‘Mountain Dew Man’ to be arraigned on charges in mysterious murder of New Hampshire couple

A suspected killer, who police nicknamed the “Mountain Dew Man,” is expected to face a judge Wednesday after he was arrested last week in Vermont for allegedly shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail earlier this year.

Logan Clegg, age 26, is slated to be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court on two counts of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times on April 18, 2022, according to Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood.

Clegg waived extradition after he was faced a judge last week in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge.

Following the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende, Clegg spent months living in nearby woods but disappeared after lying to police just before their bodies were discovered on April 21, court documents indicated.

Police nicknamed Clegg the “Mountain Dew Man” because he was in possession of several cans of Mountain Dew Cod Red soda at the when police investigating the couple’s disappearance first met him at a campsite.

Police noted that a booking photo of Clegg from a 2020 burglary arrest in Utah looked “remarkably similar” to surveillance images of the ‘Mountain Dew Man,’” the documents stated.

Investigators tracked Clegg down earlier this month after learning that he had booked a one-way ticket to Germany for Oct. 14. They used the phone number he provided in purchasing the ticket to track him down in Burlington, Vermont on Oct. 12.

Clegg is expected to appear in court at 1 p.m.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW