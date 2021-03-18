Mountain lion attacks dog, putting a California town on alert, police say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

Woodside residents are on alert after a dog’s owners said their pet was attacked by a mountain lion, California officials said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the owners were home on Wednesday night when they heard a noise in their yard, SFGate reported.

“When they looked out the window, they saw a mountain lion had the dog by the neck,” the sheriff’s office said, according to the publication. Police said that one of the owners managed to scare the mountain lion off by driving onto the lawn with her car.

The sheriff’s office said the mountain lion couldn’t be found when officers responded to the incident in the outskirts of Woodland around 10 p.m., KRON4 reported.

Police wrote on Twitter on Thursday the dog is expected to recover and no one else was injured. The sheriff’s office is also working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife regarding the mountain lion attack.

Phil Gregory, who lives near where the incident took place, told KTVU that wild animals are to be expected in the town.

“This is a rural area, it’s not like a mountain lion is appearing in the middle of downtown San Francisco,” Gregory said. “The whole point of living around here is to be rural, around nature, and nature includes mountain lions.”

Woodside is between San Francisco and San Jose, near a state park and several nature preserves.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates that between 4,000 and 6,000 mountain lions live in the state.

Recommended Stories

  • New York Man Pleads Guilty After Sharks Were Found in Pool in His Basement

    A man in New York has pleaded guilty to illegal possession of seven sandbar sharks and an endangered smalltooth sawfish following a search of his home.

  • 'It's not her fault!': Campaign to save grizzly bear who escaped Siberian hotel and caused chaos in town

    A campaign has been mounted to save a young grizzly bear that escaped captivity in an eastern Siberian town and caused havoc chasing a terrified pedestrian before being stopped in its tracks by a bus. The bear, identified as a female aged between 12 to 24 months, quickly became a local celebrity after it was filmed jumping out of a snowdrift and charging at a man who was standing nearby and talking on the phone. The bear successfully nudged the man's legs, prompting him to run for his life in footage caught by amazed locals. The animal followed him, only to be stopped by a bus that braked in its path.

  • A Recent Dog Food Recall Expanded To Include Packages Treats And Bones

    No illnesses linked to the recall have been reported.

  • Man arrested in assault on 2 Asian seniors in SF, police say

    A man is under arrest for unprovoked attacks on two elderly Asian victims near Market Street in San Francisco Wednesday, police said.

  • New York man dies after being set on fire

    The two teens who allegedly set a man on fire inside his own home in upstate New York are facing murder charges after the man died; Laura Ingle reports.

  • Bizarre ancient shark glided through the sea with lengthy wing-like fins

    About 93 million years ago, a bizarre plankton-eating shark shaped unlike any other known marine creature glided through the sea in what is now northeastern Mexico using curiously elongated wing-like fins that rendered its body wider than it was long. Aquilolamna's name means "eagle shark," a nod to its slender pectoral fins, which "mainly acted as an effective stabilizer," according to vertebrate paleontologist Romain Vullo, lead author of the study published in the journal Science. Like all sharks and the related skates and rays, Aquilolamna had a cartilaginous skeleton.

  • 4 trial pets you should get your kids before you get a dog

    Consider one of these low-maintenance “starter pets” so your kids can learn what it takes to be a responsible pet owner! The post 4 trial pets you should get your kids before you get a dog appeared first on In The Know.

  • Baby aspirin may help fend off worst coronavirus effects; US reports record 949 new variant cases; 539K US deaths. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Europe's top medicines regulator says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, despite reports of unusual blood clots. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • Biden White House Sandbags Staffers, Sidelines Dozens for Pot Use

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/ Photos GettyDozens of young White House staffers have been suspended, asked to resign or placed in a remote work program due to past marijuana use, frustrating staffers who were pleased by initial indications from the Biden administration that recreational use of cannabis would not be immediately disqualifying for would-be personnel, according to three people familiar with the situation.The policy has even affected staffers whose marijuana use was exclusive to one of the 14 states—and the District of Columbia—where cannabis is legal. Sources familiar with the matter also said a number of young staffers were either put on probation or canned because they revealed they had used marijuana in the past in an official document they filled out for the position in the Biden White House during a lengthy background check.In some cases, staffers were informally told by transition higher-ups ahead of formally joining the administration that they would likely overlook some past marijuana use, only to be asked later to resign.“There were one-on-one calls with individual affected staffers—rather, ex-staffers,” one former White House staffer affected by the policy told The Daily Beast. “I was asked to resign.”“Nothing was ever explained” on the calls, they added, which were led by White House director of management and administration Anne Filipic. “The policies were never explained, the threshold for what was excusable and what was inexcusable was never explained.”In February, NBC News reported the White House would waive requirements for some candidates that all potential appointees in the Executive Office of the President be able to obtain a “Top Secret” clearance. The rules about past marijuana use and eligibility for the clearance vary, depending on the agency: for the FBI, an applicant can’t have used marijuana in the past three years; at the NSA, it’s only one. The White House, however, largely calls its own shots, and officials at the time told NBC News that as long as past use was “limited” and the candidate wasn’t pursuing a position that required a security clearance, their past use may be excused.Asked about the policy and its effect on the administration’s staffing, a White House spokesperson said the Biden administration is “committed to bringing the best people into government—especially the young people whose commitment to public service can deepen in these positions,” and noted that the White House’s approach to past marijuana use is much more flexible than previous administrations.“The White House’s policy will maintain the absolute highest standards for service in government that the president expects from his administration, while acknowledging the reality that state and local marijuana laws have changed significantly across the country in recent years,” the spokesperson added. “This decision was made following intensive consultation with career security officials and will effectively protect our national security while modernizing policies to ensure that talented and otherwise well-qualified applicants with limited marijuana use will not be barred from serving the American people.”A candidate’s personal drug history, barring past convictions for possession, is largely based on the honor system, as well as supplemental interviews with family and friends by the FBI—although lying on the 136-page SF-86 form is a felony, and effectively bars a candidate from ever working for a federal agency. Over the years, some rules have been relaxed or altogether eliminated (the existence of nude photos of a candidate are no longer automatically disqualifying, for example).Some of these dismissals, probations and remote work appointments could have potentially been a result of inconsistencies that came up during the background check process, where a staffer could have, for example, misstated the last time they used marijuana. The effect of the policy, however, would be the same: the Biden White House would be punishing various staffers for violating thresholds of past cannabis use that would-be staffers didn’t know about.Previous drug use can pose problems for obtaining a security clearance. While practices across the federal government vary, in general agencies may consider the type, frequency, and recency of drug use as mitigating factors when granting a clearance.Past Pot Smoking Won’t Bar Some Applicants From White House RolesThe Biden administration has attempted to modernize the White House’s personnel policy as it relates to past marijuana use, which has disproportionately affected younger appointees and those from states where marijuana has been decriminalized or legalized. (Marijuana, of course, remains illegal in the eyes of the federal government). The number of allowable instances of past marijuana use was increased from the Trump and Obama administrations—a reflection of the drug’s increasing ubiquity—and the White House approved limited exemptions for candidates whose positions don’t require security clearances. Those employees, like all those at the White House, must commit to not using marijuana while serving in the federal government and must submit to random drug testing.The president, however, remains the final authority on who can receive a clearance, and the chief executive can overrule agency judgments on eligibility, as President Donald Trump did when he granted his son-in-law Jared Kushner a top secret clearance over the objections of the intelligence community and his own counsel.“I find it absurd that, in 2021, marijuana use is still part of a security clearance background check,” Tommy Vietor, a veteran of the 2008 Obama team who subsequently worked as a National Security Council spokesperson, said on Thursday. “To me, marijuana use is completely irrelevant when you’re trying to decide whether an individual should be trusted with national security information.”In past administrations, White House staff have also had their applications denied, or the jobs they’d started abruptly yanked, because of marijuana use. In the earliest days of the Trump era, multiple people—some mid-tier, some more senior-level—had jobs they had already accepted pulled by White House brass after flunking urine tests that showed signs of recent marijuana use, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.The marijuana policy has tripped up the appointments of even senior White House officials in past administrations. Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national security advisor in the Obama White House, wrote in his memoir that his interim security clearance was initially denied because of past marijuna use. Alyssa Mastromonaco, who served as deputy chief of staff for operations in the Obama administration and has a self-described “love of the ganj,” wrote in Vice in 2017 that, after filling out her SF-86, she “went home and flushed all the pot I had stashed in my underwear drawer.”In the end, Mastromonaco was allowed to join the administration, she wrote, “but I was randomly drug-tested pretty much once a month for the first year, and regularly after that.”But would-be staffers in the Biden administration whose dream jobs were derailed by an opaque system now feel their own truthfulness has been used against them.“It’s exclusively targeting younger staff and staff who came from states where it was legal,” the former staffer said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • This Florida city is among the 10 best for post-pandemic life. It’s not Miami

    With more Americans leaning on remote working in pursuit of quality of life, Florida is squarely on the radar. But Miami isn’t center of the target.

  • Wheel of Fortune Player Donates $145,000 in Winnings to Charity

    Scott Kolbrenner of Encino, Calif., a contestant on Thursday night’s Wheel of Fortune, donated his $145,000 in winnings to be split between two charities. Kolbrenner had amassed approximately $45,000 in cash and prizes during the regular rounds of play, before correctly guessing the bonus puzzle (watch video below) and collecting what turned out to be […]

  • Supply Shortages That May Happen Again

    Unless you were a prepper — someone who actively prepares for a catastrophic disaster or emergency — at the beginning of 2020, you probably didn’t have a stockpile of food and supplies stored conveniently at home when the pandemic hit. While no one will argue that it’s not a good feeling when you’re on your last roll of toilet paper, or you need milk and the store shelves are empty, that’s no excuse to hoard when the opportunity presents itself. Instead, when supplies are fully stocked, slowly stockpile the nonperishables you need and consider searching for long-lasting alternatives to the perishable foods you enjoy.

  • Ousted Myanmar lawmakers eye ICC probe, more deaths reported after protests

    Military and police are using increasingly violent tactics to suppress daily demonstrations by supporters of detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The total number killed in weeks of unrest has risen to at least 224, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group said, noting another death in the commercial hub of Yangon and two in the cities of Monywa and Bago on Thursday.

  • Severe weather spreads to the Carolinas

    Hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes associated with the same system that caused destruction in Alabama moved into the Carolinas on Thursday, prompting tornado warnings.

  • The Most Popular Cat Names and the Meanings Behind Each of Them

    From a Roman mythological moniker to movie-inspired ones, these names are as easy to pronounce as they are for your feline friend to recognize.

  • Boy, 3, is mauled to death by two neighbourhood dogs in New Jersey

    Neighbours describe the dogs as ‘menaces’ to the community

  • Richie Incognito says he’s back with the Raiders

    The Raiders are making a lot of changes on their offensive line, but Richie Incognito will apparently not be one of them. Guard Richie Incognito, who was cut last week, tweeted that he’s back with the team. Incognito has apparently agreed to return on a deal that will cost less against the Raiders’ salary cap. [more]

  • Vera Farmiga to Star in Apple’s Hurricane Katrina Series ‘Five Days at Memorial’

    Vera Farmiga has been cast in a lead role of the Apple drama series “Five Days at Memorial,” Variety has learned. The series is based on the Sheri Fink novel of the same name. It chronicles the first five days in a New Orleans, LA, hospital after Hurricane Katrina made landfall. When the floodwaters rose, the […]

  • Burns confirmed as CIA director as US faces diverse threats

    Without opposition, the Senate confirmed veteran diplomat William Burns as CIA director on Thursday, giving him control of the nation's premier spy agency as the U.S. government confronts threats from China, Russia, Iran and elsewhere. The approval, by voice vote, came soon after Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, lifted a hold he had placed on the nomination. Burns is a former ambassador to Russia and Jordan who served at the State Department for more than 30 years under both Democratic and Republican presidents.

  • Collaboration with police divides social workers across US

    Rayshard Brooks was killed last June when Atlanta police responding to a report of a man asleep in a car blocking a drive-thru shot him as he tried to run away. “I think all the time about how that could've ended differently if police responded instead,” said social work master’s student Michelle Perin, an EMT and crisis worker for the team known as CAHOOTS, short for Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets. A 2020 report on reimagining policing by the National Association of Social Workers suggests collaboration could strengthen public safety, reduce racist incidents and improve the relationship between law enforcement and communities of color.