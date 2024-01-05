Mountain home comes with a ‘suspended glass bottom pool’ — and is for sale in Colorado
A chic home that pairs awe-inspiring views of nature with state-of-the-art amenities has hit the real estate market in Vail, Colorado.
And yes, it’s being hailed as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
But the massive estate, located not far from the sprawling Vail Ski Resort, will cost you $39.99 million.
The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence, which is 8,801-square-feet, is a modern day dream for those who enjoy the finer things in life while also seeking a rich getaway in the mountains without sacrificing any luxuries of the city.
Among its glorious views and smart technology, the home’s most mystical feature is a 75-foot-long “suspended glass bottom pool” in case you want to up your swimming game in 2024. The pool not only comes with priceless views, but also a relaxing spa and waterfall.
The rest of the home also appears to be a great deal glassy, with even a freestanding elevator with a glass ceiling, glass view corridors, and sliding glass walls.
Other features include:
Four car garage
Heated outdoor decks
Patios
Gardens
Party roof
“Biometric recognition entry”
Vail is about 60 miles north of Aspen.
