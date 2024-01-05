Mountain home comes with a ‘suspended glass bottom pool’ — and is for sale in Colorado

A chic home that pairs awe-inspiring views of nature with state-of-the-art amenities has hit the real estate market in Vail, Colorado.

And yes, it’s being hailed as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

But the massive estate, located not far from the sprawling Vail Ski Resort, will cost you $39.99 million.

The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence, which is 8,801-square-feet, is a modern day dream for those who enjoy the finer things in life while also seeking a rich getaway in the mountains without sacrificing any luxuries of the city.

Among its glorious views and smart technology, the home’s most mystical feature is a 75-foot-long “suspended glass bottom pool” in case you want to up your swimming game in 2024. The pool not only comes with priceless views, but also a relaxing spa and waterfall.

The rest of the home also appears to be a great deal glassy, with even a freestanding elevator with a glass ceiling, glass view corridors, and sliding glass walls.

Other features include:

Four car garage

Heated outdoor decks

Patios

Gardens

Party roof

“Biometric recognition entry”

Vail is about 60 miles north of Aspen.

The Vail, Colorado mountain ski resort is for sale for just under $40 million.

The glass-bottom swimming pool.

