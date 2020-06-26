Mountain America Credit Union Receives Diamond Awards for Outstanding Marketing Achievements

SANDY, Utah, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain America Credit Union was recently honored with two Diamond Awards recognizing outstanding marketing and business development achievements in the credit union industry.

The awards were presented by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals. Awards are given in 35 categories ranging from advertising to community events and beyond.





Mountain America earned Diamond Awards in two different categories:

Outdoor: VISA® Whole Wide World Campaign

VISA® Whole Wide World Campaign One-Time Event: Alex Boyé Suicide Prevention Charity Concert

"Our marketing team earned these awards with talent, creativity, hard work, and, most importantly, a commitment to serving our members and the community," says Sharon Cook, chief marketing officer at Mountain America. "Mountain America is delighted to celebrate these accomplishments."

"It's an honor to bring recognition to some of the best-of-the-best in credit union marketing and business development," said Amy McGraw, diamond awards chair and VP marketing/chief experience officer at Tropical Financial CU. "Thank you for joining us to celebrate the remarkable achievements of your peers and gather ideas to elevate our profession."

CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council celebrated Diamond Awards Week by announcing winners in 35 categories through a series of daily virtual awards ceremonies. Turnout was outstanding for this year's award competition with 1,295 entries submitted. Six credit unions won Best of Show Awards, 93 won Category's Best Awards and 255 won Diamond Awards. For more information on the Diamond Awards or to view the entire list of winners, visit https://www.cunacouncils.org/events-calendar/mbd-awards/.

