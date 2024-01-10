Mountain critter with ‘distinct’ pattern — found hidden in stream — is new species

While trekking through a mountainous region in China, researchers stumbled upon a rushing stream filled with rocks. One of the scientists reached down and lifted a stone — and discovered a “medium sized” critter crouched in the water.

The team was exploring Dushan County in search of leaf litter toads in 2022 and 2023, according to a study published Jan. 9 in Biodiversity Data Journal. During that time they discovered the toad in the stream, along with three other similar specimens.

Now, researchers have determined that the four creatures are a new species of Asian leaf litter toad: Leptobrachella dushanensis, or the Dushan leaf litter toad. They said they named the species after the county where it was discovered.

Scientists said the toads resembled other types of Leptobrachella, but they were distinguished as their own species through DNA testing and by their size, their rough skin and “distinct” marking on their bodies. Like other species, the creatures have “rounded fingertips,” glands on their bodies and a white bar on their snout.

Experts said they identified the creatures as Leptobrachella partly because of their “rounded finger tips.”

The toads are “earth brown,” and between their eyes they have “distinct reverse-triangle taupe markings” that connect to “a taupe W-shaped marking,” experts said. Between their nostrils they have “very distinct, light brown markings.”

They have “large” eyes and bi-colored irises with vertical pupils, according to the study. The top third of the creatures’ eyes is “copper-orange,” while the bottom is “silvery-gray.”

The toads have bi-colored eyes — the upper portion of their irises is copper to orange while the bottom portion is more silver.

Their “relatively long and slender” arms are “pinkish,” while their chest and belly are “cream-white,” researchers said. The toads’ throats are also “pinkish.”

Scientists did not find female or tadpole specimens, they said. They believe the species’ mating season takes place in late March.

The new species is only known from Dushan County at elevations between about 3,280 feet and about 3,940 feet, according to experts. Toads were found beneath stones in “fast-flowing mountain streams” surrounded by forests.

Dushan County is in southern China.

