Mountain Green home destroyed in major house fire

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (ABC4) — Multiple agencies responded to a major fire at a Mountain Green home early Saturday morning, according to Morgan County Fire & EMS.

On Nov. 25, Morgan County and Mountain Green fire personnel responded to a house fire in Mountain Green.

Mountain Green crews first arrived on scene and reportedly found defensive fire conditions. They quickly set up to mitigate additional hazards, officials said.

Morgan County fire crews were able to integrate their crews into Mountain Green’s crews, reportedly helping with aerial operations and exposure protection.

“Our ambulance crew provided medical standby and rehab assistance for all firefighters on scene,” Morgan County officials said.

There were reportedly no injuries to response personnel.

The homeowners were out of town at the time of the fire, officials said. While the fire was called under control at around 9 a.m. Saturday, the home appears to have been completely destroyed in the fire.

“It is a privilege to work closely with our response partners in a time of need. Many thanks to Mountain Green Fire Protection District for allowing us to come and work with them,” Morgan County fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

No further information is currently available.

