

Fitness Aide

2553.75

0

0

0

2553.75

Cindy Montilla

Med Assisting Lab Assistant

2512

0

0

0

2512

Craig Cormier

Theatre Staff

2500

0

0

0

2500

Mark Bowers

Lifeguard

2475

0

0

0

2475

Madisyn McDonald

Fitness Aide

2452.5

0

0

0

2452.5

Jesus Puerta Lopez

Professional Tutor

2423.38

0

0

0

2423.38

Mary Ann Allen

Theatre Staff

2400

0

0

0

2400

Tyler Schwabe

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

2360.75

0

0

0

2360.75

Sarah Kipp

Learning Specialist

2346.59

0

0

0

2346.59

Alison Hall

Theatre Staff

2300

0

0

0

2300

Gerald Padilla

MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf

2275

0

0

0

2275

Melanie Wittmier

Group Exercise

2218.5

0

0

0

2218.5

Katherine Sheridan

Theatre Staff

2200

0

0

0

2200

Joy Rose

Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle

2187.68

0

0

0

2187.68

Laura Constantinescu

Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus

2168

0

0

0

2168

Vicki Cartee

Cafe Assistant

2135.13

0

0

0

2135.13

Ellen Brooks

Lifeguard

2096.25

0

0

0

2096.25

Aloura Smith

Theatre Staff

2060

0

0

0

2060

John Leslie

Theatre Staff

2000

0

0

0

2000

Terrie Hyde

Theatre Staff

2000

0

0

0

2000

Lorien Corbelletti

Theatre Staff

2000

0

0

0

2000

Joel Seger

Theatre Staff

2000

0

0

0

2000

Jillian Whitney

Instructor Summer Academic Adv

2000

0

0

0

2000

Daniel Berry

Fitness Aide

1943.63

0

0

0

1943.63

Laura Gull

Adjunct Faculty/Gardner

1910

0

0

0

1910

Lorenzo Sordoni

Paramedic Helper/Gardner

1875

0

0

0

1875

Colleen Hirons

Test Proctor

1849.5

0

0

0

1849.5

Olivia Brobeck

Group Exercise

1848.75

0

0

0

1848.75

Bryan Landgren

Theatre Staff

1800

0

0

0

1800

Amanda Lawton

Instructor Summer Academic Adv

1800

0

0

0

1800

Michelle Heffner

Instructor Summer Academic Adv

1800

0

0

0

1800

Alana Popp

Paraprofessional Tutor

1792.5

0

0

0

1792.5

Lukas Paine

Fitness Aide

1788.75

0

0

0

1788.75

Ashley Whitney

Clerk IV

1734.05

1.88

0

0

1735.93

Evelyn Haley

Fitness Aide

1638.75

0

0

0

1638.75

Drew Sumner

Fitness Aide

1582.5

0

0

0

1582.5

Mary Beth Carpenterr

Lecturer

1567.5

0

0

0

1567.5

Elizabeth Bond

Group Exercise

1523.63

0

0

0

1523.63

Raquel Ramirez

Professional TutorRx

1440

0

0

0

1440

Derrick Graham

Personal Trainer

1402.75

0

0

0

1402.75

Stacey Lipkin

PTA Laboratory Assistant

1366.44

0

0

0

1366.44

Derek Skapars

Non-Credit Instructor

1350

0

0

0

1350

Sherry Charland-Gallant

Group Exercise

1300.5

0

0

0

1300.5

Jamie Tessitore

MAS Lab Assistant

1287.19

0

0

0

1287.19

Tyler Robar

Studio Assistant

1275

0

0

0

1275

Jacquelyn Wyatt

Instructor Summer Academic Adv

1200

0

0

0

1200

Lynne Dumais

Instructor Summer Academic Adv

1200

0

0

0

1200

Karen Brown

Group Exercise

1173

0

0

0

1173

Rylee Litchfield

Workforce Instructor

1120

0

0

0

1120

Paige Newsham

Non-Credit Instructor

1120

0

0

0

1120

Jean Merriam

Sr. Learning Specialist

1111.08

0

0

0

1111.08

Courtney Ruble

Counselor Summer Adventures

1100

0

0

0

1100

Kevin Apolinario

Workforce InstructorSCCG

1100

0

0

0

1100

Laura Moran

Professional Tutor

1080.7

0

0

0

1080.7

Theresa Sarrette

Professional Tutor

984.53

0

0

0

984.53

Michael Ross

Theatre Staff

900

0

0

0

900

Jill Markley

MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf

875

0

0

0

875

Laurynn Bedard

Professional Tutor

872.86

0

0

0

872.86

Lee Doyle

Figure Model

869

0

0

0

869

Lacy Gonzalez

Education Training Board Se

868.09

0

0

0

868.09

Michelle Caissey

Theatre Staff

800

0

0

0

800

David Prescott

Theatre Staff

800

0

0

0

800

Timothy Smith

Theatre Staff

800

0

0

0

800

Miranda Smith

Staff AssistantVisions

776

0

0

0

776

Julianne Jones

Figure Model

755.48

0

0

0

755.48

Helkiah Tinkham

Instructor Summer Academic Adv

720

0

0

0

720

Lars Henke

Sr. Learning Specialist

692.74

0

0

0

692.74

Emily Murphy

Lifeguard

652.5

0

0

0

652.5

Chantal Froystein

Group Exercise

634.5

0

0

0

634.5

Scott Murphy

Non-Credit Instructor

600

0

0

0

600

James Doughty

Video Editor

558.75

0

0

0

558.75

Claire Higgins

Lifeguard

558.75

0

0

0

558.75

William Howard

Workforce Instructor

540

0

0

0

540

Benjamin Gosselin

MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf

525

0

0

0

525

Emma Gosselin

MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf

525

0

0

0

525

Diego Rozo

MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf

525

0

0

0

525

Savannah Pineda

MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf

525

0

0

0

525

Lauren Laperriere

Group Exercise

522.75

0

0

0

522.75

Donald Branagan

Figure Model

517

0

0

0

517

Nicholas Babin

MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf

500

0

0

0

500

Julie Bouchard

Non-Credit Instructor

480

0

0

0

480

Karen Keenan

Non-Credit Instructor/HCOP

480

0

0

0

480

Nigel Battye

Portrait Model

451

0

0

0

451

Jim Zebrowski

Instructor Summer Academic Adv

448

0

0

0

448

Kelly Keena

Fitness Aide

427.5

0

0

0

427.5

Beshoy Lawindy

Professional TutorRx

422.48

0

0

0

422.48

Mary Newton

Sr. Learning Specialist

403.15

0

0

0

403.15

Evan Schakenbach

Video Editor

390

0

0

0

390

Katie Blair

Clinical Instructor

382

0

0

0

382

Samuel Johnson

EMT Helper/Gardner/3100

360

0

0

0

360

Susan Blake

Adjunct Web

336.21

0

0

0

336.21

Joseph Bernardini

Support Staff EMTParamedic

330

0

0

0

330

Therese Packard

Non Credit Instructor

330

0

0

0

330

Mary Roth

Professional TutorsVisions

299.17

0

0

0

299.17

Michael Gemelli

Program AideDHE Early College

292.88

0

0

0

292.88

Alexandra Stech

PTA Lab Assistant

272

0

0

0

272

Kelly-Anne Harewood

Workforce Instructor

270

0

0

0

270

Kyle Daniels

Support Staff EMTParamedic

250

0

0

0

250

Cameron Alden

Lifeguard

236.25

0

0

0

236.25

Sarah Adams

Professional Tutor

235.97

0

0

0

235.97

Brendan Hurley

Support Staff EMTParamedic

210

0

0

0

210

Janet Providakes

Professional Tutor

207.21

0

0

0

207.21

Madeline Monahan

Academic CounselorAT

203.83

0

0

0

203.83

David Dion

Professional Tutor

195.95

0

0

0

195.95

Timothy Newton

Professional Tutor

183.69

0

0

0

183.69

Jacqueline Cao

Senior Admissions Counselor

180.18

0

0

0

180.18

Del Gadd

Non-Credit Instructor

180

0

0

0

180

Amy Simmons

Figure Model

176

0

0

0

176

Timothy Toth

Paramedic Helper/Gardner

170

0

0

0

170

Paula Lashua-Brisbois

Group Exercise

165.75

0

0

0

165.75

Jennifer Fortunato

Non Credit Instructor

135

0

0

0

135

Angela Belliveau

Group Exercise

127.5

0

0

0

127.5

Cassandra Bergeron

Personal Trainer

126.8

0

0

0

126.8

Adrienne Mercier

Fitness Aide

103.31

0

0

0

103.31

Mary Cadle

ESOL InstructorFC340

90.09

0

0

0

90.09

Monica Kwan

Professional Tutor

88

0

0

0

88

Roseann Bartok

Professional TutorHCOP

63.81

0

0

0

63.81

Benjamin Tucker

Water Safety Exercise

60

0

0

0

60

Mays Asfari

MAS Lab Assistant

41.86

0

0

0

41.86

Felipe Payan

Sr Learning SpecialistFC538

35.46

0

0

0

35.46

Diane Bouvier

Professional Tutor

30.03

0

0

0

30.03

Mallory Dutton

Professional Tutor

27.03

0

0

0

27.03

Cydney Armstrong

Professional Tutor

16.89

0

0

0

16.89

Jane Flagg

Academic CounselorAT

16.52

0

0

0

16.52

Phillip Stan

Professional Tutor

13.51

0

0

0

13.51

Sofia Villa-Aguilar

Professional Tutor

7.6

0

0

0

7.6

Nicole Richard

Professional Tutor

5.63

0

0

0

5.63

