Mountain lion spotted near Martinez home

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – A mountain lion sighting was reported in Martinez. A homeowner checking his surveillance cameras spotted the big cat roaming near his home, and it is not the first time a cougar has been seen in the area.

Ryan Mooney and his wife Adrianne walk a road in the back of their Martinez home often. The sprawling property in the Alhambra Valley stretches several acres and they share their space with a wide variety of four-legged neighbors.

“We’ve had a bobcat we caught on video recently. Coyotes almost weekly howl in front of the house. Tarantulas. All sorts of wildlife out here,” Ryan said.

While his home was under construction back in February 2022, Mooney’s camera captured video of a cougar passing by a trailer hitch — presumably on its way to Briones Regional Park. A spokesperson with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said it was an adult male likely looking for food.

Almost two full years later, on Friday, Mooney’s camera filmed another mountain lion passing by the same camera.

“John Muir Land Trust up that way. I think it’s been working its way through. It comes down this trail. Went right through here, and then just went right down over there and into that area,” Mooney said.

Fish and Wildlife says the mountain lion is also an adult male. It’s unclear if it’s the same one that was seen before.

Fish and Wildlife says these sightings are fairly common, and, just like last time, the big cat was most likely looking for food.

“They’re out here. A lot of people just don’t realize they’re probably moving through more than we see,” he said.

If you encounter a cougar on a trail or on your property, Fish and Wildlife says to stand your ground, make loud noises and do not run. That could trigger a predatory response and they may perceive you as prey.

