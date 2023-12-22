Mountain Creek opens for skiing this weekend, and with a new feature

Local skiers and snowboarders will get an early Christmas present when the winter season at Mountain Creek Resort officially gets underway this weekend.

The Vernon resort announced this week that it will open for the 2023-24 season Saturday. The public can visit daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to ski, snowboard and, for the first time this year, snow tube down the Sussex County slopes.

"We look forward to welcoming our team and guests back for another fun-filled winter of making memories together," said Mountain Creek general manager Evan Kovach. "As we unveil our brand-new snow tubing park this season, we’re thrilled to elevate our winter experiences, offering even more fun for all who love sliding on snow."

Skiers and snowboarders brave the cold and head down the slopes at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon, NJ. Mountain Creek Resort is open and making snow here on January 4, 2022.

While Mountain Creek's opening varies annually depending on the weather, the timing of this year's opening is "fairly typical," said vice president of marketing and sales Hugh Reynolds. The resort has opened by Dec. 15 in about half the years of its existence, and that figure jumps to 90% by Dec. 24, he said.

Mountain Creek has opened in November just twice in its history, Reynolds said, but the season has lasted until April in previous years if temperatures stay cold. This year's season opening comes at an ideal time, as families will be searching for fun activities with their children off from school next week.

"It's a great Christmas gift to be able to deliver to the market," Reynolds said. "To be able to offer skiing and snowboarding to our guests for the holiday week is great."

Snowboards at the ready at Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon, NJ, Jan. 4, 2022.

Located 47 miles from the George Washington Bridge, Mountain Creek is easily accessible for residents of New Jersey, New York and eastern Pennsylvania. The Appalachian Hotel provides on-site lodging for out-of-towners, with studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units featuring kitchens, working fireplaces and mountain views.

Single-day tickets, triple play multi-visit cards and season passes are available for purchase. For more information and to plan a visit, go to mountaincreek.com.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Mountain Creek Resort in NJ opens for 2024 winter ski season