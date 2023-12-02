Mountain lion spotted in Morro Bay, stirring a little fear and plenty of awe in homeowner

A mountain lion was spotted roaming near a San Luis Obispo County home early Friday, its image picked up by a Ring camera in Morro Bay near the Elfin Forest.

Terry Eselun said it is part of her morning routine to check what her camera picked up throughout the night.

“Every night we have animals out,” Eselun said “Sometimes I see deer, a lot of times I see coyotes but this one was definitely a different size and it scared me.”

Eselun said her camera picked up video of the mountain lion three times throughout the night. On one occasion, the lion had crept down the path to her house, where the camera on a second mail box caught a better picture.

Eselun said she was startled and awestruck.

“It was a little nerve racking,” Eselun added. “I have two little 10-pound Podengos, so I am extra careful now.”

Brandon Swanson, a biologist for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife reassured the public that seeing wildlife is normal.

“We live in a very unique place with a lot of green space, it is not abnormal to see wildlife,” Swanson said. “Especially where you see deer typically, there is a mountain lion that inhabits that place.”

Swanson said if you encounter a mountain lion, make sure to never turn your back to it. Instead, make yourself appear as big and loud as possible.