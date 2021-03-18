Mountain lion attacks dog, putting a California town on alert, police say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

Woodside residents are on alert after a dog’s owners said their pet was attacked by a mountain lion, California officials said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said the owners were home on Wednesday night when they heard a noise in their yard, SFGate reported.

“When they looked out the window, they saw a mountain lion had the dog by the neck,” the sheriff’s office said, according to the publication. Police said that one of the owners managed to scare the mountain lion off by driving onto the lawn with her car.

The sheriff’s office said the mountain lion couldn’t be found when officers responded to the incident in the outskirts of Woodland around 10 p.m., KRON4 reported.

Police wrote on Twitter on Thursday the dog is expected to recover and no one else was injured. The sheriff’s office is also working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife regarding the mountain lion attack.

Phil Gregory, who lives near where the incident took place, told KTVU that wild animals are to be expected in the town.

“This is a rural area, it’s not like a mountain lion is appearing in the middle of downtown San Francisco,” Gregory said. “The whole point of living around here is to be rural, around nature, and nature includes mountain lions.”

Woodside is between San Francisco and San Jose, near a state park and several nature preserves.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates that between 4,000 and 6,000 mountain lions live in the state.

Recommended Stories

  • Child dead after dog attack in New Jersey

    A dog attack has left a child dead in New Jersey, authorities say.

  • Hong Kong emigration wave takes toll on its least political residents - its pets

    Aircraft mechanic Don Yip is one of many thousands leaving Hong Kong after the imposition of a new security law last year and 2019's pro-democracy protests. Unlike many others, he won't leave without his pets. Hong Kong's politics-driven emigration wave, which may see hundreds of thousands relocating to Britain, Canada and elsewhere in coming years, has been a boon for pet relocation companies.

  • 'It's not her fault!': Campaign to save grizzly bear who escaped Siberian hotel and caused chaos in town

    A campaign has been mounted to save a young grizzly bear that escaped captivity in an eastern Siberian town and caused havoc chasing a terrified pedestrian before being stopped in its tracks by a bus. The bear, identified as a female aged between 12 to 24 months, quickly became a local celebrity after it was filmed jumping out of a snowdrift and charging at a man who was standing nearby and talking on the phone. The bear successfully nudged the man's legs, prompting him to run for his life in footage caught by amazed locals. The animal followed him, only to be stopped by a bus that braked in its path.

  • Bizarre ancient shark glided through the sea with lengthy wing-like fins

    About 93 million years ago, a bizarre plankton-eating shark shaped unlike any other known marine creature glided through the sea in what is now northeastern Mexico using curiously elongated wing-like fins that rendered its body wider than it was long. Aquilolamna's name means "eagle shark," a nod to its slender pectoral fins, which "mainly acted as an effective stabilizer," according to vertebrate paleontologist Romain Vullo, lead author of the study published in the journal Science. Like all sharks and the related skates and rays, Aquilolamna had a cartilaginous skeleton.

  • Co-founders of San Francisco biotech startup uBiome charged with fraud

    U.S. prosecutors on Thursday charged the co-founders of uBiome Inc, a San Francisco biotechnology startup, with defrauding investors about its ability to expand clinical tests to monitor gut health and obtain reimbursements from insurers. Zachary Apte and Jessica Richman were accused of raising more than $76 million in two fundraising rounds while misleading investors about uBiome's revenue growth and reimbursement rates, the medical community's lack of acceptance for its tests, and their reliance on a "captive" group of doctors for testing. Apte, 36, and Richman, 46, each face more than 40 criminal counts including healthcare, securities and wire fraud, with maximum penalties totaling several hundred years in prison, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

  • 25 Tornadoes Reported in Several States, Including Alabama, as Severe Storms Move Southeast

    As a result of the storms, two people were injured in southwestern Alabama while their home was destroyed

  • Some Republicans say they bungled their fight against Biden's COVID-19 bill. But they still have lawsuits.

    President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and their spouses are barnstorming the U.S. to promote the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which passed with zero Republican votes but enduring high public approval, even among certain Republican voters. "Conservatives are starting to ask: Did we botch this?" Politico reports. "The overwhelming sentiment within the Republican Party is that voters will turn on the $1.9 trillion bill over time. But that wait-and-see approach has baffled some GOP luminaries," who expected a cogent effort to attack the bill. "We got beat on this one," one Senate GOP aide told Politico. Several Republicans blamed former President Donald Trump, directly or indirectly. A second Senate GOP aide said there was no oxygen to fight Biden's bill because "we were spending the early part of the year dealing with the insurrection and impeachment trial and then we jumped right into passage." Attacks that focused on the lack of bipartisan votes ran into the broad bipartisan support among voters and state and local officials who welcomed the $350 billion in local relief. The "liberal wish list" charge never gained traction, and the accusation that many provisions had nothing to do with the pandemic didn't ring true to voters. The scattered Republican attacks that Democrats are ballooning the deficit fell flat, in part because "Republicans lost credibility on that issue during the Trump years, especially the first couple years when we had the power to do something about it," said GOP consultant Brendan Steinhauser. "It was just, 'let's not even talk about spending or the debt or deficit or anything like that.'" And Republican focus on culture war issues and migrants crossing the border are distractions from the bill, not rebuttals. Democrats "aren't sweating the politics and, frankly, never were," Politico reports. But 21 GOP state attorneys general on Tuesday threatened to take legal action against the Biden administration over a provision in the ARP designed to prevent states from using the $350 billion in local aid to offset new tax cuts, The Washington Post reports. The GOP attorneys general asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter Tuesday to clarify that the states can proceed with some of their plans to cut taxes, saying if that isn't the case, the ARP "would represent the greatest invasion of state sovereignty by Congress in the history of our Republic" and they will take "appropriate additional action." More stories from theweek.comMichael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutorsWoman alleges Armie Hammer 'violently raped' her in 2017Let informed people be jurors

  • Need your cute baby animal fix? Here’s a Sumatran tiger cub born at Zoo Miami

    Zoo Miami has a new addition — and she’s cute.

  • What Time Does ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Release on HBO Max?

    We’re so close now to finally seeing “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” the mythical Snyder Cut brought back from the dead for a much-hyped release on HBO Max. We know the four-hour epic will go live on Thursday, March 18, but Warner Bros has never officially said what time it would be available for fans to view it. Conventional wisdom in the age of streaming would suggest that midnight PT, or 3 a.m. ET, is the likely spot for this revamped cut of “Justice League.” That is, after all, when we get new stuff on Netflix and Disney+. But that’s not the case with every streaming service. Hulu, for example, drops new episodes of its shows in primetime. And HBO Max is also a bit of a wild card — they dropped “Wonder Woman 1984” on Christmas morning at 9 a.m. PT. Also Read: Every DC Comics Movie Ranked, Including 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Complicating things is the “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” official site. There’s a timer there counting down to 4 a.m. my time — that’s Pacific Time, as I live in California. Which is strange enough on its own, but the problem, however, is that the code for the countdown clock is very simple and doesn’t account for time zones. So no matter where you are, it’s gonna be counting down to 4 a.m. Fortunately, that countdown clock is wrong, unless you live in South America. An HBO Max spokesperson has confirmed with TheWrap that “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” will, in fact, drop at midnight PT/3 a.m. ET. It’ll be important to pace yourself with this beast of a movie. Four hours is nothing to sneeze at, especially in the middle of the night. It’s a lot of ground to cover in one sitting. Trust me, I’ve watched it three times. Also Read: Why 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' Has Black Bars on the Sides of the Screen And also, hey, maybe you’ll enjoy “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” more if you’re well rested going in. I’m sure HBO Max’s servers will appreciate it if the fans who have been chomping at the bit for the Snyder Cut don’t overload them right away. Read original story What Time Does ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Release on HBO Max? At TheWrap

  • 8 simple chicken recipes that are anything but boring

    If chicken is your go-to protein, try dressing it up with a new recipe this week.

  • Preview Show: Can HMS continue the 1.5-mile win streak at Atlanta?

    NASCAR.com previews the weekend ahead at Atlanta Motor Speedway and discusses if Truex can go back-to-back and if HMS can get another 1.5-mile win at Atlanta.

  • What is a derecho? An atmospheric scientist explains these rare but dangerous storm systems

    A derecho moves across central Kansas on July 3, 2005. Jim Reed/Corbis via Getty ImagesThunderstorms are common across North America, especially in warm weather months. About 10% of them become severe, meaning they produce hail 1 inch or greater in diameter, winds gusting in excess of 50 knots (57.5 miles per hour), or a tornado. The U.S. recently has experienced three rarer events: organized lines of thunderstorms with widespread damaging winds, known as derechos. Derechos occur fairly regularly over large parts of the U.S. each year, most commonly from April through August. Dennis Cain/NOAA Derechos occur mainly across the central and eastern U.S., where many locations are affected one to two times per year on average. They can produce significant damage to structures and sometimes cause “blowdowns” of millions of trees. Pennsylvania and New Jersey received the brunt of a derecho on June 3, 2020, that killed four people and left nearly a million without power across the mid-Atlantic region. In the West, derechos are less common, but Colorado – where I serve as state climatologist and director of the Colorado Climate Center – experienced a rare and powerful derecho on June 6 that generated winds exceeding 100 miles per hour in some locations. And on August 10, a derecho rolled across Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana, generating rare “particularly dangerous situation” warnings from forecasters and registering wind gusts as high as 130 miles per hour. Derechos have also been observed and analyzed in many other parts of the world, including Europe, Asia and South America. They are an important and active research area in meteorology. Here’s what we know about these unusual storms. A massive derecho in June 2012 developed in northern Illinois and traveled to the mid-Atlantic coast, killing 22 and causing billion to billion in damages. Walls of wind Scientists have long recognized that organized lines of thunderstorms can produce widespread damaging winds. Gustav Hinrichs, a professor at the University of Iowa, analyzed severe winds in the 1870s and 1880s and identified that many destructive storms were produced by straight-line winds rather than by tornadoes, in which winds rotate. Because the word “tornado,” of Spanish origin, was already in common usage, Hinrichs proposed “derecho” – Spanish for “straight ahead” – for damaging windstorms not associated with tornadoes. In 1987, meteorologists defined what qualified as a derecho. They proposed that for a storm system to be classified as a derecho, it had to produce severe winds – 57.5 mph (26 meters per second) or greater – and those intense winds had to extend over a path at least 250 miles (400 kilometers) long, with no more than three hours separating individual severe wind reports. Derechos are almost always caused by a type of weather system known as a bow echo, which has the shape of an archer’s bow on radar images. These in turn are a specific type of mesoscale convective system, a term that describes large, organized groupings of storms. Researchers are studying whether and how climate change is affecting weather hazards from thunderstorms. Although some aspects of mesoscale convective systems, such as the amount of rainfall they produce, are very likely to change with continued warming, it’s not yet clear how future climate change may affect the likelihood or intensity of derechos. Speeding across the landscape The term “derecho” vaulted into public awareness in June 2012, when one of the most destructive derechos in U.S. history formed in the Midwest and traveled some 700 miles in 12 hours, eventually making a direct impact on the Washington, D.C. area. This event killed 22 people and caused millions of power outages. Top: Radar imagery every two hours, from 1600 UTC 29 June to 0400 UTC 30 June 2012, combined to show the progression of a derecho-producing bow echo across the central and eastern US. Bottom: Severe wind reports for the 29-30 June 2012 derecho, colored by wind speed. Schumacher and Rasmussen, 2020, adapted from Guastini and Bosart 2016, CC BY-ND Only a few recorded derechos had occurred in the western U.S. prior to June 6, 2020. On that day, a line of strong thunderstorms developed in eastern Utah and western Colorado in the late morning. This was unusual in itself, as storms in this region tend to be less organized and occur later in the day. The thunderstorms continued to organize and moved northeastward across the Rocky Mountains. This was even more unusual: Derecho-producing lines of storms are driven by a pool of cold air near the ground, which would typically be disrupted by a mountain range as tall as the Rockies. In this case, the line remained organized. As the line of storms emerged to the east of the mountains, it caused widespread wind damage in the Denver metro area and northeastern Colorado. It then strengthened further as it proceeded north-northeastward across eastern Wyoming, western Nebraska and the Dakotas. In total there were nearly 350 reports of severe winds, including 44 of 75 miles per hour (about 34 meters per second) or greater. The strongest reported gust was 110 mph at Winter Park ski area in the Colorado Rockies. Of these reports, 95 came from Colorado – by far the most severe wind reports ever from a single thunderstorm system. Animation showing the development and evolution of the 6-7 June 2020 western derecho. Radar reflectivity is shown in the color shading, with National Weather Service warnings shown in the colored outlines (yellow polygons indicate severe thunderstorm warnings). Source: Iowa Environmental Mesonet. Coloradans are accustomed to big weather, including strong winds in the mountains and foothills. Some of these winds are generated by flow down mountain slopes, localized thunderstorm microbursts, or even “bomb cyclones.” Western thunderstorms more commonly produce hailstorms and tornadoes, so it was very unusual to have a broad swath of the state experience damaging straight-line winds that extended from west of the Rockies all the way to the Dakotas. Damage comparable to a hurricane Derechos are challenging to predict. On days when derechos form, it is often uncertain whether any storms will form at all. But if they do, the chance exists for explosive development of intense winds. Forecasters did not anticipate the historic June 2012 derecho until it was already underway. For the western derecho on June 6, 2020, outlooks showed an enhanced potential for severe storms in Nebraska and the Dakotas two to three days in advance. However, the outlooks didn’t highlight the potential for destructive winds farther south in Colorado until the morning that the derecho formed. Once a line of storms has begun to develop, however, the National Weather Service routinely issues highly accurate severe thunderstorm warnings 30 to 60 minutes ahead of the arrival of intense winds, alerting the public to take precautions. Communities, first responders and utilities may have only a few hours to prepare for an oncoming derecho, so it is important to know how to receive severe thunderstorm warnings, such as TV, radio and smartphone alerts, and to take these warnings seriously. Tornadoes and tornado warnings often get the most attention, but lines of severe thunderstorms can also pack a major punch. This is an updated version of an article originally published on June 15, 2020. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Russ Schumacher, Colorado State University. Read more:Why the Great Plains has such epic weather​Tornadoes that strike at night are more deadly and require more effective warning systemsWhat makes the wind? Russ Schumacher receives funding from the National Science Foundation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for research on high impact weather, and from the Colorado Agricultural Experiment Station for research, education, and outreach related to Colorado's climate.

  • Human remains ID'd as Aurora woman who vanished in 2003

    Human remains found last year in a wooded area of Chicago's western suburbs have been identified as an Aurora mother who was reported missing in 2003, and her death is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said. Aurora Police said Tuesday that Illinois State Police’s crime lab identified Tyesha Bell’s remains through DNA analysis, the Aurora Beacon-News reported. The skeletal remains were found in December with clothing and personal items in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Kane County, Coroner Rob Russell said.

  • 5 Common Room Layout Mistakes to Avoid, According to Feng Shui

    Hint: You might want to move your work-from-home desk.

  • Severe weather: Storms batter the South with more on the way

    A wave of storms pounded the Deep South on Wednesday, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings, and forecasters said still stronger ones were on the way with the potential for massive tornadoes, downpours and hail the size of baseballs. While nearly 16 million people in the Southeast could see powerful storms, the Storm Prediction Center said, a region of about 3 million stretching from southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana across Mississippi into Alabama was at high risk for big twisters that stay on the ground for miles, straight winds up to 80 mph (129 kph) and destructive hail. Possible tornadoes knocked down trees, toppled power lines and damaged homes in rural Chilton County and the Alabama communities of Burnsville and Moundville, where power was out and trees blocked a main highway.

  • Peru's Bolsonaro? The Opus Dei ultra-conservative who would kick out Odebrecht

    Peru's Rafael López Aliaga, an ultra-conservative member of Opus Dei who practices celibacy and says he wears a sackcloth to keep his physical desires in check, has a serious shot at becoming the Andean country's next president. The 60-year-old has jumped in recent opinion polls ahead of the April 11 first round vote, and is firmly within a cluster of contenders who could force a second round run-off with populist front-runner Yonhy Lescano. López Aliaga, a financier and rail magnate, said his first action as president would be to expel Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, at the center of graft probes around the region that have dragged in a number of Peruvian ex-leaders.

  • ‘Stuff started flying’: Severe storms hit AL, MS

    A crack of thunder and lightning in Fairhope, Alabama was only the beginning... A system of severe thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes left many homes and businesses damaged in Alabama and Mississippi. In Alabama’s Chilton County, Thursday, some residents were left to pick up the pieces of their destroyed homes. Resident Tommy Cox described a dramatic scene when a tornado hit: “We heard it coming we was in the basement. It was like a train making noise, my sister who lives in this house came over there, she pulled up and tried to get out and it was just sucking her away (REPORTER: THE WIND WAS PULLING HER OUT OF THE HOUSE?) The wind was pulling her away from the car. She was trying to get in the basement. My oldest son who's house is destroyed and gone he went out the door grabbed a hold of her and was pulling her and trying to get her in.” He says, everyone made it inside safely. “…It hit, stuff started flying, busting through the walls in the basement, the doors. It was just chaos." As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service had over 150 reports of severe weather, including 24 reports of tornadoes in the Southeast.Forecasters warn the severe storm - with at least a couple tornados – Thursday, was threatening northern Florida, southern Georgia and the Carolinas.

  • Biden administration crafting plan to reset U.S. ties with Palestinians: sources

    The Biden administration is crafting a plan aimed at resetting U.S. ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed under former President Donald Trump, according to an internal draft memo. Two people familiar with the State Department document, which was first reported by the United Arab Emirates-based newspaper The National, said it was still in an early “working stage” but could eventually form the basis for rolling back parts of Trump’s approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel. Since President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20, his aides have said they intend to repair relations with the Palestinians.

  • Ariana Grande Drops $9 Million on Hillside L.A. Property

    The pop star’s new place is a small home on a large plot of land, meaning she has plenty of room to expand

  • Global airline emissions plan falls short of EU goals, Brussels advised

    A United Nations scheme for the global airline industry to offset emissions with carbon credits may undercut Europe's climate goals, a newly-surfaced study says. Launched this year with a two-year voluntary phase, the U.N. aviation body's CORSIA scheme is the sector's flagship plan to tackle carbon dioxide emissions contributing to higher temperatures and potential environmental catastrophe. But a study conducted for the 27-nation European Union's executive warned that the scheme was unlikely to produce real reductions in emissions from air travel because it prices carbon too low to incentivise emissions cuts.