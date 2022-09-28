Mountain lion attacks 7-year-old boy at Southern California park
On Monday evening, a mountain lion bit a 7-year-old in a Southern California park in a rare attack. Wildlife officers are now tracking the animal.
On Monday evening, a mountain lion bit a 7-year-old in a Southern California park in a rare attack. Wildlife officers are now tracking the animal.
Lines at neighboring borders and protests are just some of the scenes in Russia following President Vladimir Putin’s call for partial military mobilization after he ordered up to 300,000 Russians to serve in the invasion of Ukraine. Since then, thousands of citizens have fled the country.
The government says it is working to "stamp out" the threat of the species, which can eat honey bees.
Make Halloween even sweeter with the best Halloween gifts and Halloween gift baskets from Amazon, Harry & David, Williams Sonoma and more.
The Biden administration is holding a conference on hunger, nutrition and health as part of its plans to end hunger and reduce diet-related disease by 2030.
The United States on Wednesday signed a $350 million grant for infrastructure projects with Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera, hailing his record on good governance.
Soldiers and heavy weapons are being moved in the northern Tigray region, near the border with Eritrea.
"Given my family’s history of cancer, why would I be spared? My reaction went from 'Why me?' to 'Why not me?'" Katie Couric Says She’s Been Diagnosed with Breast Cancer Wren Graves
Hurricane update: The category 4 storm will likely cause “catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula.” Here’s the latest.
(Bloomberg) -- Stan Druckenmiller expects a recession in 2023, followed by markets that may stagnate for the following decade.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012“I would be stunned if we didn’t have a recession in ‘23,” Druckenmi
(Bloomberg) -- As Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida, officials are urging those in the storm’s path to brace for deadly wind, flooding and storm surges from what may become one of the costliest storms to hit the US.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall f
Katy Perry, Kesha and Eminem are being called out for Jeffrey Dahmer references in their songs Dark Horse and Cannibal.
Storm surge can push water levels well above normal sea level during a hurricane. Sean Rayford/Getty ImagesOf all the hazards that hurricanes bring, storm surge is the greatest threat to life and property along the coast. It can sweep homes off their foundations, flood riverside communities miles inland, and break up dunes and levees that normally protect coastal areas against storms. As a hurricane reaches the coast, it pushes a huge volume of ocean water ashore. This is what we call storm surg
"I struggle with feeling like I'm inadequate in some ways," the anchor said of his mental health journey.
Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly called Nanox, soared on Wednesday after it revealed it's taken the next step toward commercializing its flagship medical device. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Nanox stock was up 21%. Nanox had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, promising to disrupt the X-ray industry with its digital-3D imaging machines that will be cheaper for doctors to use.
Police are "working an incident" in Great Falls
Fish & Wildlife investigators are still searching for the animal at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch. Tina Patel reports.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Novoselivka in Donetsk Oblast and raised the state flag there, according to a video message by a Ukrainian soldier posted on Sept. 28.
A 7-year-old boy is recovering after being attacked from behind by an aggressive mountain lion while walking through a park, authorities say. The incident took place at Pico Canyon Park, located near Santa Clarita, California, in Stevenson Ranch, when authorities from the Department of Parks and Recreation in Los Angeles County say the boy was suddenly attacked and bitten by a mountain lion as he made his way through the park. “The young boy -- about 7-year-old boy -- was walking up some stairs and was attacked from behind by a mountain lion and bitten in the buttocks,” Captain Patrick Foy from the California Fish and Wildlife Department told ABC News’ Los Angeles Station KABC in an interview following the incident.
Florida’s west coast braced for the impact of a powerful hurricane carrying sustained winds of 155 mph and gusts up to 200 mph on Wednesday, September 28.Hurricane Ian was a Category 4 storm by Wednesday morning and was located approximately 50 miles west of Naples at noon.The National Weather Service warned of the likelihood of “catastrophic” storm surge and flooding in some parts of southwest Florida.Footage taken by Scott Schilke shows the storm surge conditions on Marco Island on Wednesday prior to Ian’s landfall. Credit: Scott Schilke via Storyful
"Jesus, follow me back on Twitter."View Entire Post ›