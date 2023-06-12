Mount Washington receives snowiest June in 91 years of record-keeping

The Northeast's highest mountain has received a historic amount of snow so far this month.

New Hampshire’s Mount Washington, famed for its weather extremes, recorded the snowiest June in 91 years of record-keeping over the weekend. Mount Washington Observatory, located at the summit, said that snow on Saturday brought the total amount of snow up to 8.4 inches so far this month. Snow has fallen every day of the month.

Nearly all of the snow atop the 6,288-foot mountain is expected to melt Monday with a return to warmer weather, although the last snowfall of the season typically occurs in early to mid-June most years, the observatory posted on Facebook.

Latest weather forecast for Mount Washington summit

Mount Washington's Monday forecast calls for some pockets of sunshine in and out of mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon as low-pressure approaches from the west, Meteorologist Ryan Knapp reports.

Smoke and haze from Canadian wildfires is reducing visibility over the summits and generating moderate air quality at times, according to Knapp.

On Tuesday, there's a chance of localized flooding in neighboring ravines and valleys due to intense rainfall that should taper to showers in the evening and continue for the remainder of the work week.

