Mountain lion cub gets ‘second chance at life’ after car hit him in California

A mountain lion cub was given a “second chance at life” after being hit by a car in California, a humane society said.

On Nov. 22, the cub, 5 months old at the time, was found on the side of the road in Simi Valley, according to a news release by the San Diego Humane Society.

In the wild, cubs will stay with their mothers until they “usually separate after about 15 months,” officials said, though they didn’t specify if the cub’s mother was in the area at the time of the crash.

Animal services in the area called the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, which was able to take the cub to Santa Clarita where vets were able to give him overnight medical care, officials said.

Then the cub was taken to the San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center to be taken care of by their Project Wildlife crew, officials said.

On Nov. 24, X-rays showed the cub had a “severely fractured hind leg,” and he was treated for dehydration and malnutrition in addition to having a temporary splint put on him, the humane society said.

Three days later, the mountain lion’s medical team repaired his tibia by using a metal plate and 10 screws to help his bones realign, officials said.

While he began recovering, the cub was watched on camera while he was in an indoor enclosure within the humane society’s hospital, officials said.

On Dec. 1, veterinarians did another surgery to replace the screws with shorter ones, and on Dec. 18, the animal’s medical team decided he was ready to be put in an “outdoor enclosure for continued rehabilitation,” officials said.

“It’s important he has minimal contact with the rehab specialists to ensure he does not get used to human presence,” Andy Blue, campus director at San Diego Humane Society’s Ramona Wildlife Center, said in the release. “We monitor him with cameras daily and are pleased to see he is self-limiting his activities while healing from his injury.”

His new enclosure had “areas for the cub to explore” fitted with vegetation and bedrock, officials said.

During the cub’s most recent checkup, medical personnel determined he was “healing well” and noted that he had gained weight, officials said.

The cub will remain under Project Wildlife’s care until they can determine if he can be released back into the wild, officials said. If he’s able to be released, he will be given a GPS collar so crew members can continue to track his health.

Ramona is about 40 miles northeast of San Diego.

