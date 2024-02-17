The Mountain Grapevine: Tips on growing grapes in the mountains by Chuck Blethen

Spring will be here before you know it, and we are all looking forward to getting busy in our fields and gardens. This year you might want to consider starting a backyard vineyard or a small 1- to 2-acre vineyard as a long-term strategy to diversify your farm income.

We have been doing a lot of research on this over the past 16 years, and here is what we found:

Madison County's south-facing slopes are ideal for growing certain varieties of grapes. Quality grapes begin in the dirt.

The soil on the mountains of Madison County is primarily red clay, a residual soil resulting from weathering granite. The soil is high in aluminum ions and is very acidic. Grapes will not survive long-term in high aluminum and acidic soils. But adjusting the soil pH is inexpensive and easy.

Disease pressure from various fungi can devastate a traditional vineyard if not treated properly. Selecting disease-resistant varieties substantially improves your chances of getting a good grape harvest. Most people we have worked with around the county want to grow their grapes naturally and/or organically, if not biodynamically.

Weeds can be a problem in our mountain vineyards. Grapes respond well to mulching for weed control. We have found that tree mulch works best. If you check with the power company or tree trimming businesses, you can get a truck or two dropped on your farm for free. Free is good! We went through several truckloads last summer, and we are now looking for more!

Vinifera (old world European grapes) are not suitable for growing here in the mountains. They have no natural resistance to any of the diseases that we have in North America. To survive the Phylloxera (root louse) that is everywhere in the soil, the European grapevines must be grafted to native American grapevine roots. And they have to be sprayed with toxic chemicals from 15 to 24 times a season just to keep them alive long enough to harvest a crop in the fall.

French-American hybrid grapes fare somewhat better in our mountains. They were created originally by crossing native American grapes with European grapes. The resulting grapes have some of the positive attributes of both types of grapes — disease tolerance and/or cold hardiness from the native side and flavor and growing characteristics from the European side. Some of them respond very well to organic growing methods and produce very nice grapes. But they will need to be sprayed with chemicals.

Native American grapes (there are over 25 varieties) are quite resistant to most of the grape diseases we have in the mountains. Many folks around the county have Concord or Niagara grapes growing out back along their fences or on the side of their barns. Many have never been sprayed, yet they keep producing nice fruit if you prune them.

North Carolina is famous for its muscadines. Many people believe that they are a warm-weather grape and will not grow here in the mountains. We have discovered many wild mountain muscadines growing here in Madison County — unpruned, untended, not sprayed with anything. And they produce a great-tasting grape that we have used to make wine, pies, and preserves. Wild mountain muscadines represent the perfect grape to grow in the mountains. They are immune to phylloxera and most of the plant diseases we have here in the mountains.

Traditional vinifera grapes are planted in rows with spacing that allows for easy access for working and harvesting. 450-550 vines to the acre is normal. You can expect to harvest around 2.5 to 3.5 tons per acre. Wild mountain muscadines require only about 200 vines to the acre. They can produce 8-18 tons per acre with proper management. Post and trellis requirements vary according to variety of grapes planted.

Vineyards represent a heritage crop — once planted they can produce grapes for more than 50 years. Planting can be expensive — posts, trellis wire, vines, and labor can easily cost $15,000 to $20,000 per acre to install — much less if you provide the labor. Then you have to wait about three to five years before you get your first crop, and six to seven years for a fully mature vineyard. Most farmers are used to crops that you plant in the spring, grow through the summer, harvest in the fall, and sell for cash. But once the grapevines start producing, they produce every year without replanting. There is some maintenance required.

The health benefits of muscadines is no longer an old wives tale or a myth. A $20 million grant to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in 2015 proved the health benefits from consuming muscadines and muscadine extracts. You can read all about it if you Google “Muscadine Health Benefits.” These findings have helped increase the demand for muscadines across the country.

A few grapevines are easy to start in your backyard. The best way to approach starting a small commercial vineyard is to start small — a quarter- to a half-acre the first year. Learn how to grow, prune, harvest and propagate grapes. Visit a local muscadine vineyard/grower to learn. Slowly develop your market for grapes (table grapes, preserves, juice, wine, etc.) and the next year add to your vineyard by propagating your existing vines by dormant cuttings — or by air-layering or greenwood cuttings if you are growing wild mountain muscadines. As you progress in expertise, expand your vineyard. Soon you will have a cash crop you can pass on to your children and grandchildren!

Over the next several months, I will provide some specific information about the details of planning, planting, growing, and maintaining grapevines in the mountains. And later I will cover some good recipes for muscadine pies, preserves and wine.

Chuck Blethen is a Madison County vigneron, author, lecturer and co-owner of Jewel of the Blue Ridge Vineyard & Walapini Nursery. He is the VP Public Relations for the French Broad Vignerons of WNC. He can be reached at Chuck@JeweloftheBlueRidge.com or 828-606-3130.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: The Mountain Grapevine: Chuck Blethen's tips on mountain grape growing