Mountain home comes with a ‘suspended glass bottom pool’ — and is for sale in Colorado

TJ Macias
·1 min read

A chic home that pairs awe-inspiring views of nature with state-of-the-art amenities has hit the real estate market in Vail, Colorado.

And yes, it’s being hailed as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

But the massive estate, located not far from the sprawling Vail Ski Resort, will cost you $39.99 million.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence, which is 8,801-square-feet, is a modern day dream for those who enjoy the finer things in life while also seeking a rich getaway in the mountains without sacrificing any luxuries of the city.

Among its glorious views and smart technology, the home’s most mystical feature is a 75-foot-long “suspended glass bottom pool” in case you want to up your swimming game in 2024. The pool not only comes with priceless views, but also a relaxing spa and waterfall.

The rest of the home also appears to be a great deal glassy, with even a freestanding elevator with a glass ceiling, glass view corridors, and sliding glass walls.

Other features include:

  • Four car garage

  • Heated outdoor decks

  • Patios

  • Gardens

  • Party roof

  • “Biometric recognition entry”

Vail is about 60 miles north of Aspen.

The Vail, Colorado mountain ski resort is for sale for just under $40 million.
The Vail, Colorado mountain ski resort is for sale for just under $40 million.
The glass-bottom swimming pool.
The glass-bottom swimming pool.

