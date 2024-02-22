Mount Wachusett Community College employee salaries for 2023

Here are the salaries of all 869 Mount Wachusett Community College employees in fiscal 2023, which totaled $32,645,8793.

Employee Job Title Base Pay Overtime Pay Leave Buy Back Other Pay Total Earnings James Vander Hooven President 218969.19 0 0 0 218969.19 LeaAnn Scales Vice President/Enroll&Publ Affairs 119724.56 0 50229.29 35779.76 205733.61 Sandra Quaye VP/Finance & Administration 192183.65 0 0 0 192183.65 Eric Almeida Professor/Automotive 160527.5 0 0 2477.3 163004.8 Heather Conn Professor 157073.63 0 0 2115.79 159189.42 John Eisler Interim VP Academic affairs 155824.55 0 0 0 155824.55 Meghan Picone Professor/Nursing 145746.59 0 0 2594.73 148341.32 Adam Duggan Vice President 147676.88 0 0 0 147676.88 Carrie Arnold Professor/Biology 145203 0 0 1000 146203 Peter Sennett Vice President/HR & AA 145436.33 0 0 0 145436.33 Daniel Horlander Executive Director ITS 142584.62 0 0 0 142584.62 Marcia Rosbury-Henne Associate Vice President 142584.62 0 0 0 142584.62 Jason Zelesky Vice President 142584.59 0 0 0 142584.59 Stephanie Williams Chief Diversity Executive 142584.57 0 0 0 142584.57 James Korman Professor 140922.65 0 0 1243.3 142165.95 Gail Steele Professor/Theatre 137447.69 0 0 4409.4 141857.09 Margaret Jaillet Dean of Health Sciences 64427.66 0 39968.44 35895.38 140291.48 Judy Fredette Professor 135473.37 0 0 2128.53 137601.9 Maureen Provost Professor 136327.01 0 0 1049.39 137376.4 Festus Kiprono Associate Professor/Math 132499.38 0 0 1000 133499.38 Lisa Naze Associate Professor/Biology 132006.61 0 0 1000 133006.61 Julie Capozzi Professor 130925.39 0 0 1502.83 132428.22 Carla Zottoli Executive Director/Dev&Foundat 129853.84 0 0 0 129853.84 Heather Layton Executive Director R & S I Dev 129853.78 0 0 0 129853.78 Arthur Collins Director/Media Services 129694.08 0 0 0 129694.08 Laurie Occhipinti Dean/Liberal Art Hum Comm&Educ 128197.35 0 0 0 128197.35 Kimberly Shea Dean 128097.76 0 0 0 128097.76 Edward Mullen Director of Enterprise Systems 128027.91 0 0 0 128027.91 Kathleen McGinn Professor 71408.57 0 28579.85 27468.3 127456.72 William Lefrancois Professor 122897.37 0 0 1253.73 124151.1 Glen Fox Director Maintenace& Mech Syst 123750.01 0 0 0 123750.01 Daniel Soucy Professor 121911.66 0 0 1200 123111.66 Kelley Martell Assistant Professor/Allied Hea 118975.15 0 0 1000 119975.15 Jacqueline Shakar Professor 116622.34 0 0 3249.89 119872.23 Melissa Sargent Dean 119285.04 0 0 0 119285.04 Heather Ruland Director Student Financial Svc 118938.06 0 0 0 118938.06 Heidi Swift Comptroller 118426.71 0 0 0 118426.71 Fagan Forhan Dean K-12 Partnershop Civic en 118022.57 0 0 0 118022.57 Collene Thaxton Associate Professor/LPN 115176.69 0 0 1972.1 117148.79 Emily Turner Instructor 116626.52 0 0 0 116626.52 Melissa Croteau Chief/Public Safety & Security 115795.21 0 0 0 115795.21 Michelle Smith Associate Professor 112008.38 0 0 2129.27 114137.65 Joyce Miller Professor/Art 111018.96 0 0 2403.02 113421.98 Rosanne Morel Professor/Early Childhood Educ 67919.42 0 30522.97 13849.2 112291.59 Robert Koch Assistant Dean Collaborative 110938.47 0 0 0 110938.47 Lara Dowland Professor/Biotechnology 109064.71 0 0 1057.89 110122.6 Patricia Meza Professor/Nursing 108574.04 0 0 1367.64 109941.68 Candace Shivers Associate Professor/Human Serv 108655.89 0 0 1036.43 109692.32 Paula Pitkiewicz Professor/English 108165.4 0 0 1367.64 109533.04 Gaurav Khanna Director/Trio SSS Programs 109531.49 0 0 0 109531.49 Kim Colangelo Director Of Learning & Technol 109327.82 0 0 0 109327.82 Therese Manseau Senior Programmer/Analyst 108338.55 0 0 0 108338.55 Peter Olszak Professor/Math/Physics 106424.41 0 0 1819.19 108243.6 Cynthia Cadoret Director/Dental Education Prog 106792.62 0 0 0 106792.62 James Halkola Campus Police Officer III 81649.57 24525.18 0 447.79 106622.54 Sheila Murphy Professor/Human Services/Psych 104728.96 0 0 1202.85 105931.81 James Miller Senior Network Engineer 104116.23 0 0 0 104116.23 Zachary Buscher Associate Professor 102932.85 0 0 1000 103932.85 Tiffany Parker Executive Director 103883.1 0 0 0 103883.1 Colleen Clark Executive Director 103883.1 0 0 0 103883.1 Kerrie Griffin Assistant Professor/Psychology 102467.11 0 0 0 102467.11 Michelle Nicholson Director/Ctr Civ Learn&ComEnga 101301.09 0 0 0 101301.09 Ellen Pratt Coordinator Library Services 99181.73 0 0 1244.84 100426.57 Michelle Valois Professor/English-Gen Studies 98796 0 0 1135.4 99931.4 Greta Guilbault Senior Progammer Analyst 99809.19 0 0 0 99809.19 Sabine Dupoux Assistant Dean of Student serv 99407.46 0 0 0 99407.46 Leslie Cullen Associate Professor/CGD 98144.05 0 0 1163.85 99307.9 Donna Bouchard Director/Payroll&Benefits 97985.7 0 0 0 97985.7 John Little Professor 96622.68 0 0 1000 97622.68 Jeffery Thompson Associate Professor 96087.82 0 0 1000 97087.82 Christopher Chouinard EDP Systems Analyst II 94096.57 2027.18 0 0 96123.75 Megan Warfield Registrar 95530.93 0 0 0 95530.93 John Pignataro Assistant Professor/Auto Tech 95524.45 0 0 0 95524.45 Jo-Ann Meagher Exec Asst to the President 94979.64 0 0 0 94979.64 Jody Lemoi Budget Coord & Sr Fin Analyst 94207.68 0 0 0 94207.68 Jennifer Whitehead Instructor/Nursing 93898.28 0 0 0 93898.28 Amanda Henrichs Director 93511.04 0 21.1 0 93532.14 Nicholas Cochrane Associate Professor 91507.95 0 0 1000 92507.95 Jodi Meagher Assistant Comptroller 91661.52 0 0 0 91661.52 Elizabeth Austin Director HR & Compliance 91661.52 0 0 0 91661.52 Stephanie England Director/Marketing 91109.53 0 0 0 91109.53 Jennifer Welch Senior Special Programs Coord. 89978.79 0 0 1061.99 91040.78 Tina Wilson Professor/CIS 89557.91 0 0 1144.55 90702.46 Susan Cullinane Coordinator of Financial Aid 87732 1857.7 0 1000 90589.7 Jose Mangual Academic Coordinator 88573.28 597.82 0 1167.39 90338.49 Lorie Donahue Professor/English 88679.59 0 0 1202.85 89882.44 George Locascio Assistant Professor/Natural Re 89185.73 0 0 0 89185.73 Tara Novak Director of Veterinary Tech 88606.24 0 0 0 88606.24 Denise Bolduc Accountant IV 88448.36 0 0 0 88448.36 Veronica Guay Dean/Math Science Engineering 61478.65 0 26830.47 0 88309.12 Lauren Mountain Director/UWYV 88300.55 0 0 0 88300.55 Ramon Gonzalez Senior Director College Access 87517.65 0 0 0 87517.65 Jeffrey Boisseau Director Technical Theatre 87101.33 0 0 0 87101.33 Kimberly Kayser Academic Counselor 86071.51 0 0 1000 87071.51 Elmer Eubanks-Archbold Professor/Business 85814.66 0 0 1000 86814.66 Jessica Kuskey Associate Professor/English 85672.62 0 0 1000 86672.62 Annmarie Dumont Staff Associate 86569.24 0 0 0 86569.24 Marcus Williams Admissions Coordinator 85452.61 0 0 1000 86452.61 John Bergeron Building Maintenance Supv II 84383.64 0 0 1748.75 86132.39 Kristine Asselin Grants Writer 84242.58 0 0 1069.53 85312.11 Alan Cumming Forester 79996.53 4431.33 0 678.75 85106.61 Amy Moury Academic Counselor/Retention 85100.83 0 0 0 85100.83 Sharmese Gunn Academic Counselor 80559.34 3380.12 0 1070.54 85010 Thomas Linehan Associate Professor 84002.32 0 0 1000 85002.32 Dawn Babineau Academic Counselor 83900.75 0 0 1000 84900.75 Ana Gaillat Sr Vice President 84869.24 0 0 0 84869.24 Sharon Rivers Coordinator Transfer Affairs 83432.41 0 0 1000 84432.41 Kristi Bruwer Senior Special Programs Coord. 83090 0 0 1000 84090 Sara Vettese Director/Early College & Dual 83331.87 0 0 0 83331.87 Norman Boudreau Utility Plant Operator 79996.56 3073.84 0 95 83165.4 Julie Sallet Coord. Returning Adults Center 75139.28 0 7971.34 0 83110.62 Venusa Toomey Associate Professor 81768.62 0 0 1000 82768.62 Kijah Gordon Director Workforce Access & Ed 82685.73 0 0 0 82685.73 Donald Tourigny Utility Plant Operator 79996.58 2255.62 0 9.5 82261.7 Jason Brunelle Utility Plant Operator 79996.58 2170.08 0 84.5 82251.16 Shawn LaRoche Senior Research Analyst 82091.13 0 0 0 82091.13 Kiel Szivos Coord. Of Career Planning 81013.38 0 0 1000 82013.38 Danielle LaPlante Accountant IV 81816.4 0 0 0 81816.4 Jonie Latimer-Brady Director ECE Career Pathway 81457.27 0 0 0 81457.27 Catherine Grantz Senior PR&Benefit Specialist 81139.43 0 0 0 81139.43 David Thibault-Munoz Academic Counselor 79680.74 0 0 1044.26 80725 Maxwell Sumner Campus Police Officer I 66053.1 13598.24 0 1067.12 80718.46 Monica Yesmentes Accountant III 79996.56 0 0 0 79996.56 Theresa Kacian Academic Coordinator 78908.73 0 0 1075.23 79983.96 Nicholas Colello Director Adult Ed & Training 79885.28 0 0 0 79885.28 Elaine Murray Academic Counselor 78411.56 428.58 0 1027.95 79868.09 Virginia Heroux Associate Professor/Dental Hyg 78783.08 0 0 1000 79783.08 Jason Snoonian Director Fitness and Wellness 79363.97 0 0 0 79363.97 Holly Kreidler-Phaneuf Academic Coordinator 77894.15 0 0 1097.25 78991.4 Jesse Connor Assistant Professor 78977.75 0 0 0 78977.75 Sara Williams Associate Director Of Advising 78569.18 0 0 0 78569.18 Magnus Carlberg Executive Director WBI 78092.27 0 0 0 78092.27 Cheryl Oliveri Project Manager R & D Strategi 77912.26 0 0 0 77912.26 Ann Reynolds Academic Counselor 76886.43 0 0 1000 77886.43 John Sirois Assistant Professor/Chemistry 77805.16 0 0 0 77805.16 Shelby Bourisk Senior Special Programs Coord. 77237.31 0 0 0 77237.31 Ellen McCracken Associate Professor/DHY 76225.78 0 0 1000 77225.78 Otoniel Bolanos-Vargas Associate Professor 75797.19 0 0 1200 76997.19 Eric Johnson Enrollment Data Manager 76909.76 0 0 0 76909.76 Leonard Charbonneau Motor Equipment Mechanic IV 72045.13 4211.92 0 476.26 76733.31 Betsy Johnston SR Learning Specialist 76723.48 0 0 0 76723.48 Sarah Bolden Administrative Assistant II 70220.46 10.32 0 6355.19 76585.97 Marianne Stoy Administrative Assistant II 76575.53 0 0 0 76575.53 Tressa Stazinski Director of Correctional Prg 76475.81 0 0 0 76475.81 Ralph Hogan Assistant Director of Grants 76384.59 0 0 0 76384.59 Denise Whitney Administrative Assistant II 76023.41 0 0 0 76023.41 Joyce Cormier Administrative Assistant II 76023.4 0 0 0 76023.4 Donald Giardino Building Maintenance Supv I 76023.36 0 0 0 76023.36 Luz Lopez Administrative Assistant II 75596.79 0 0 0 75596.79 Raeanne O'Sullivan Accountant III 75381.57 0 0 0 75381.57 Robert Mayer Director/Veteran's Affairs 75315.21 0 0 0 75315.21 Kathleen Matson Director Student Life 75315.18 0 0 0 75315.18 Matthew Raymond Coordinator Library Services 75256.5 0 0 0 75256.5 Joyce Kirkwood Campus Police Officer I 64591.85 10392.34 0 252.75 75236.94 Laurie Snoonian Staff Associate 75176.13 0 0 0 75176.13 Chrystal Voorheis Administrative Assistant II 74902.17 29.07 0 0 74931.24 Claudia Plasse Assistant Professor/Media Arts 73867.01 0 0 1000 74867.01 Heidi Wharton Coord. Returning Adults Center 73812.93 0 0 1018.62 74831.55 Brett Moulton System Support Specialist 74795.83 0 0 0 74795.83 Nadia Abdulmagid Sr Learning Specialist 74794.86 0 0 0 74794.86 Michael Oduro Campus Police Officer I 65240.71 7911.18 0 1512.06 74663.95 Leanne Paradiso Sr Learning Spec/Crit Thinking 74652.14 0 0 0 74652.14 Herby Louis Sr Learning Specialist 74391.82 0 0 0 74391.82 Lisa Stejskal Assistant Dean 74342.34 0 0 0 74342.34 Sarah Pingeton Transfer Counselor 73306.44 0 0 1000 74306.44 Meghan Severance Coord. Returning Adults Center 73202.59 0 0 1000 74202.59 Daniel Donovan Professor/CIS 42540.9 0 31472.13 0 74013.03 Lynn Valeri Assistant Professor Nursing 73966.27 0 0 0 73966.27 Sarah Savoie Administrative Assistant II 68899.01 4839.09 0 0 73738.1 Stefanae Bowen Academic Counselor 72400.66 0 0 1000 73400.66 Catherine Pina-McPartland Coord. Returning Adults Center 73151.52 0 0 0 73151.52 Valerie LaPorte Director/N.Central Career Oppo 73140.96 0 0 0 73140.96 Robin Dow Coord of student support 72815.64 0 0 0 72815.64 Amy LaBarge Coordinator Disability Srvs 67465.9 0 5339.89 0 72805.79 Amanda Clark Sr Learning Spec/Crit Thinking 72724.48 0 0 0 72724.48 Karen McCabe Coord. Returning Adults Center 72715.88 0 0 0 72715.88 Gloria Correa Program Manager 72653.69 0 0 0 72653.69 Sara Macaloney Career Development Counselor 72572.32 0 0 0 72572.32 Stephanie Chancey Learn. Specialist Diabil. Srvs 72416.55 0 0 0 72416.55 Nijole Carignan Assistant Director/Mktg & Comm 72316.29 0 0 0 72316.29 Richard Skinner Senior Staff Associate 72302.68 0 0 0 72302.68 Alondra Pichardo Rosario Academic Counselor 72297.16 0 0 0 72297.16 Deborah Holland Administrative Assistant I 72175.15 0 0 0 72175.15 Robyn Butterfield Associate Director of Fin Aid 72116.46 0 0 0 72116.46 Jennifer Crandall Laboratory Techncian II 72015.14 0 0 0 72015.14 Lori Adams Reproduction Service Superv 71345.99 510.18 0 0 71856.17 Thomas Valletta Associate Professor/Math 70491.13 0 0 1000 71491.13 Linda Scullane Academic Counselor 71463.04 0 0 0 71463.04 Michelle Contey Academic Coordinator/Satellite 70385.72 0 0 1000 71385.72 Carla Morrissey Librarian I 71362.96 0 0 0 71362.96 Kyle LeGrand Assistant Manager/Dining Servi 71182.22 0 0 0 71182.22 Tracey Betts-Sarefield Academic Counselor 71076.32 0 0 0 71076.32 Kara Roche Associate Professor/English 69644.04 0 0 1000 70644.04 Sarah Dorsey Associate Director/Enroll.Ope 70486.77 0 0 0 70486.77 Timothy Pare Campus Police Officer I 60659.32 7242.1 0 2488.81 70390.23 Nancy Regan Administrative Assistant II 70383.91 1.88 0 0 70385.79 Theodora Twumasi-Ankrah Coord. Returning Adults Center 70156.28 0 0 0 70156.28 Peter Chirichiello Director GEAR UP 69792.5 0 0 0 69792.5 Katie Fuller Assistant Professor/English 69735.2 0 0 0 69735.2 Cara Breda Transfer Counselor 69680.44 0 0 0 69680.44 Sandy Tavares Academic Counselor duel enroll 69574.33 0 0 0 69574.33 James Siciliano Instructor/Auto Tech 69509.22 0 0 0 69509.22 Stephanie Pollard Assistant Professor/Math 67443.38 0 0 1520 68963.38 Jennifer Gentile Academic Coordinator/PTA 68685.35 0 0 0 68685.35 Monique Coulson Director/UBMS & NCMTS 68236.9 0 0 0 68236.9 Lauren Clifford Academic Counselor/Trio SSS Pr 67081.76 0 0 1000 68081.76 James Njangi Technical Services Manager 67846.92 0 0 0 67846.92 Zulma Torres Clerk V 67752.21 0 0 0 67752.21 Laurene Minns Storekeeper IV 67752.2 0 0 0 67752.2 Kelsie Potts Assistant Director Adult Ed 67409.18 0 0 0 67409.18 Stephanie Borkowski Clinical Instructor 66729.36 0 0 0 66729.36 Kaelan Adams Accountant IV 66632.03 15.01 0 0 66647.04 Melissa Wilbur Clinical Instructor 66633.95 0 0 0 66633.95 Michele Goderre Coord. Returning Adults Center 65910.58 0 0 0 65910.58 Jeffrey Gibbs Assessment Assistant 64603.99 0 0 1000 65603.99 James Bigelow Associate Professor/Criminal J 63274.71 0 0 1000 64274.71 Nathan Haney EDP Systems Analyst I 62136.9 2005.24 0 0 64142.14 Timothy Scanlon EDP Systems Analyst I 62136.85 1941.02 0 0 64077.87 Robyn Hartin Hlthcre Prog Compliance Coord 63470.09 0 0 0 63470.09 Fernando Garcia-Rodriguez Assistant Director 63302.94 0 0 0 63302.94 Daniel McMilleon Maintenance Equipment Operator 59810.65 3100.69 0 287.5 63198.84 Camilla Rojas Assistant Director of Corp tra 63154.81 0 0 0 63154.81 Hilary Blair Assistant Professor/Vet Tech 63138.95 0 0 0 63138.95 Akeva Morrison Coord. Returning Adults Center 62906.11 0 0 0 62906.11 Peter Laitinen Assistant Professor/Paramedic 61490.42 0 0 1000 62490.42 Jennifer Casey Special Programs Coordinator 61193.32 0 0 1000 62193.32 Lynne Franciose Dining Services Manager 32891.59 0 2288.33 27005.7 62185.62 Tara Smith Assistant Professor 61875.37 0 0 0 61875.37 Alaina Lucchetti Transfer Counselor 60734.64 0 0 1000 61734.64 Indira Smart Assistant Director Workforce 61620.84 0 0 0 61620.84 Dana Plamondon Heating Mechanic II 59421.69 1958.48 0 100 61480.17 Michel Cocuzza Special Programs Coordinator 61347.6 0 0 0 61347.6 Victor Rojas Assistant Director GEAR UP 61113.8 0 0 0 61113.8 Rhonda DiMatteo Community/Outreach Counselor 60007.62 0 0 1000 61007.62 Jennifer Stephens Workforce Instruct 7200 60812.5 0 0 0 60812.5 William Land Maintainer III/Devens 59810.66 428 0 0 60238.66 Jessica Connors Business Manager 60224.16 0 0 0 60224.16 Eileen Cote Administrative Assistant II 60072.5 61.31 0 18.13 60151.94 Tracy Foster-Howdle Assessment Assistant 60117.48 0 0 0 60117.48 Lisa Silvar Instructor/Practical Nursing 59980.09 0 0 0 59980.09 Peggy Dow Clerk IV 59810.63 0 0 0 59810.63 Shaunti Phillips Academic Counselor 57849.58 0 0 1018.62 58868.2 Caryn Zelazo Academic Coordinator 58776.66 0 0 0 58776.66 Angela Lunn-Marcustre Test Administrator 58400.01 0 0 0 58400.01 Emily Griffin Coord. Returning Adults Center 57465.29 0 0 0 57465.29 Kiara Logan Administrative Assistant I 57429.91 0 0 0 57429.91 Josue Velez Maintainer II 50041.86 4624.89 0 2119.38 56786.13 Michelle Mackie Staff Assistant/Devens 56761.53 0 0 0 56761.53 Edgar Grinnell Administrative Assistant II 56201.75 197.05 0 0 56398.8 Keith Farnsworth Recruitment Counselor 55270.59 0 0 1000 56270.59 Jennifer Shortis Assistant Director Fitness Cen 56015.42 0 0 0 56015.42 Bobbyjo Cartee Instructor 56012.53 0 0 0 56012.53 Dennis Cormier Senior Help Desk Tech 55548.27 0 0 0 55548.27 Neil Thomas Maintainer II 47545.49 5969.7 0 1995 55510.19 Sarah Lopez Recruitment Counselor 54270.43 0 0 1000 55270.43 Theodore Demosthenes GEAR UP Counselor 54255.15 0 0 1000 55255.15 Kathleen Boucher Staff Assistant 50064.41 0 0 5000 55064.41 Mark Brillon Manager Community ed&youth 54880 0 0 0 54880 Iris Luna Financial Aid Counselor 54380.87 110.6 0 0 54491.47 Alisa Scott Coord. Returning Adults Center 54391.77 0 0 0 54391.77 Gardner Wood Maintainer II 54099.36 244.22 0 0 54343.58 LeniRae Martyn-Seidl Student Activity Officer 53266.25 0 0 1000 54266.25 Eleanor Gauthier Maintainer II 54099.37 80.36 0 0 54179.73 Emma Delaney Senior Admissions Counselor 53987.9 0 0 0 53987.9 Tanya Amato Financial Aid Councelor 53847.18 0 0 0 53847.18 Alexandra Mahan GEAR UP Counselor 52691.77 0 0 1000 53691.77 Cassandra Peltola Community/Outreach Counselor 53640.65 0 0 0 53640.65 Rhonda Bettez Administrative Assistant I 51665.16 1638.87 0 8.76 53312.79 Steven Penney Maintainer I 50533.37 0 0 2090 52623.37 Paul Valila Maintainer I 50346.36 15 0 2073 52434.36 Clare Condon-Grade Coord. of enrollment 51975.42 0 0 0 51975.42 Leslie Cruz-Martinez Administrative Assistant I 51742.03 182.09 0 0 51924.12 Kimberly Clark Staff Assistant 51881.53 0 0 0 51881.53 Chelsea Coppenrath Maintainer I 49362.85 288.34 0 2012.5 51663.69 Bonnie-Lou Wicklund Gardner Adjunct II 51513 0 0 0 51513 Natalie Nelson Staff Assistant K-12 50923.08 0 0 0 50923.08 Angela O'Connell Help Desk Specialist 50828.64 0 0 0 50828.64 Travis Monahan Maintainer I 47841.64 295.91 0 2075.63 50213.18 Elaina McDowell Laboratory Technician I 50027.13 0 0 0 50027.13 Krystal Robichaud Cook II 49766.07 106.16 0 0 49872.23 Heather Mazzaferro Clerk IV 49816.51 0 0 0 49816.51 Theresa Cooper Associate Professor/Nursing 49651.46 0 0 0 49651.46 Barbara Logan Clerk III 46949.14 2586.43 0 8.75 49544.32 Emily Colon Recruitment Counselor 49467.56 0 0 0 49467.56 Gwendalynn Budzinski Administrative Assistant I 49363.61 0 0 3.13 49366.74 Jannette Mendez Cardona Senior Special Programs Coord. 49197.31 0 0 0 49197.31 Margaret McNamara Professional Tutors/Visions 49114.82 0 0 0 49114.82 Donna Toothaker Accountant I 48916.92 0 0 0 48916.92 Gregory Lambert Workforce Instructor 48750 0 0 0 48750 Lisa Tirado-Matos Administrative Assistant I 48318.72 0 0 0 48318.72 Samantha Johnson Laboratory Technician I 48250.79 0 0 0 48250.79 Nicole Chiarelli Sr Learning Specialist 48018.67 0 0 0 48018.67 Chad Charbonneau Mail Clerk II 44455.08 1541.35 0 1923.81 47920.24 Brandy Whitney Student Activity Officer 47754.78 0 0 0 47754.78 Shane Martin Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 47330 0 0 0 47330 Buffie Whittaker Coord. Returning Adults Center 34363.16 0 12953.81 0 47316.97 Alan Dernalowicz Adjunct Faculty/Leominster Cyc 47010 0 0 0 47010 Linda Patient Library Assistant II 46435.88 0 0 0 46435.88 Nancy Dileo Gardner Adjunct II 46409.04 0 0 0 46409.04 Mary Browning Academic Coordinator 46253.8 0 0 0 46253.8 Heather Almeida Adjunct Faculty - Burbank 46025.2 0 0 0 46025.2 Kayla Coates Clerk IV STUDENT SERVICES 45469.07 527.28 0 0 45996.35 Reed Fitzgerald Clerk IV 44966.3 858.44 0 0 45824.74 Katherine Wahrer Assistant Professor/Criminal J 45564.6 0 0 0 45564.6 Robert Thomas Maintainer I 43298.51 134.05 0 1930 45362.56 John Henshaw Curriculum Development 7400 45350 0 0 0 45350 Brandon Williams Maintainer I 42693.25 1896.18 0 308 44897.43 Megan Schoonmaker Aquatics Director 44841.82 0 0 0 44841.82 Patricia Carroll SIMS Medical Lab Assistant 44491.23 0 0 0 44491.23 Christopher Starbard Maintainer I 41520.14 547.64 0 2085.02 44152.8 Chandler Parker Clerk III 40785.78 219.61 2927.82 0 43933.21 Yoav Elinevsky Adjunct Web 43708 0 0 0 43708 Ian McBean Help Desk Specialist 41538.47 0 1625.08 0 43163.55 John Bresnahan Gardner Adjunct II 43144.12 0 0 0 43144.12 Stanford Hartshorn Adjunct Faculty/DOC 42924.31 0 0 0 42924.31 Andrew Hood Maintainer I 38882.59 1798 0 2170 42850.59 Melissa Manzi Senior Academic Counselor 30000.09 0 12558.15 0 42558.24 Mark Clark Maintainer I 38894.96 1041.84 0 2608 42544.8 Victoria Wilkins Assessment Assistant 42239.22 0 0 0 42239.22 Daniel Minty Maintainer I 39043.23 943.3 0 2245.52 42232.05 Paula Clapp Learning Specialist 42211.62 0 0 0 42211.62 Alyson Verolini Clinical Instructor 42173.64 0 0 0 42173.64 John Dristilaris Academic Counselor HCOP 40877.05 0 731.41 0 41608.46 Liam O'Brien Sr Learning Specialist 41547.4 0 0 0 41547.4 David Thrope Adjunct Faculty/DOC 41315.04 0 0 0 41315.04 Jennifer Richard Clerk III 41218.77 8.44 0 0 41227.21 Paula Richard Staff Assistant/Fit&Wel 41203.26 0 0 0 41203.26 Lisa Foley Lab Instructor 40979.4 0 0 0 40979.4 Debbie Jimenez Administrative Assistant I 40679.43 0 0 0 40679.43 Kurtis Graeff Senior Admissions Counselor 40556.16 0 0 0 40556.16 Priyadarshini Banerjee Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus 40015 0 0 0 40015 Stanley Pitchko Executive Director Facilities 33248.09 0 6708.96 0 39957.05 Erika Puccio Academic Counselor HCOP 38464.12 0 0 1000 39464.12 John Szivos Adjunct Web 39364 0 0 0 39364 Alison Waite Clinical Instructor/DHY 39339.3 0 0 0 39339.3 Gerald Auger Curriculum Development/SCCG 39200 0 0 0 39200 Kristen Chila Clerk IV 39149.64 3.75 0 0 39153.39 Rohanji Novas Outreach Liaison UWYV 38827.57 0 0 0 38827.57 Patricia Arsenault Administrative Assistant I 37774.93 10.31 943.89 0 38729.13 Jessica Riopel Clinical Instructor 38658.4 0 0 0 38658.4 Jeffery Himmelberger Data Manager/Evaluator 31744.57 0 6557.93 0 38302.5 Julie Crowley Community Outreach Counselor 38065.65 0 0 0 38065.65 Jacqueline Gormley Clerk V 37754.08 145.66 0 3.75 37903.49 Kristina Sanders Clinical Instructor/DHY 37841.71 0 0 0 37841.71 Susan Taylor Professor 23392.05 0 14314.11 0 37706.16 Jean Oviatt Rothman Sr Learning Specialist 37623.01 0 0 0 37623.01 Paula Packard Gardner Adjunct II 37518.04 0 0 0 37518.04 Jeremiah Riordon Adjunct Web 37461.72 0 0 0 37461.72 Jessica Shea Academic Counselor 37297.08 0 0 0 37297.08 Danielle Benoit Staff Assistant Campus Police 36839.71 0 0 0 36839.71 Ashley McDonald Clerk IV 33513.97 183.66 1907.46 940.95 36546.04 Constance Mead Career Develop Counselor/WIOA 36307.69 0 0 0 36307.69 Rianna Romano Clinical Instructor 36213.6 0 0 0 36213.6 Amy Grniet Clinical Instructor 35728.64 0 0 0 35728.64 Krysta Lopez Recruitment Counselor 35649.49 0 0 0 35649.49 Traci Doiron HR Generalist 34461.5 0 1139.86 0 35601.36 Rachel Vargeletis-Peguero Outreach Liaison UWYV 35376.9 0 0 0 35376.9 Margaret Erickson Academic Counselor 35051.22 0 0 0 35051.22 Mercy Frimpong Recruitment Counselor 30965.44 0 3878.25 0 34843.69 Matthew Cogswell Adjunct Faculty/Leominster 34793.56 0 0 0 34793.56 Ana Contreras Maintainer I 34677.14 0 0 0 34677.14 Veronique Major Clinical Instructor/DHY 34651.3 0 0 0 34651.3 Susan Hubbard Clerk IV 34147.54 83.75 0 6.88 34238.17 Leonardo Da Silva Viana Cook II 27867.15 19.13 5906.62 0 33792.9 Haley Caisse Coordinator College Graphics 30095.16 0 3569.72 0 33664.88 John Palumbo Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle 33073.65 0 0 0 33073.65 Thomas Montagno Adjunct Web-2 32955 0 0 0 32955 Ashley Fletcher Academic Counselor 32565.73 0 0 0 32565.73 Tendai Lupafya Clinical Instructor 32201.4 0 0 0 32201.4 Seth Ridinger Adjunct Web 31998.6 0 0 0 31998.6 Paul Swerzenski Professor/FYE 16685.46 0 14944.11 0 31629.57 Annie Peterson Clinical Instructor/DHY 31355.5 0 0 0 31355.5 Barbara Savoy Workforce Instruct 7200 31300 0 0 0 31300 Stephen Brewer Planner of Facilities Projects 31200 0 0 0 31200 Deborah Allain WF Access & Ed Eve Prog Mgr 31053.82 0 0 0 31053.82 Karin Cormier Staff Assistant F&W Center 30553.83 0 0 0 30553.83 Sonya Prince Senior Admissions Counselor 30454.11 0 0 0 30454.11 Angele Buefort Goss ABE Instructor FC340 30292.53 0 0 0 30292.53 Christopher Thompson Adjunct Faculty/DOC 30193.04 0 0 0 30193.04 Cynthia Newsham Associate Director/Student Acc 25357.34 0 4550.36 0 29907.7 Mandy Tonelli Clinical Instructor 29853.3 0 0 0 29853.3 Deborah Kilgour Assessment Assistant 29714.4 0 0 0 29714.4 Sarah Jodoin Career Develop.Counselor FC340 29564.39 0 0 0 29564.39 Marie LeBlanc Professional Tutor 29471.77 0 0 0 29471.77 Deborah Boyack Gardner Adjunct II 29471.5 0 0 0 29471.5 Christopher Watson Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle 28875.78 0 0 0 28875.78 Edmund Kozlowski Professional Tutor 28868.44 0 0 0 28868.44 Kafi Beckles Career Develop Counselor/7200 28855.82 0 0 0 28855.82 Ronald Miller Institution Security Offcr III 26157.56 919.11 0 1706.62 28783.29 Constance Porter Gardner Adjunct II 28616.56 0 0 0 28616.56 Tabitha Potvin Comm Outreach Counselor/Shanno 28384.26 0 0 0 28384.26 Catherine Rahaim Adjunct Web-2 28210.32 0 0 0 28210.32 Susan Deviney Clinical Instructor 28184 0 0 0 28184 Donald Hosley Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 28098 0 0 0 28098 Patrick Aubuchon Adjunct Web 28005.08 0 0 0 28005.08 Laura Rosmond Gardner Adjunct II 27972.04 0 0 0 27972.04 Marylyn Gainan Senior Admissions Counselor 19495.44 0 8093.33 0 27588.77 Veronika Ancukiewicz Research Analyst 27513.75 0 0 0 27513.75 Gary Ackerman Adjunct Web 27473.9 0 0 0 27473.9 Shontae Praileau Coord. Returning Adults Center 27401.34 0 0 0 27401.34 Melissa Spinelli Clerk IV 26677.82 51.98 602.7 0 27332.5 Melissa Bennett Sr. Learning Specialist FC345 27178.23 0 0 0 27178.23 Diana Juodaitis Clinical Instructor 26997.36 0 0 0 26997.36 Marc Rouleau Professional Tutor 26973.95 0 0 0 26973.95 Veronica Greene Career Develop.Counselor FC340 26970.82 0 0 0 26970.82 Liane Jablonski Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle 26925.54 0 0 0 26925.54 Genevieve Castillo Workforce Instruct 7200 26850 0 0 0 26850 Donna Andreason Assessment Assistant 26676.23 0 0 0 26676.23 Nicole Zichella Clinical Instructor 26647.52 0 0 0 26647.52 Maura Tighe Stickles Adjunct Web 26535.48 0 0 0 26535.48 Eduardo Rivas Adjunct Web 26370.04 0 0 0 26370.04 Kara Turini Clinical Instructor 26366.72 0 0 0 26366.72 Sandra Auvil Clinical Instructor 26287.8 0 0 0 26287.8 Christina Richardson Associate Director/Student Acc 26153.83 0 0 0 26153.83 Paul Caouette Clerk III 24542.55 1492.54 0 87.01 26122.1 Christopher Stewart Institution Security Offcr III 24143.37 646.96 0 1121.4 25911.73 Deborah O'Sullivan Director/Advising.Career Trans 22860.11 0 3024.83 0 25884.94 Samantha Provencher Clinical Instructor 25823.2 0 0 0 25823.2 Kieran Dunn Adjunct Faculty/Gardner Cycle 25543.9 0 0 0 25543.9 Robin Curley Sr Learning Spec Humanitites 25508.63 0 0 0 25508.63 Danielle Douglas Professional Tutors/Visions 25126.15 0 0 0 25126.15 Melissa DeLisle ESOL Instructor/ECE 25046.21 0 0 0 25046.21 Stephen Zona Adjunct Web 24976 0 0 0 24976 Nicole Galloway Clinical Instructor/DHY 24862.6 0 0 0 24862.6 Albert Rolon Clinical Instructor 23454.8 0 0 0 23454.8 Taylor Benoit Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 23440 0 0 0 23440 David Vilandre Adjunct Web 23415 0 0 0 23415 Joan D'Argenis Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus 23415 0 0 0 23415 Victoria Donarumo Fitness Aide 23358.34 0 0 0 23358.34 Deborah Nichols Clinical Instructor 23321.1 0 0 0 23321.1 Lynn Barrieau Adjunct Web 23022.66 0 0 0 23022.66 Joseph Occhipinti Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 22959.71 0 0 0 22959.71 Deena Duranleau Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus 22305 0 0 0 22305 Debra Holloway Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus 22112.48 0 0 0 22112.48 Martha Morris Adjunct Web 22059.19 0 0 0 22059.19 Deborah Fnine Transcript Evaluator 21975 0 0 0 21975 Sean O'Connor Adjunct Faculty/Gardner Cycle 21854 0 0 0 21854 Becky Doray Clinical Instructor 21850.4 0 0 0 21850.4 Christina Rosi Adjunct Web-2 21462.42 0 0 0 21462.42 Corrine Beauvais Gardner Adjunct II 21268.64 0 0 0 21268.64 Olivia Timothy Sr Learning Specialist/FC538 21055.14 0 0 0 21055.14 Stephen Koumantzelis Sr Learning Specialist/FC538 21055.14 0 0 0 21055.14 Amy West Sr Learning Specialist/FC538 21055.14 0 0 0 21055.14 Bernard Schultz ESOL Instructor/TRAIN 20997.61 0 0 0 20997.61 Kellie Huckins Workforce Instructor (FC340) 20950 0 0 0 20950 Richard Surrette Adjunct Web 20809.92 0 0 0 20809.92 Michael LaDeau Security Guard 20678.08 0 0 0 20678.08 Kathryn Smith Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle 20502.18 0 0 0 20502.18 Amy Scott Adjunct Web 20280 0 0 0 20280 Kristen Kane Gardner Adjunct II 20209 0 0 0 20209 Pamela Mason Sr. Learning Specialist FC345 20104.94 0 0 0 20104.94 Susan Palis Professional Tutor 20094.68 0 0 0 20094.68 Jeanne Worthington Assistant Professor/Nursing 14452.96 0 5582.26 0 20035.22 John Pacheco Adjunct Web-2 20027.64 0 0 0 20027.64 Janice Huff Clinical Instructor 20015.36 0 0 0 20015.36 Geoffrey Keston Sr Learning Specialist/FC538 19903.14 0 0 0 19903.14 Maria Fernandez Staff Assistant/FC340 19572 0 0 0 19572 Lillyan Carey Program Aide UBMS 19539 0 0 0 19539 Emily Vient Academic Counselor HCOP 19154.92 0 254.78 0 19409.7 Ann Taft Sr Learning Spec/Crit Thinking 19353.65 0 0 0 19353.65 Pamela Reilly Clinical Instructor 19333.14 0 0 0 19333.14 Michael Pecora Adjunct Web-2 19326.18 0 0 0 19326.18 Leah Horeanopoulos Learning Specialist 19312 0 0 0 19312 Kristy Rigiero Clinical Instructor 19138.2 0 0 0 19138.2 Mary Crawford Gardner Adjunct II 19032 0 0 0 19032 Kenneth Takvorian Adjunct Web 18732 0 0 0 18732 Josephine Amato Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 18732 0 0 0 18732 Wanda Pothier-Hill Adjunct Web 18732 0 0 0 18732 Norman Eggert Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 18631.98 0 0 0 18631.98 Katherine Jones Sr. Learning Specialist FC345 18449.64 0 0 0 18449.64 Paul Smith Workforce Instructor 18427.5 0 0 0 18427.5 Susan Blain Adjunct Web 18340.42 0 0 0 18340.42 Mark Goldstein Adjunct Web 18337.38 0 0 0 18337.38 Alfred Leblanc Adjunct Web 18246 0 0 0 18246 Christopher England Buyer II 18210 0 0 0 18210 Heidi Silkey Adjunct Web-2 17949.6 0 0 0 17949.6 Daryl Statkus Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 17880 0 0 0 17880 Ann Tata Sr. Learning Specialist FC345 17869.33 0 0 0 17869.33 Carlee Mills Assistant Professor 17777.88 0 0 0 17777.88 Shelby Shaw Director of Retention 15750.05 0 1750.01 0 17500.06 Noella Laitinen Fitness Aide 17424.75 0 0 0 17424.75 Kelly Jancaitis Lab Instructor/DAC 17241.2 0 0 0 17241.2 Anne Radford Clinical Instructor 17213.92 0 0 0 17213.92 Sharyn Hinman ABE Instructor FC340 17066.12 0 0 0 17066.12 Amy Wightman Lab Instructor 16997.12 0 0 0 16997.12 Kyle Sebring ESOL Instructor/FC340 16927.01 0 0 0 16927.01 Marlyn Tadros Adjunct Web 16864.38 0 0 0 16864.38 Charles Barbera Professional Tutor 16771.45 0 0 0 16771.45 Margaret Shugrue Professional Tutor 16756.38 0 0 0 16756.38 Katelyn O'Neil Sr Learning Specialist 16587.61 0 0 0 16587.61 Keryn Matson ESOL Instructor/ECE 16531.47 0 0 0 16531.47 Rudi Montoya ESOL Instructor/Career Pathway 16226.72 0 0 0 16226.72 Amanda Susa Clinical Instructor 15795.7 0 0 0 15795.7 Karen Rich Fitness Aide 15771.75 0 0 0 15771.75 Susan Netishen Cafe Assistant 15625.53 0 0 0 15625.53 Ted Mann Adjunct Web 15606.96 0 0 0 15606.96 Michael Kowalczyk-Fisher Adjunct Faculty/DOC 15548.37 0 0 0 15548.37 Cindy Darcy Gardner Adjunct II 15452.44 0 0 0 15452.44 John Paajanen Professional Tutor 15441.73 0 0 0 15441.73 Kathleen Panagiotes Clinical Instructor 15430.8 0 0 0 15430.8 Montana Vasquez Grinnell Evening Program Mgr Masslinks 15409.62 0 0 0 15409.62 Pamela Buckley-Ebersold ESOL Instructor/FC340 15360.17 0 0 0 15360.17 Maci Fusi ESOL Instructor/FC340 14875.68 0 0 0 14875.68 Gary Niall Cafe Assistant 14858.9 0 0 0 14858.9 Robin Kacprzicki ESOL Instructor/FC340 14552.03 0 0 0 14552.03 Justin Nelson Financial Aid Assistant 14550.77 0 0 0 14550.77 Phyllis Hamel Cafe Assistant 14536.78 0 0 0 14536.78 Tracy Perkins ABE Instructor FC340 14479.86 0 0 0 14479.86 Pamela Huckaby Staff Assistant 14462.25 0 0 0 14462.25 John Blombach Professional Tutor 14403.74 0 0 0 14403.74 Kayla Charlonne Professional Tutor 14140.47 0 0 0 14140.47 Angela Snyder Academic Counselor/Visions 14068.51 0 0 0 14068.51 Susan Goldstein Adjunct Web 14049 0 0 0 14049 Christine Melgaard Adjunct Web 14049 0 0 0 14049 Christopher Kinney Adjunct Web-2 14049 0 0 0 14049 Leila Jabbour Adjunct Web-2 14049 0 0 0 14049 David Patterson Gardner Adjunct II 14049 0 0 0 14049 Tara Doheny Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle 14049 0 0 0 14049 John Gearan Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 14049 0 0 0 14049 Melissa Bourque-Silva Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle 14049 0 0 0 14049 Patrice Lincoln Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle 14049 0 0 0 14049 Michael Greenwood Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle 14049 0 0 0 14049 Emily Smith Adjunct Web 14033.91 0 0 0 14033.91 Melissa Goldberg Gardner Adjunct II 13986.04 0 0 0 13986.04 Eireann Doyle Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 13986.04 0 0 0 13986.04 Lee Howard Adjunct Web-2 13915.18 0 0 0 13915.18 Anne Rodman ESOL Instructor/FC340 13682.7 0 0 0 13682.7 Wayne Dejnak Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle 13656.66 0 0 0 13656.66 Suzanne Asel Clinical Instructor 13590 0 0 0 13590 Ursula McCraney Admissions Assistant 13548 0 0 0 13548 Sarah Green Test Proctor 13528.88 0 0 0 13528.88 Robert Shapiro Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 13426.04 0 0 0 13426.04 Sieglinde Anderson Gardner Adjunct II 13365.04 0 0 0 13365.04 Carmen Castellanos Adjunct Web 13266.6 0 0 0 13266.6 Karen Wrigley Clinical Instructor 13212.96 0 0 0 13212.96 Mary Hurley Gardner Adjunct II 13185 0 0 0 13185 Michael Sherman ESOL Instructor/FC340 13132.98 0 0 0 13132.98 Carole Lyman Non Credit Instructor 13059.16 0 0 0 13059.16 Earl Warren ABE Instructor FC340 12919.5 0 0 0 12919.5 Andrea Stanislaw Adjunct Web-2 12876.54 0 0 0 12876.54 Rocco Mammone HR Generalist 12626.91 0 0 0 12626.91 Rachel Allain Clinical Instructor 12623.2 0 0 0 12623.2 David Skamarycz Facilities/Ground Helper 12562.5 0 0 0 12562.5 Richard Gilbert Adjunct Faculty/Leominster 12488 0 0 0 12488 Brian Roche Lab Technician/Auto 12480 0 0 0 12480 Jennifer Glinos Staff Assistant 12456 0 0 0 12456 Timothy Stewart Campus Police Officer I 11131.15 198.68 671.16 415 12415.99 Kevin Ticas Reyes Professional Tutor/Rx 12405.53 0 0 0 12405.53 Linda Jenks Cafe Assistant 12357.04 0 0 0 12357.04 Allysia Hartley Campus Police Officer I 11470.6 189.3 479.79 180 12319.69 Nora Lynn Holland Clinical Instructor 12227.52 0 0 0 12227.52 Beatriz Falcon Sr Learning Specialist/FC538 12096 0 0 0 12096 Nancy Thibodeau Staff Assistant 12036.76 0 0 0 12036.76 Susan Meagher Program Aide/Brewer Ctr. 11910 0 0 0 11910 Sharleen Goguen Lifeguard 11846.25 0 0 0 11846.25 Bethany Mazarelli Clinical Instructor 11842 0 0 0 11842 Tricia Loxton Sr Learning Specialist/FC538 11839.14 0 0 0 11839.14 Heather Wironen Clinical Instructor 11803.8 0 0 0 11803.8 Patrick Haverty Adjunct Web-2 11719.92 0 0 0 11719.92 Steven Dubzinski Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 11706.4 0 0 0 11706.4 Jody Clapp Gardner Adjunct II 11676.04 0 0 0 11676.04 Amber Eaton Fitness Aide 11560.13 0 0 0 11560.13 Arelis Velez Community/Outreach Counselor 11543.54 0 0 0 11543.54 Marissa Shea Special Program Coordinator 11520 0 0 0 11520 Sharon Morrissey Fitness Aide 11472.56 0 0 0 11472.56 Thomas Hill Lab Assistant 11337 0 0 0 11337 Lynne Walker Clinical Instructor 11143.52 0 0 0 11143.52 Leah Hamilton Adjunct Web 10924.41 0 0 0 10924.41 Candy Reilly Workforce Instructor 10865.64 0 0 0 10865.64 William Burch Professional Tutor 10829.91 0 0 0 10829.91 Nellipher Lewis Mchenga Clinical Instructor 10753.28 0 0 0 10753.28 Kerry Thompson Office Assistant/ECE 10608 0 0 0 10608 Catherine Buell Adjunct Faculty/DOC 10535 0 0 0 10535 Jacqueline Nguyen Workforce Instructor/23001 10400 0 0 0 10400 Joshua Robichaud Cook I 10222.32 0 0 16.88 10239.2 Leeanne Hadsel Senior Academic Counselor 10084.84 0 0 0 10084.84 Jessica Francis Lifeguard 10012.5 0 0 0 10012.5 Philip DeCharles Jr Professional Tutor 9857.3 0 0 0 9857.3 Paul Bergeron Cook II 9344.17 123.28 200.94 0 9668.39 William Coleman Program Aide/GearUp 9664.78 0 0 0 9664.78 Narolyn Vasquez German Program Aide/GearUp 9660 0 0 0 9660 Kelly Machunsky ESOL Instructor/FC340 9570.14 0 0 0 9570.14 Amy Yevcak Clinical Instructor 9406.32 0 0 0 9406.32 John Kelly Adjunct Faculty/Leominster 9366.04 0 0 0 9366.04 Thomas Smith Adjunct Web 9366 0 0 0 9366 Cameron Hewitt Gardner Adjunct II 9366 0 0 0 9366 Kristin Riordon Adjunct Web 9366 0 0 0 9366 Todd Goodwin Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 9366 0 0 0 9366 Christina Dietrich Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 9366 0 0 0 9366 John Reilly Gardner Adjunct II 9366 0 0 0 9366 Francine Meigs Adjunct Faculty/Leominster Cyc 9366 0 0 0 9366 Lonnie Pidel Adjunct Faculty/Leominster 9366 0 0 0 9366 Carly Sebastian Gardner Adjunct II 9366 0 0 0 9366 Amy Regan Adjunct Web-2 9366 0 0 0 9366 Rosemary Solar Comm Outreach Counselor/EOC 9308.6 0 0 0 9308.6 Kayla Baez Clinical Instructor 9244.4 0 0 0 9244.4 Christina Sutcliffe Gardner Adjunct II 8973.79 0 0 0 8973.79 Shelby Gauthier ABE Instructor FC340 8809.23 0 0 0 8809.23 Lynn Cormier-Sayarath Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus 8790 0 0 0 8790 Gretchen DiGeronimo Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 8790 0 0 0 8790 Elissa Chase Adjunct Web 8790 0 0 0 8790 Theresa Gleason Adjunct Web 8790 0 0 0 8790 Gary Childs Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 8728.83 0 0 0 8728.83 Deborah Fukuda Sr. Learning Specialist FC538 8640 0 0 0 8640 Cynthia Faulkner Sr. Learning Specialist FC538 8640 0 0 0 8640 Madison Lashua Fitness Aide 8631.01 0 0 0 8631.01 Sean Ryder Academic Support Ser.Mgmt.Asst 8593.5 0 0 0 8593.5 Max Zbikowski Lifeguard 8550 0 0 0 8550 Kelly Calamari Non-Credit Instructor 8500 0 0 0 8500 Abbie Takvorian STEM Starter Academy Mentor 8470.93 0 0 0 8470.93 Laura Sanders Gardner Adjunct II 8430 0 0 0 8430 Erika Kirby ESOL Instructor/FC340 8428.8 0 0 0 8428.8 Irma Gibson-Hall Adjunct Web-2 8423.64 0 0 0 8423.64 Katherine Crespo Adjunct Web 8423.64 0 0 0 8423.64 Sally Goodhile Gardner Adjunct II 8414 0 0 0 8414 Heidi Vorce Workforce Instructor/23001 8400 0 0 0 8400 Kylie Rolston Coordinator College Graphics 8275.69 0 0 0 8275.69 Cole Shattuck Fitness Aide 8270.44 0 0 0 8270.44 Timothy Shea Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus 8250.04 0 0 0 8250.04 Mary-Elizabeth Maynard Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus 8250.04 0 0 0 8250.04 Judy Welch Sr Learning Spec/Crit Thinking 7479 0 739.04 0 8218.04 Maribel Fournier Adjunct Web-2 8057.4 0 0 0 8057.4 SaraAnn Morin Academic Counselor/Visions 8014.08 0 0 0 8014.08 Cynthia Sullivan Workforce Instructor 8000 0 0 0 8000 Adriana Arcila Rojas Adjunct Web 7995 0 0 0 7995 Patrick Sullivan Adjunct Web 7907.8 0 0 0 7907.8 Diana Ringer Lifeguard 7882.5 0 0 0 7882.5 Llanet Montoya ESOL Instructor/Career Pathway 7746.72 0 0 0 7746.72 Jarrod Roberts Gardner Adjunct II 7746.04 0 0 0 7746.04 Rya Bennett Clinical Instructor 7716.4 0 0 0 7716.4 John Parker Gardner Adjunct II 7660.33 0 0 0 7660.33 Joanne Fay PTA Laboratory Assistant 7610.7 0 0 0 7610.7 Kevin Nivala Adjunct Web-2 7586.82 0 0 0 7586.82 Jianelis Delgado Program Aide/ETS 22523 7528.5 0 0 0 7528.5 Bailey Brewster Sr. Learning Specialist FC538 7488 0 0 0 7488 Bethany DeLollis Sr. Learning Specialist FC538 7488 0 0 0 7488 Stephanie West Sr. Learning Specialist FC538 7488 0 0 0 7488 Jessica Luong Group Exercise 7172.35 0 0 0 7172.35 Jennifer Davis Gardner Adjunct II 7043.04 0 0 0 7043.04 Pamela Rose Lecturer 7032 0 0 0 7032 Jennifer Ramirez Clinical Instructor 6963.12 0 0 0 6963.12 Jennifer Targett Adjunct Web 6958.56 0 0 0 6958.56 Lorna Rouleau Professional Tutor/Rx 6746.83 0 0 0 6746.83 Sky Green Fitness Aide 6730.5 0 0 0 6730.5 Stephanie Kennelly Clerk IV 6705.02 0 0 0 6705.02 Kathleen Wylie Staff Assistant/Visions 6667.2 0 0 0 6667.2 Linda Bolduc Adjunct Web-2 6633.3 0 0 0 6633.3 Lynne Zarozinski Fitness Aide 6528.75 0 0 0 6528.75 Christa Pineda Group Exercise 6502.5 0 0 0 6502.5 Karin Bump Group Exercise 6400.5 0 0 0 6400.5 Theresa Steele Clinical Instructor 6393.04 0 0 0 6393.04 Mary Alpaugh Sr Learning Specialist/FC538 6336 0 0 0 6336 Aldo Bianco Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 6244 0 0 0 6244 Deborah Siplas Clinical Instructor 6157.12 0 0 0 6157.12 Judith Burgess Sr. Learning Specialist FC345 6144 0 0 0 6144 Hali Carter Egan Lifeguard 6000 0 0 0 6000 Emily Killmer Professional Tutor 5904 0 0 0 5904 Katherine Soal Adjunct Faculty/Burbank Cycle 5894 0 0 0 5894 Bonnie Marabello Lifeguard 5827.5 0 0 0 5827.5 Charlotte Newell Gardner Adjunct II 5795.61 0 0 0 5795.61 Stacy O'Day Sr. Learning Specialist FC345 5760 0 0 0 5760 Marcy Beaupre Sr. Learning Specialist FC345 5760 0 0 0 5760 David Twiss Theatre Staff 5700 0 0 0 5700 Stacey-Rae Panageotes Group Exercise 5673.75 0 0 0 5673.75 Tracie Pouliot Gardner Adjunct II 5500 0 0 0 5500 Nicholas Kakalecz Professional Tutor 5393.82 0 0 0 5393.82 James Deveau Lifeguard 5377.5 0 0 0 5377.5 Mandie Sullivan-Flynn Lifeguard 5325 0 0 0 5325 Ana Olivar Clinical Instructor 5224.88 0 0 0 5224.88 Kathleen Derzius Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle 5072.3 0 0 0 5072.3 Eliza Vello Lifeguard 5018.06 0 0 0 5018.06 Katrina Baer Theatre Staff 5000 0 0 0 5000 Stephanie Seifert Instructor Summer Academic Adv 4900 0 0 0 4900 Brian Army Professional Tutor 4892.55 0 0 0 4892.55 Kaitlyn Geise Workforce Instructor 4800 0 0 0 4800 Michael Hurley Instructor Adv Manuf/RENEW 4750 0 0 0 4750 Laura Ambrozy Gardner Adjunct II 4683 0 0 0 4683 Anne Goewey Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 4683 0 0 0 4683 Yvonne Andrews Adjunct FacultyGardner Cycle 4683 0 0 0 4683 Donna Fiore Adjunct Faculty/Leominster 4683 0 0 0 4683 Mackinsey LeBlanc Fitness Aide 4656 0 0 0 4656 Kaitrin O'Rourke Instructor Summer Academic Adv 4587.5 0 0 0 4587.5 Giovanni Toledo Program Aide/Food for Thought 4536 0 0 0 4536 Fiona St. Pierre Gardner Adjunct II 4492 0 0 0 4492 Kevin Curran Lifeguard 4482.94 0 0 0 4482.94 Mallory Griczika Lifeguard 4481.25 0 0 0 4481.25 Charles Wiley Fitness Aide 4425 0 0 0 4425 Joanne Caidor Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 4395.04 0 0 0 4395.04 Elizabeth Fiedler Gardner Adjunct II 4395.04 0 0 0 4395.04 Catherine Goguen Gardner Adjunct II 4395 0 0 0 4395 Bethany Rappleyea Gardner Adjunct II 4395 0 0 0 4395 Joyce Conlon Gardner Adjunct II 4395 0 0 0 4395 James Monette Adjunct Faculty/Leominster 4395 0 0 0 4395 Peter Kaufmann Adjunct Faculty/Auto 4395 0 0 0 4395 Sarah Janssens Fitness Aide 4391.25 0 0 0 4391.25 Angela Boynton Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle 4375.36 0 0 0 4375.36 Diane Cushing Group Exercise 4360.5 0 0 0 4360.5 Nicholas Lutz Studio Assistant 4353.75 0 0 0 4353.75 Sara Curran Lifeguard 4338.75 0 0 0 4338.75 Judd Olshan Lifeguard 4312.5 0 0 0 4312.5 Jennifer Snow Professional TutorSUCCESS 4304 0 0 0 4304 Brady Burpee Fitness Aide 4155.94 0 0 0 4155.94 Thomas Duggan Non Credit Instructor/UBMS 4095 0 0 0 4095 Matthew Bernard Residential Assistant (UBMS) 4080 0 0 0 4080 K-La Vazquez Residential Assistant (UBMS) 4080 0 0 0 4080 Dorothy Bui Residential Assistant (UBMS) 4080 0 0 0 4080 Bernard Joseph Residential Assistant (UBMS) 4080 0 0 0 4080 Rachel Groenhout Adjunct Web 4063.68 0 0 0 4063.68 Dominic Miranda Professional Tutor 4032 0 0 0 4032 Christopher Previte Adjunct Web-2 3906.56 0 0 0 3906.56 Xolchit Polanco-Roman Lab Instructor/DHY 3900 0 0 0 3900 Gabrielle Holland Outreach Specialist 3880 0 0 0 3880 Cassandra Leclerc Gardner Adjunct II 3873 0 0 0 3873 Sean Romanski Adjunct Faculty/Leominster 3873 0 0 0 3873 Christina Cronin Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus 3873 0 0 0 3873 Margaret Delano Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 3871 0 0 0 3871 Sherry Rickan Clinical Instructor 3815.68 0 0 0 3815.68 Kimberly Schoonmaker Fitness Aide 3791.25 0 0 0 3791.25 Jane Greenleaf Cheney Lifeguard 3750 0 0 0 3750 Samuel Gagnon Theatre Staff 3722.5 0 0 0 3722.5 Dawna Ross Theatre Staff 3700 0 0 0 3700 David Gordon Non Credit Instructor 3680 0 0 0 3680 Jarrod Tshudy Instructor Summer Academic Adv 3650 0 0 0 3650 Danielle Riach Group Exercise 3638.25 0 0 0 3638.25 Karen Beaton Clinical Instructor 3598.88 0 0 0 3598.88 Claire Hefti Outreach Specialist 3565 0 0 0 3565 Brian Burpee Fitness Aide 3541.5 0 0 0 3541.5 Kathleen Rowe Water Safety Exercise 3418.88 0 0 0 3418.88 Joseph Provost Sr Learning Spec 3113.66 0 256.7 0 3370.36 Courtney Burns Professional Tutor/HCOP 3352.96 0 0 0 3352.96 Sean Kyle Theatre Staff 3200 0 0 0 3200 Jessica Boutell Adjunct Web 3114.6 0 0 0 3114.6 Ruddy De La Rosa Professional Tutor 3017.74 0 0 0 3017.74 Elizabeth West Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 2930 0 0 0 2930 Callum MacDuffie Clinical Instructor 2922.3 0 0 0 2922.3 Maria Plummer Staff Assistant/Visions 2912 0 0 0 2912 Maria Leger Counselor Summer Adventures 2810 0 0 0 2810 Edwina Polanco Outreach Specialist 2715 0 0 0 2715 Maria Vazquez Comm Outreach CounselorShanno 2703.83 0 0 0 2703.83 Kimberly Soel Theatre Staff 2700 0 0 0 2700 Coralie Sainvil Fitness Aide 2677.5 0 0 0 2677.5 Alexandra Conlon Instructor Summer Academic Adv 2625 0 0 0 2625 Stewart Swain Fitness Aide 2553.75 0 0 0 2553.75 Cindy Montilla Med Assisting Lab Assistant 2512 0 0 0 2512 Craig Cormier Theatre Staff 2500 0 0 0 2500 Mark Bowers Lifeguard 2475 0 0 0 2475 Madisyn McDonald Fitness Aide 2452.5 0 0 0 2452.5 Jesus Puerta Lopez Professional Tutor 2423.38 0 0 0 2423.38 Mary Ann Allen Theatre Staff 2400 0 0 0 2400 Tyler Schwabe Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 2360.75 0 0 0 2360.75 Sarah Kipp Learning Specialist 2346.59 0 0 0 2346.59 Alison Hall Theatre Staff 2300 0 0 0 2300 Gerald Padilla MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf 2275 0 0 0 2275 Melanie Wittmier Group Exercise 2218.5 0 0 0 2218.5 Katherine Sheridan Theatre Staff 2200 0 0 0 2200 Joy Rose Adjunct Faculty/Web Cycle 2187.68 0 0 0 2187.68 Laura Constantinescu Adjunct Faculty/Off Campus 2168 0 0 0 2168 Vicki Cartee Cafe Assistant 2135.13 0 0 0 2135.13 Ellen Brooks Lifeguard 2096.25 0 0 0 2096.25 Aloura Smith Theatre Staff 2060 0 0 0 2060 John Leslie Theatre Staff 2000 0 0 0 2000 Terrie Hyde Theatre Staff 2000 0 0 0 2000 Lorien Corbelletti Theatre Staff 2000 0 0 0 2000 Joel Seger Theatre Staff 2000 0 0 0 2000 Jillian Whitney Instructor Summer Academic Adv 2000 0 0 0 2000 Daniel Berry Fitness Aide 1943.63 0 0 0 1943.63 Laura Gull Adjunct Faculty/Gardner 1910 0 0 0 1910 Lorenzo Sordoni Paramedic Helper/Gardner 1875 0 0 0 1875 Colleen Hirons Test Proctor 1849.5 0 0 0 1849.5 Olivia Brobeck Group Exercise 1848.75 0 0 0 1848.75 Bryan Landgren Theatre Staff 1800 0 0 0 1800 Amanda Lawton Instructor Summer Academic Adv 1800 0 0 0 1800 Michelle Heffner Instructor Summer Academic Adv 1800 0 0 0 1800 Alana Popp Paraprofessional Tutor 1792.5 0 0 0 1792.5 Lukas Paine Fitness Aide 1788.75 0 0 0 1788.75 Ashley Whitney Clerk IV 1734.05 1.88 0 0 1735.93 Evelyn Haley Fitness Aide 1638.75 0 0 0 1638.75 Drew Sumner Fitness Aide 1582.5 0 0 0 1582.5 Mary Beth Carpenterr Lecturer 1567.5 0 0 0 1567.5 Elizabeth Bond Group Exercise 1523.63 0 0 0 1523.63 Raquel Ramirez Professional TutorRx 1440 0 0 0 1440 Derrick Graham Personal Trainer 1402.75 0 0 0 1402.75 Stacey Lipkin PTA Laboratory Assistant 1366.44 0 0 0 1366.44 Derek Skapars Non-Credit Instructor 1350 0 0 0 1350 Sherry Charland-Gallant Group Exercise 1300.5 0 0 0 1300.5 Jamie Tessitore MAS Lab Assistant 1287.19 0 0 0 1287.19 Tyler Robar Studio Assistant 1275 0 0 0 1275 Jacquelyn Wyatt Instructor Summer Academic Adv 1200 0 0 0 1200 Lynne Dumais Instructor Summer Academic Adv 1200 0 0 0 1200 Karen Brown Group Exercise 1173 0 0 0 1173 Rylee Litchfield Workforce Instructor 1120 0 0 0 1120 Paige Newsham Non-Credit Instructor 1120 0 0 0 1120 Jean Merriam Sr. Learning Specialist 1111.08 0 0 0 1111.08 Courtney Ruble Counselor Summer Adventures 1100 0 0 0 1100 Kevin Apolinario Workforce InstructorSCCG 1100 0 0 0 1100 Laura Moran Professional Tutor 1080.7 0 0 0 1080.7 Theresa Sarrette Professional Tutor 984.53 0 0 0 984.53 Michael Ross Theatre Staff 900 0 0 0 900 Jill Markley MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf 875 0 0 0 875 Laurynn Bedard Professional Tutor 872.86 0 0 0 872.86 Lee Doyle Figure Model 869 0 0 0 869 Lacy Gonzalez Education Training Board Se 868.09 0 0 0 868.09 Michelle Caissey Theatre Staff 800 0 0 0 800 David Prescott Theatre Staff 800 0 0 0 800 Timothy Smith Theatre Staff 800 0 0 0 800 Miranda Smith Staff AssistantVisions 776 0 0 0 776 Julianne Jones Figure Model 755.48 0 0 0 755.48 Helkiah Tinkham Instructor Summer Academic Adv 720 0 0 0 720 Lars Henke Sr. Learning Specialist 692.74 0 0 0 692.74 Emily Murphy Lifeguard 652.5 0 0 0 652.5 Chantal Froystein Group Exercise 634.5 0 0 0 634.5 Scott Murphy Non-Credit Instructor 600 0 0 0 600 James Doughty Video Editor 558.75 0 0 0 558.75 Claire Higgins Lifeguard 558.75 0 0 0 558.75 William Howard Workforce Instructor 540 0 0 0 540 Benjamin Gosselin MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf 525 0 0 0 525 Emma Gosselin MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf 525 0 0 0 525 Diego Rozo MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf 525 0 0 0 525 Savannah Pineda MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf 525 0 0 0 525 Lauren Laperriere Group Exercise 522.75 0 0 0 522.75 Donald Branagan Figure Model 517 0 0 0 517 Nicholas Babin MT Fitness Program/Clinic Staf 500 0 0 0 500 Julie Bouchard Non-Credit Instructor 480 0 0 0 480 Karen Keenan Non-Credit Instructor/HCOP 480 0 0 0 480 Nigel Battye Portrait Model 451 0 0 0 451 Jim Zebrowski Instructor Summer Academic Adv 448 0 0 0 448 Kelly Keena Fitness Aide 427.5 0 0 0 427.5 Beshoy Lawindy Professional TutorRx 422.48 0 0 0 422.48 Mary Newton Sr. Learning Specialist 403.15 0 0 0 403.15 Evan Schakenbach Video Editor 390 0 0 0 390 Katie Blair Clinical Instructor 382 0 0 0 382 Samuel Johnson EMT Helper/Gardner/3100 360 0 0 0 360 Susan Blake Adjunct Web 336.21 0 0 0 336.21 Joseph Bernardini Support Staff EMTParamedic 330 0 0 0 330 Therese Packard Non Credit Instructor 330 0 0 0 330 Mary Roth Professional TutorsVisions 299.17 0 0 0 299.17 Michael Gemelli Program AideDHE Early College 292.88 0 0 0 292.88 Alexandra Stech PTA Lab Assistant 272 0 0 0 272 Kelly-Anne Harewood Workforce Instructor 270 0 0 0 270 Kyle Daniels Support Staff EMTParamedic 250 0 0 0 250 Cameron Alden Lifeguard 236.25 0 0 0 236.25 Sarah Adams Professional Tutor 235.97 0 0 0 235.97 Brendan Hurley Support Staff EMTParamedic 210 0 0 0 210 Janet Providakes Professional Tutor 207.21 0 0 0 207.21 Madeline Monahan Academic CounselorAT 203.83 0 0 0 203.83 David Dion Professional Tutor 195.95 0 0 0 195.95 Timothy Newton Professional Tutor 183.69 0 0 0 183.69 Jacqueline Cao Senior Admissions Counselor 180.18 0 0 0 180.18 Del Gadd Non-Credit Instructor 180 0 0 0 180 Amy Simmons Figure Model 176 0 0 0 176 Timothy Toth Paramedic Helper/Gardner 170 0 0 0 170 Paula Lashua-Brisbois Group Exercise 165.75 0 0 0 165.75 Jennifer Fortunato Non Credit Instructor 135 0 0 0 135 Angela Belliveau Group Exercise 127.5 0 0 0 127.5 Cassandra Bergeron Personal Trainer 126.8 0 0 0 126.8 Adrienne Mercier Fitness Aide 103.31 0 0 0 103.31 Mary Cadle ESOL InstructorFC340 90.09 0 0 0 90.09 Monica Kwan Professional Tutor 88 0 0 0 88 Roseann Bartok Professional TutorHCOP 63.81 0 0 0 63.81 Benjamin Tucker Water Safety Exercise 60 0 0 0 60 Mays Asfari MAS Lab Assistant 41.86 0 0 0 41.86 Felipe Payan Sr Learning SpecialistFC538 35.46 0 0 0 35.46 Diane Bouvier Professional Tutor 30.03 0 0 0 30.03 Mallory Dutton Professional Tutor 27.03 0 0 0 27.03 Cydney Armstrong Professional Tutor 16.89 0 0 0 16.89 Jane Flagg Academic CounselorAT 16.52 0 0 0 16.52 Phillip Stan Professional Tutor 13.51 0 0 0 13.51 Sofia Villa-Aguilar Professional Tutor 7.6 0 0 0 7.6 Nicole Richard Professional Tutor 5.63 0 0 0 5.63

