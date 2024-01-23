Mount Washington Observatory shares photo of lenticular cloud formation

The Mount Washington Observatory shared a photo of lenticular cloud formation.

According to the Mount Washington Observatory, strong winds and westerly flow resulted in several standing lenticular clouds around the summit this afternoon.

“Lenticular clouds form in the crests of gravity waves created by relatively stable, fast-moving air when it is forced up and over a mountain oriented perpendicular to the wind direction,” the Observatory said in a FB post.

Typically, there are only one to two layers in a lenticular cloud, but the one in the photo had 7.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW