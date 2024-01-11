Mountain lion spotted near Bass Hill in Apple Valley

A mountain lion has been spotted roaming in an Apple Valley neighborhood.

Several residents contacted the Daily Press on Wednesday claiming they saw the big cat near Rancherias Road on the southwest side of Bass Hill.

“Just before the sun came up, I took my dog out to pee and I saw this mountain lion walking near the hillside near Chickasaw Road,” Naomi Stone said. “At first, I thought it was a big dog, but then realized it wasn’t.”

Mario Alcantar said he saw the “mountain lion or bobcat” Tuesday night near the Apple Valley Golf Course.

“I was coming back from Albertsons when I saw this mountain lion or bobcat cross Rancherias Road near the golf course,” Alcantar said. “He was a big boy and in a hurry.”

Leslie Lewis, who lives near the golf course, said residents shouldn’t be too surprised by a mountain lion sighting in the neighborhood.

“People need to realize that humans have moved into territory that wild animals have called home for thousands of years,” Lewis said. “We need to be cautious and let them be.”

Over the years, mountain lions, bobcats, and bears have been seen in places like Apple Valley, Hesperia, Victorville, Lucerne Valley, and Fort Irwin.

A mountain lion balances itself atop a 35-foot-high power pole about two miles south of Cougar Buttes in Lucerne Valley on East End Road in September 2015.

Mountain lion behavior

Wildlife experts from Colorado State University and Colorado Parks and Wildlife found that mountain lions moving into populated areas are driven mainly by hunger.

While a mountain lion can become hungry at any time of the year, the felines go more extended periods between making kills during the winter and through late spring, when wild prey numbers are lowest.

April and May are when conflicts between mountain lions and humans may be the highest, mainly because the animals become so hungry that they may use backyards for hunting for food, studies showed.

U.S. Forest Service safety tips

Do not approach a lion. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone. Stay alert on trails.

Avoid hiking or jogging when mountain lions are most active, usually at dawn, dusk, and night.

Keep a close watch on small children and pets.

Off-leash dogs on trails are at increased risk of becoming prey for a mountain lion.

Do not run from a lion. Running may stimulate a mountain lion's instinct to chase. Instead, stand and face the animal. Make eye contact.

If you have small children with you, pick them up if possible so that they don't panic and run.

Although it may be awkward, pick children up without bending over or turning away from the mountain lion.

Do not crouch down or bend over at any time. In the presence of a mountain lion, a person squatting or bending over resembles a four-legged prey animal.

Do all you can to appear more prominent. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you are wearing one.

Throw stones, branches, or whatever you can reach without crouching or turning your back.

Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly in a loud voice. The idea is to convince the mountain lion that you are not prey and that you may be a danger to it.

San Bernardino County safety tips

Don’t leave your children, cats, or small dogs unattended.

Don’t feed or otherwise encourage a lion’s dependency on humans.

Don’t feed deer as the food will attract mountain lions.

Clear unnecessary brush and wood piles from your home to reduce hiding places.

Feed your pets indoors or pick up uneaten food once your pet is finished.

Put trash out on collection days at the latest opportunity.

Have adequate fencing to keep your pets in and wildlife out.

Install motion sensor lights.

Vaccinate pets for rabies.

Report all sightings to the Apple Valley Animal Shelter at 760 240-7555. The after-hours emergency line is 760-961-6001.

