Mountain America Credit Union Announces 2020 Scholarship Awards

SANDY, Utah, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to announce its scholarship program has awarded more than $20,000 in scholarship opportunities.

"Mountain America is honored to support our community members as they obtain the critical skills and education needed for future successes," says Sharon Cook, chief marketing and public relations officer at Mountain America Credit Union. "Providing scholarship opportunities for those seeking both vocational and educational pursuits ensures vibrant communities and economic growth."

Mountain America Scholarships

Three students were awarded the Mountain America Scholarship, which is available to Mountain America Credit Union members and their families. Lily Crowell, University of Utah (technology and trades); Austin Harsh, New Mexico State University (community and social services); and Winston Teagle, Brigham Young University-Idaho (finance) were each awarded $2,000 to further their academic pursuits.

Mountain America Keys to Success Scholarships

As part of the Success in Education Foundation, Keys to Success is a program that motivates students to excel academically and provides the foundation for future successes. The program fosters strong goal-setting habits and recognizes students each time they reach a goal. In addition to providing a goal-setting track, participants have the opportunity to receive scholarships. Mountain America will present five $2,000 scholarships to 2019-2020 this August live on KUTV 2News This Morning show.

Mountain America/Utah Public Employees' Association Scholarship

For the past 20 years, Mountain America has provided scholarships for Utah Public Employees' Association employees and their dependents who are also members of Mountain America. This year, Mountain America awarded Tracia Sullivan, Brian Prettyman, and Trevor Lorenz Gasser, each with a $1,000 scholarship.

Putts for Patriots

For the past three years, Mountain America has supported Putts for Patriots, a fundraising golf event organized by the UVU Foundation to support the Veteran Success Center at Utah Valley University to offer scholarships for veteran students.

For a complete list of all scholarship opportunities offered by Mountain America, please visit macu.com/scholarships.

