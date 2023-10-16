A mountain lion in Pennsylvania? Residents asked to keep eye out after large feline photographed

Over 30,000 residents have been warned to keep an eye out after a large cat was spotted in an eastern Pennsylvania township over the weekend.

Pictures of the large cat were shared with Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville, who were later able to confirm that a mountain lion had possibly been spotted behind Hanover Drive in Lower Macungie Township on Sunday, about seven miles southwest of Allentown.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission was contacted regarding the possible mountain lion sighting, according to a post by Trooper Branosky on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Any resident with any information about the reported sighting were encouraged to contact the state’s game commission or Pennsylvania State Police in Fogelsville.

Troopers responded to @LowerMacungie and confirmed a large feline was seen in the fields behind Hanover Dr. If seen, do not approach, contact PSP Fogelsville or @PAGameComm. @69News @mcall @lehighvalley @LVNewsdotcom pic.twitter.com/6QAZuJu0Z0 — Trooper Branosky (@PSPTroopMPIO) October 15, 2023

Does Pennsylvania have mountain lions?

Its possible, but highly unlikely.

With more roads and hunters than any other state in the nation, it would be difficult for a mountain lion to avoid detection, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

A feline had previously traveled 1,500 miles from South Dakota to Connecticut in 2011, nowhere near the commonwealth. Officials only knew a mountain lion was in the area after it was killed by a vehicle on the highway.

Most of the mountain lion sightings reported to the Pennsylvania Game Commission are actually bobcats. A majority of the mountain lion photographs submitted are typically feral cats.

Most of the mountain lions observed in Pennsylvania over the last 75 years were previously exotic pets or show animals. The last known wild mountain lion was killed in Berks County in 1874, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Given the unusual migration pattern of the mountain lion killed in 2011, anything is possible.

What’s the best way to stay safe from wild animals?

The best way to ensure your safety and the safety of the animal is by keeping a reasonable distance.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission encourages residents to resist the urge to interfere with the wildlife or remove an animal for its natural habitat, no matter what you might encounter.

Just because an animal appears to abandoned doesn’t mean it really is. The mother deer, bird, rabbit, or other animal are probably keeping an eye on their offspring from somewhere nearby, according to the state game commission.

Taking or coming into possession of wildlife is illegal.

To report a sick, injured, or nuisance wild animal, you can contact 1-833-PGC-HUNT or 1-833-PGC-WILD to connect to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's centralized dispatch center.

