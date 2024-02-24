Mountain Lakes bank robbery suspect still on the loose; FBI offers reward

The FBI is offering a reward for information regarding the whereabouts of a man wanted in a Mountain Lakes robbery.

According to the Newark FBI, Mountain Lakes Police and the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, a federal arrest warrant has been issued for Tony Winst, 46, for allegedly robbing PNC Bank at 425 Boulevard in Mountain Lakes on Nov. 17, 2023.

Winst went into the bank and demanded money while threatening that he had a weapon, police say. He then fled the bank and ran into the woods nearby. Nobody was hurt during the incident.

The FBI describes Winst as bald with tattoos on both hands, as well as teardrop tattoos on the corner of each eye that have been removed. He is known to have connections to Elizabeth and Newark, as well as New York City, Chicago and Seattle.

There is a reward for up to $5,000 for anyone that has information that could lead to his arrest.

Anyone with information about the bank robbery or Winst's whereabouts is asked to call the Newark FBI at 973-792-300, or 1-800-CALL-FBI. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: FBI offers reward to find Mountain Lakes bank robbery suspect