Mountain lion attacks 7-year-old boy at Southern California park

Good Morning America

A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked from behind by an aggressive mountain lion while walking through a park, authorities say. The incident took place at Pico Canyon Park, located near Santa Clarita, California, in Stevenson Ranch, when authorities from the Department of Parks and Recreation in Los Angeles County say the boy was suddenly attacked and bitten by a mountain lion as he made his way through the park. “The young boy -- about 7-year-old boy -- was walking up some stairs and was attacked from behind by a mountain lion and bitten in the buttocks,” Captain Patrick Foy from the California Fish and Wildlife Department told ABC News’ Los Angeles Station KABC in an interview following the incident.