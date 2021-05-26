Mountain climber with no rope plunges 1,000 feet in Alaska national park, officials say

Maddie Capron
·1 min read

Climbers were 17,200 feet high Monday when they saw another climber without a rope tumble, Alaska officials said.

The 31-year-old climber plunged nearly 1,000 feet in Denali National Park and Preserve. He was on Denali Pass, which has an elevation of at least 18,200 feet, according to the National Park Service.

Park officials rushed to the injured climber’s rescue, making it to him in under 30 minutes. A helicopter was already at a nearby basecamp surveying glaciers when officials received reports of the fall.

“The climber, Adam Rawski, age 31 of Barnaby, British Columbia, was alive but unresponsive due to multiple traumatic injuries,” park officials said in a news release. “With assistance from one of the responding guides, the ranger got the patient loaded into the helicopter.”

Ambulance paramedics gave Rawski “life-saving” medical care until a life flight helicopter could take him to a hospital in Anchorage. He was in critical condition, according to park officials.

Denali is home to North America’s highest peak, according to the National Park Service. Many climbers take on mountaineering in the national park, but it’s serious business.

“It is imperative to your safety and survival that your team is skilled with proper glacier travel, route finding, and crevasse rescue procedures,” the National Park Service said on its website. “Denali is an expedition, meaning that the mountain is almost always a multi-week endeavor.”

Falling glacier ice kills Idaho man climbing in Alaska national park, officials say

Skier dies in 100-foot plunge into a crevasse on an Alaska glacier, officials say

Long lines, no parking: What to expect as these national parks shatter visitor records

Recommended Stories

  • Everest climbers continue despite COVID reports

    Climbers are continuing to scale Mount Everest like normal, according to a Nepali government official, despite reports of a COVID outbreak at the base camp of the world's tallest mountain.Lukas Furtenbach of the Austrian Furtenbach Adventures company evacuated his team from the mountain this month:"So far we have about 100 confirmed cases in Everest base camp, confirmed by doctors, by hospitals, by insurance companies, by expedition leaders, by helicopter pilots who are flying out the patients and of course by the climbers themselves that have been confirmed PCR tested in Kathmandu."But authorities have been downplaying it. The Department of Tourism says it has received no notice of an outbreak there.Rudra Singh Tamang, the director-general of the agency, and says if an outbreak was confirmed no activities would be possible."In Nepal, mountaineering activities are continuing normally. Even today, a team is in the final stages of climbing Everest. We have had successful ascents in the two windows so far and one team is waiting until May 29 for another window."In April, a Norwegian climber was evacuated from the base camp of the nearly 30,000 foot mountain and flown to Kathmandu, where he tested positive.Nepal, which receives millions of dollars in income from climbers every year, issued 408 climbing permits for Everest for the April-May climbing season this year, after closing the peak last year due to the pandemic.

  • Wild bird becomes obsessed with New Hampshire man, bewildering his wife and kids

    “Not a day goes by that he doesn’t let us know he’s part of our family.”

  • You Can Use Vinegar to Safely Remove Pesky Weeds from Your Garden—Here's How

    Three ingredients are all you need to create a homemade, powerful weed killer.

  • Police say man’s 1982 mountain rescue holds key to double murder mystery

    Alan Phillips accused of killing two female hitchhikers in 1982Phillips, 70, rescued from mountain pass in Colorado that night Alan Phillips was arrested in March over the deaths of Annette Schnee and Barbara Jo Oberholtzer 39 years ago. Photograph: AP Investigators in Colorado have linked the extraordinary 1982 rescue of a stranded motorist from a frozen mountain pass to the murders the same day of two young female hitchhikers – one of the state’s most notorious and enduring cold cases. Alan Phillips, 70, was arrested in March over the killings of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara Jo Oberholtzer, 29, who went missing while hitchhiking separately near the ski resort of Breckenridge, where they both worked. Four decades of progress in DNA testing allowed detectives to finally match Phillips to samples found at the murder sites, through genetic genealogy. The appearance of his mugshot on local television caught the attention of retired fire chief Dave Montoya, who recognised the man he rescued from the top of Guanella Pass on a freezing January night 39 years ago. Phillips drew attention by flashing an SOS message with his truck’s headlights. It was spotted by a sheriff who was in an airliner flying overhead, then relayed to authorities by the plane’s pilot. The bodies of the two victims were found months apart, but detectives now allege that Phillips, a father of three, kidnapped, assaulted and murdered both women on 6 January 1982, the day he was rescued. He was arrested in Dumont, Colorado, 20 miles from Guanella Pass, and is scheduled to make a first court appearance in September. “We ended up picking up a guy straight out of hell,” Montoya told Denver’s KUSA TV. Montoya said the circumstances of the rescue were “the craziest thing I ever heard of”, and recalled reaching Phillips shortly after the alert was received by the fire department in Clear Creek county. “Sure as heck, there he was in his little pickup, and he saw me and said, ‘Oh, God, I’m saved,’” Montoya said. “He said he got drunk and decided to drive home. And I said, ‘You came up over the pass?’ And he said, ‘Well, it seemed like a good idea.’ I thought, how in the heck did this guy get so lucky, for all the stuff to fall into place?” Montoya said he noticed a large, fresh bruise on Phillips’s face, which he said the then 30-year-old said he sustained when he left his truck to urinate then collided with it in zero visibility as he returned. Detectives believe Phillips, a car mechanic, shot both women and dumped their bodies before attempting to drive across the mountain as the temperature fell to -20F. Oberholtzer was found by her family 10 miles south of Breckenridge on a snow embankment the following day, about 20 miles from where some of her belongings were recovered, according to the Colorado bureau of investigation (CBI). Schnee was found six months later by a youth in Park county. The CBI said she was discovered face down in a stream with a gunshot wound to her back. Charlie McCormick, a detective who worked on the case from 1989 as a private investigator for the victims’ families, and later as a volunteer for Denver law enforcement, said genetic genealogy research had unlocked the case. The process involves uploading crime scene DNA to genealogy databases in the hope of finding a familial match. It was a “phenomenal” moment when the lead researcher called to say the link to Phillips was found, McCormick said. The detective said he was surprised Phillips had remained living so close to the scene of the murders. “If I had done something like that, I’d have been long gone,” he told KUSA TV. “After avoiding it for all these years, he’s now going to have to deal with it.” After Phillips’s arrest in March, Schnee’s mother, Eileen Franklin, 88, said her family had endured “39 years of hell”. “I thought there’d be no closure. I thought maybe I’d be gone before I had closure to this case,” she told Denver’s Channel 7 News. “I’m ready to go when it’s my time now.”

  • Long lines, no parking: What to expect as these national parks shatter visitor records

    “Expect long lines at entrance stations, extremely busy facilities and destinations, as well as delayed travel times due to heavy traffic,” officials said.

  • Nero, British Museum, review: a provocative, revisionist take on Rome’s viper-in-chief

    While other institutions cower in fear of being “cancelled”, what does the British Museum do? It makes a notorious Roman emperor – the matricidal megalomaniac Nero, who died, aged 30, in AD 68, having reigned for nearly 14 years – the star of its latest show. Then, like a spokesman from the Ministry of Information, it tries to change the narrative. Apparently, this appalling tyrant, a debauched monster guilty of a thousand egregious crimes, wasn’t as bad as all that. Whatever next: Henry VIII: The Good Husband? With more than 200 objects, including jewellery and ivory figurines, as well as monumental marbles and bronzes, the show is a provocative, brilliant polemic, synthesising recent scholarship that has, if not cleared Nero’s name, then washed away many of the more lurid stains upon it. Its argument is ingenious and forensic, calling into question those well-thumbed ancient sources which every generation, until now, has accepted as gospel. After Nero’s death, the exhibition suggests, hostile Roman historians (chiefly Tacitus, Suetonius and Cassius Dio) propagated his infamy, because they were writing for imperial regimes that sought to shore up their own legitimacy by denigrating what had come before. In other words, Nero, poor dear, the last of his line, was the victim of a hatchet job – just as his predecessor, Claudius, who’d married his widowed mother, was posthumously mocked by his tutor, the Stoic philosopher Seneca, for uttering these spurious last words: “Oh dear, I think I s--t myself.” In the foyer, a much-reproduced marble bust of Nero, from the Capitoline Museums in Rome, demonstrates how problematic the historical record can be. Only a tiny fragment is ancient: the rest is a suave 17th-century restoration. Behind, a still from the 1951 Hollywood epic Quo Vadis presents Peter Ustinov, as Nero, “fiddling while Rome burns”. Is our perception of Nero based on reality – or fantasy? So, what about that legend: did Nero, the first emperor to appear on stage (he’d have relished the limelight here), prance about playing a lyre while Rome went up in smoke? There were rumours he started the Great Fire of AD 64, represented in the show by a warped iron window grating, to make room for his “Golden House”, an opulent new palace decorated with gemstones and gold. Yet, hang on, say the curators, like Keir Starmer trying to build a case at PMQs: Nero wasn’t in the city when the conflagration broke out. Probably, then, fake news.

  • Employees among 'multiple casualties' in shooting at San Jose rail yard, sheriff says

    "The shooter is no longer a threat" after gunfire erupted Wednesday at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority facility, officials said.

  • Police ID teen accused of sexually woman over 3-hour period

    Philadelphia police have identified the teen accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her apartment several times over a three-hour period last month.

  • ‘This is the worst ever.’ Southwest Airlines flight attendant loses teeth after assault

    More than 2,500 incidents of unruly passengers have been reported by the FAA in 2021.

  • First repairs completed on closed Memphis bridge. How long will it take to reopen?

    The bridge was closed after inspectors discovered a fracture in a steel beam earlier this month.

  • ‘Better than I did it’: Men who performed Simone Biles’ vault react to history

    Simone Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike. Two of the few men to land it gave their reaction.

  • Bad dream stopped Everest guide from climbing peak 26th time

    A record-holding Sherpa climber halted his attempt to scale Mount Everest for a 26th time because of a bad dream but plans to try again next year. Kami Rita already reached the summit of the world's highest mountain for a record 25th time earlier this month but stopped his most recent climb more than halfway to the top. “I was making (the 26th) attempt and had reached up to Camp Three but the weather turned bad and I had a really bad dream," Rita said on return to Kathmandu on a helicopter from the mountain on Tuesday.

  • Flight attendant loses teeth after assault. Sacramento passenger accused of attack

    The passenger “became verbally and physically abusive upon landing” in San Diego, an airline spokesman said.

  • Opinion: A Nikon Retro Mirrorless Camera is Everything We Want

    If NikonRumors gets this one right (and they have a high success rate of doing so), then a film SLR styled Mirrorless body could be coming to Nikon’s lineup soon. Whether it’s Leica’s M and Q cameras, Fuji’s X series, or the Olympus OM-D and PEN collection, there’s always been something appealing about digital cameras housed in a vintage body. For the most part today, camera brands tend to match each other in specifications such as megapixels, frames per second, high ISO values and noise handling.

  • Restive Nigeria town scores win for peace with football

    For years, the central Nigerian city of Jos was a flashpoint for ethnic strife pitting Christian and Muslim youths against each other in clashes in rival neighbourhoods.

  • Biden says he underestimated how many people would believe Trump’s big lie

    ‘He didn’t have any social redeeming value, as far as I can see’, says Democrat of 2020 opponent

  • Republican House leaders condemn Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'appalling' comparisons of vaccines and masks to Nazism

    Greene has repeatedly argued that those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated are being persecuted in the same way Nazis persecuted Jews.

  • 1 person dead after gunfire exchanged with police during Lenexa hotel disturbance

    Officers responded to the Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa on reports of a disturbance in a hotel room.

  • Widowed Marine raising son was really scammer targeting women on dating apps, feds say

    The 39-year-old man from Maryland is accused of stealing more than $276,000 from women in three states.

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show