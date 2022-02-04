Mountain Home mayor allegedly used city employees to move dirt near his property

Mountain Home Mayor Rich Sykes was charged with using a public position for personal gain, according to a Jan. 31 criminal complaint obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

The two-term mayor used Mountain Home employees — while they were being paid by the city and using city resources — to move dirt around his property sometime in April, according to the complaint. He was elected to office in 2015.

He used city resources to “save himself the time and/or expense of moving the dirt through lawful means,” according to the complaint.

If convicted, he faces up to one year in county jail and a maximum of a $1,000 fine. Additionally, he “may be required to forfeit his office,” and make restitution.The attorney general’s office has been appointed to oversee the case.

Sykes is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Elmore County Magistrate Court, according to online court records.

Sykes attorney was not immediately available for comment Friday.